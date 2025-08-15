When will One Battle After Another premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

One Battle After Another is scheduled to be released on September 26, 2025, in the U.S. and Canada. Written and directed by the BAFTA Award recipient, Paul Thomas Anderson, the action epic follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former revolutionary on a quest to rescue his daughter. Several ex-revolutionaries reunite as a former rival reappears after 16 years.
Besides DiCaprio, One Battle After Another packs an impressive cast lineup. Sean Penn plays the ruthless Col. Steven J. Lockjaw, while Benicio del Toro steps in as the mysterious Sensei Sergio. Regina Hall plays Deandra, and Teyana Taylor plays the stylish yet fierce Perfidia Beverly Hills. Notably, Chase Infiniti makes her film debut as Willa Ferguson-Beverly Hills.
One Battle After Another: what to expect?
The story follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former revolutionary who's done with the chaos and leads a quiet life, until his past drags him back into action. He reunites his former allies for a final, high-stakes rescue attempt after his daughter is abducted. It isn't just any chase: it’s a high-stakes, politically charged manhunt where clashing beliefs fuel violence and long-buried loyalties reignite.
Revolution reignited: One Battle After Another’s thrilling first look
The trailer for One Battle After Another instantly immerses viewers in the action, set to the upbeat melody of Beyoncé's "Freedom." In the past, Bob was all fire and fury, building explosives with his partner-in-rebellion and the mother of his child, Perfidia Beverly Hills.
After 16 years, that daring revolutionary is now a tired shell of his former self, until the intense Col. Steven Lockjaw shows up, takes Bob's daughter, and promises to hold the family accountable for their past crimes. Bob, compelled to return to the battle, asks for the assistance of a martial arts expert, who delivers the trailer's most memorable phrase:
"You know what freedom is? No fear. Just like Tom Cruise."
With squad cars speeding across Sacramento's Tower Bridge, helicopters flying over Humboldt's redwoods, and a medal ceremony packed with quiet menace, the film promises a political thriller full of biting humor, relentless tension, and the kind of big-screen chaos that only Paul Thomas Anderson can orchestrate.
Cast of One Battle After Another
Below is a list of all the cast members appearing in the upcoming action thriller:
- Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson
- Sean Penn as Col. Steven J. Lockjaw
- Benicio del Toro as Sensei Sergio
- Regina Hall as Deandra
- Teyana Taylor as Perfidia Beverly Hills
- Chase Infiniti as Willa Ferguson-Beverly Hills
One Battle After Another is set to hit the theatres on September 26, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.