7 new movies to catch in theaters in September 2025

2025 has been a good year so far for cinephiles, and with September 2025 approaching, people can't help but wonder if it will be able to carry forward the same excitement created by the August 2025 releases. From the dependable Marvel offering, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, to the unexpected box office surprise, The Naked Gun, August 2025 offered movie goers plenty of solid options.

Just from looking at the September 2025 lineup, it seems like horror movie fans will certainly have more options to choose from. But movie lovers who aren't too keen on watching something that gives them the creeps shouldn't be too worried. There are a few buzz-worthy options that aren't horror themed that will surely tempt them to make their way to the theatres.

In this list, we take a look at some of the best upcoming movies that cinephiles should look forward to in September 2025.

7 interesting movies releasing in September 2025 that cinephiles wouldn't want to miss

1) The Conjuring: Last Rites (September 5, 2025)

This upcoming September 2025 release is a must-watch for horror fans (Image via Warner Bros)

Ever since the first Conjuring movie was released in 2013, every new installment has created similar, if not more, buzz among horror fans, because the movies are based on the supposed real-life adventures of Ed and Lorraine Warren, who have been associated with several controversial cases. It also helps that the movies have exhibited tense pacing, engaging storytelling, and endearing characters.

And so, it is not surprising that The Conjuring: Last Rites by Michael Chaves is one of the most anticipated releases of September 2025. The sequel to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021) marks the return of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. This time around, the narrative revolves around the Smurl haunting.

As expected, the trailer of The Conjuring: Last Rites is dark and suspenseful. Cinephiles who have been following the adventures of Ed and Lorraine thus far are hoping that the upcoming September 2025 release will be able to deliver quality storytelling with plenty of thrills and chills.

Where to watch: The Conjuring: Last Rites will be released theatrically on September 5, 2025.

2) The Long Walk (September 12, 2025)

Stephen King fans are looking forward to this adaptation (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Movie goers who have a soft spot for dystopian narratives shouldn't miss out on this September 2025 release. Directed by Francis Lawrence, the movie is based on Stephen King's novel of the same name. It stars Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Ben Wang, Judy Greer, Mark Hamill and many more.

The plot revolves around an annual walking contest. Set in a dystopian reality, the United States is shown to be under a totalitarian regime. Plenty of hopeful young men participate in the contest, but there is a fatal twist. Those who cannot maintain a speed of at least three miles per hour are executed, so the participants need to be on high alert.

King has always had a flair for writing thrilling stories with unpredictable twists, and if the upcoming adaptation can stay true to the source material, it will certainly be worth watching on the big screen.

Where to watch: The Long Walk will be released in theatres on September 12, 2025.

3) The History of Sound (September 12, 2025)

This movie premiered at the 78th Cannes Film Festival (Image via MUBI)

Out of all the upcoming September 2025 releases, this movie by Oliver Hermanus will particularly appeal to viewers who enjoy period dramas. It is based on short stories written by Ben Shattuck. In the lead are Paul Mescal and Josh O'Connor, who play Lionel Worthing and David White, respectively. The historical drama also stars Molly Price, Raphael Sbarge, Hadley Robinson, and others.

Lionel and David first meet and bond in college. After the war, they reunite and set out to record the lives, voices and music of their American countrymen. Nominated for the Palme d'Or, The History of Sound promises to deliver a heartwarming story that explores love, history and cultural preservation.

This upcoming movie, releasing in September 2025, will particularly appeal to viewers who are looking for inclusive storylines with an emotional bent.

Where to watch: The theatrical release of The History of Sound is scheduled for September 12, 2025.

4) Him (September 19, 2025)

This upcoming sports horror promises an engaging plot with shocking twists (Image via Official Movie Website)

Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions has released many notable horror movies to date, and so expectations are high for its upcoming September 2025 title. Directed by Justin Tipping, it stars Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers in the lead.

Withers plays Cameron Cade, aka Cam, a promising young football player who has the potential to go big. He is invited by a legendary quarterback, Isaiah White (Wayans), to train at his isolated compound. Cam thinks it is a good opportunity at first, but things soon start to take a dark turn.

It is rare for sports movies to have a spooky angle, and so, cinephiles will be interested to see how Tipping manages to combine the two in this anticipated September 2025 movie.

Where to watch: The theatrical release of Him is slated for September 19, 2025.

5) A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (September 19, 2025)

Romance movie fans wouldn't want to miss out on this September 2025 title (Image via Official Movie Website)

Margot Robbie fans are patiently waiting for this September 2025 release because it is the first time that the actor will be appearing in front of the screen after the success of Barbie (2023). In A Big Bold Beautiful Journey by Kogonada, Robbie stars alongside Colin Farrell. They play Sarah and David, a pair of strangers who go on an amazing journey together that helps them connect.

Romantic fantasies are tough to get right because they warrant the perfect balance between the spectacular and the mundane. However, Kogonada has an aesthetic cinematic style, which becomes evident in his previous offerings, and this skill set will definitely come in handy in setting the right mood for the exciting premise.

The trailer also hints at excellent chemistry between the leads that will certainly work in favor of this September 2025 release.

Where to watch: A Big Bold Beautiful Journey will be released in theatres on September 19, 2025.

6) One Battle After Another (September 26, 2025)

Slated to release in September 2025, this movie promises a blend of action and drama (Image via Warner Bros)

This September 2025 release promises adrenaline-pumping action scenes that will please action movie fans. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, it boasts a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, and more. One Battle After Another also marks Chase Infiniti's film debut.

The plot revolves around a group of ex-revolutionaries who have to band together to fight against an old enemy when one of their own is kidnapped. From the trailer, it looks like the movie will not shy away from thrilling action sequences and will keep the audience on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Underneath all of the violence and explosions, movie lovers are hoping the plot of this upcoming September 2025 release will be equally engaging so that it offers the complete package.

Where to watch: One Battle After Another will be released theatrically on September 26, 2025.

7) The Strangers - Chapter 2 (September 26, 2025)

Slasher movie fans should keep an eye out for this upcoming September 2025 movie (Image via Official Movie Website)

Directed by Renny Harlin, this upcoming September 2025 title is the fourth film in The Strangers film series. It also serves as the second installment of a new trilogy following Chapter 1, which was released last year.

Madelaine Petsch reprises her role as Maya Lucas. Even though she somehow manages to survive the events of Chapter 1, things start to look grim for her when the three masked maniacs return to finish the job.

While it is true that the critics weren't very kind to Chapter 1, it was still able to gross over $48.2 million at the box office. Fans of the first movie will be hoping that this slasher sequel will build on the story a little better so that the overall movie-watching experience is heightened. But only time will tell if this September 2025 release will finally manage to win over the critics.

Where to watch: The Strangers - Chapter 2 will be released in theatres on September 26, 2025.

Cinephiles should mark their calendars for these anticipated September 2025 releases as they promise clever narratives and memorable performances.

