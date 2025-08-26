Perez Hilton dissects the "worst case scenario" following Blake Lively's subpoena, infers he is "fully prepared" for it

Perez Hilton got involved in a legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni after Lively subpoenaed him. On August 2, Hilton filed a motion to cancel the subpoena but used controversial language in his letter to the judge.

For his language, Andy Signore slammed Hilton in his August 6 post on X. This stirred rumors of tension between the two podcasters. However, Signore again took to X on August 8 to clear the air and said there is no fight between him and Hilton.

Signore also invited Hilton to collaborate. Consequently, Perez Hilton appeared on the August 25 episode of Andy Signore's podcast.

Andy Signore @andysignore Anybody who thinks @PerezHilton &amp; I are fighting?! 🙄 STOP. It’s all of YOU creating a BS fight. He’s a big boy &amp; I supported him yesterday big time against the ridiculous whining of Blake Lively. He absolutely IS a journalist. Shame on them. I don’t want beef with him - I just

In the episode, Signore asked Perez Hilton if he ever gets "concerned" about being "too confident" and asked what gave him the confidence to call the judge "sexy." Signore went on to ask if he regretted doing that. In his response, Hilton said,

"I have a ton of regrets always... With regard to my letters to Judge Liman, I don't regret a single one... The reason that I was so confident in my communications with Judge Liman in the Southern District of New York is because I was fully prepared for worst-case scenario."

While introducing Perez Hilton in his podcast, the Popcorned Planet host, who was also served a subpoena by Blake Lively's team, said that he had some "issues" with Hilton's past reporting.

"I want to go there because fans seem to think I don't like you. Look, I have preconceived issues with you based on previous reporting that I think a lot of people do...I think we actually share a lot more of the same things than not. And I try not to judge anybody for their past," Signore said.

What did Perez Hilton say about his legal issues with Blake Lively?

Perez Hilton, who said that he has been dealing with the subpoena served by Blake Lively matter by himself without an attorney for over a month, and it had been "draining and awful" for him.

In response to the August 2 filing by Perez Hilton, Blake Lively's team filed a letter on August 5, claiming that Hilton is not a "journalist" and hence should not be allowed to have journalistic privilege. In the Signore's August 25 podcast, Hilton took a shot at this and said,

"I am an established, recognized, and respected reporter. I may not be the kind of reporter that she likes. She may look down upon this kind of reporting, but I am a reporter. And everything that I've done while gathering information and sharing it with the public has been in my role as a reporter.... I knew right away that what she was asking of me is privileged and protected information."

Perez Hilton said he handled Blake Lively’s legal team without a lawyer. Although his attorney is Bryan Freedman, Freedman isn’t involved with the subpoenas from Lively. Hilton explained he didn’t hire a lawyer because it would cost tens of thousands of dollars.

"I don't want to take money away from my children to fight Blake Lively. I don't want to waste that money and also give her the satisfaction of that. So that's why I chose to handle this all myself, knowing the law and feeling confident in the law," Hilton said.

In the August 5 filing, Blake Lively's team accused Perez Hilton of posting "disparaging" content about the actress and mocking Lively by multiple derogatory names. Hilton, in his August 20 YouTube video, confirmed that he had refiled a counter-motion.

