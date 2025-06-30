Where are Meghan Markle's As Ever jams made? Everything to know about the Duchess of Sussex's £6.5 a jar jam from Bridgerton manufacturers

Days after it was revealed that As Ever, Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand sources its tea from an American firm, a source close to the Confessions of a Female Founder podcast host told the Daily Mail that her signature raspberry jam is also sourced from the same company.

Ad

On June 30, a source close to Markle told the Daily Mail that As Ever's £6.5 ($9) "signature" raspberry spread, along with their sold-out orange blossom honey, priced at $28 a jar, is sourced by an American firm called The Republic of Tea, known for tea branded after shows like Bridgerton and Downtown Abbey. However, they added that the supplier is set to change.

"They started with the version Meghan makes at home and worked to develop a version of it that could be produced at scale," the source added.

Ad

Trending

The "signature" raspberry spread, which combines raspberry with a hint of lemon and a fluid texture, is inspired by Meghan Markle's "home kitchen" recipe, per As Ever's official website.

Ad

On June 25, 2025, a report by the outlet stated that As Ever's herbal tea, specifically in the flavors hibiscus, lemon ginger, and peppermint, priced at $12 for 12 packets, was also sourced by The Republic of Tea, who sell the same tea 'Natural Hibiscus Tea Bags' for $11.50 to $14.00 for 36 tea bags.

The same day, a source close to Markle confirmed that the firm, whose factory is located 2000 miles away from California in Nashville, Illinois, is indeed their supplier. However, they also emphasized that their brand's tea blend is "different" from the teas offered by the firm, per The Sun.

Ad

The Frequently Asked Questions section of As Ever's website also highlights that the brand collaborates with the "best-in-class vendors" to turn the Suits actress' original recipe into scalable products.

Also read: What does Meghan Markle's As Ever sell? Jam expert Donna Collins slams Duchess' apricot spread as a "real disappointment"

Royal expert criticizes Meghan Markle for taking advantage of "celebrity branding"

Following reports that As Ever sources its tea from The Republic of Tea and sells it at triple the price, royal expert Margaret Holder criticized the Duchess of Sussex in a statement to The Sun for taking advantage of "celebrity branding."

Ad

"Customers are paying a considerable increase for Meghan's label. She is taking advantage of celebrity branding. But it's a case of Meghan Mark-up not Meghan Markle," Margaret Holder stated.

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post uploaded on June 21 on As Ever's official handle, Markle's team announced the upcoming launch of their alcoholic beverage Napa Valley Rosé, set to release on July 1, the date of Prince Diana's 64th birthday.

Ad

Ad

Reacting to this news ex-palace spokesman Dickie Arbiter, in a statement to The Sun's show Royal Exclusive stated,

"I don't think we should be surprised that anything she does and as far as bringing out a wine, it's going to sell for something like £20 or 28 US dollars. It's a lot of money. And if you're going to go into that sort of business, you've got to produce a lot of wine to make money. If her jam is anything to go by, it's going to be sold out in about ten minutes."

Ad

He added that Meghan Markle is not a "wine expert" and questioned her decision to enter a field that she probably knows "nothing about."

"How many bottles is she producing? Who's producing it? She's not a wine expert. So, you know why go into something that you probably know nothing about?"

Bridgerton is a popular Netflix series, and in collaboration with The Republic of Tea, has launched the Bridgerton Tea Collection. The collection features specially crafted blends named after popular characters, such as Colin & Penelope Ginger Peach Vanilla and Brothers Triple Earl Grey, among others.

Also read: "I'm the happiest I've ever been" - Meghan Markle shares a "confession" about her own life at New York's TIME100 Summit

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More