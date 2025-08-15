When will One Battle After Another premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

One Battle After Another is scheduled to be released on September 26, 2025, in the U.S. and Canada. Written and directed by the BAFTA Award recipient, Paul Thomas Anderson, the action epic follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former revolutionary on a quest to rescue his daughter. Several ex-revolutionaries reunite as a former rival reappears after 16 years.

Besides DiCaprio, One Battle After Another packs an impressive cast lineup. Sean Penn plays the ruthless Col. Steven J. Lockjaw, while Benicio del Toro steps in as the mysterious Sensei Sergio. Regina Hall plays Deandra, and Teyana Taylor plays the stylish yet fierce Perfidia Beverly Hills. Notably, Chase Infiniti makes her film debut as Willa Ferguson-Beverly Hills.

One Battle After Another: what to expect?

A visual from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

The story follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former revolutionary who's done with the chaos and leads a quiet life, until his past drags him back into action. He reunites his former allies for a final, high-stakes rescue attempt after his daughter is abducted. It isn't just any chase: it’s a high-stakes, politically charged manhunt where clashing beliefs fuel violence and long-buried loyalties reignite.

Revolution reignited: One Battle After Another’s thrilling first look

The trailer for One Battle After Another instantly immerses viewers in the action, set to the upbeat melody of Beyoncé's "Freedom." In the past, Bob was all fire and fury, building explosives with his partner-in-rebellion and the mother of his child, Perfidia Beverly Hills.

After 16 years, that daring revolutionary is now a tired shell of his former self, until the intense Col. Steven Lockjaw shows up, takes Bob's daughter, and promises to hold the family accountable for their past crimes. Bob, compelled to return to the battle, asks for the assistance of a martial arts expert, who delivers the trailer's most memorable phrase:

"You know what freedom is? No fear. Just like Tom Cruise."

With squad cars speeding across Sacramento's Tower Bridge, helicopters flying over Humboldt's redwoods, and a medal ceremony packed with quiet menace, the film promises a political thriller full of biting humor, relentless tension, and the kind of big-screen chaos that only Paul Thomas Anderson can orchestrate.

Cast of One Battle After Another

A visual from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Below is a list of all the cast members appearing in the upcoming action thriller:

Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson

Sean Penn as Col. Steven J. Lockjaw

Benicio del Toro as Sensei Sergio

Regina Hall as Deandra

Teyana Taylor as Perfidia Beverly Hills

Chase Infiniti as Willa Ferguson-Beverly Hills

Tracy Todd as Passerby

Brenda Lorena Garcia as Arrested Worker

Jim Anderson as Sheriff Detective

Starletta DuPois as Grandma Jennie

Anthony Snow as Driver

D.W. Moffett as Bill Desmond

Wood Harris

Alana Haim

John Hoogenakker

April Grace

Shayna McHayle

Mark Meloro Jr. as MKU Driver

Genevieve Denny as Immigrant Girl

James Raterman

Dirk Leatherman as Lawyer

Jack Trout as Government Worker

Cesar Miramontes as Passersby

Alyssa Alonzo as Immigrant

Raven Clausen as DP Guard

Enrique Covarrubias as Immigrant Boy

Raymond Ruiz as Neighbor

Justin S. McDavitt as Passerby/Passerby with car

Quint Gabriel as Passerby

Bogdan Szumilas as Driver

Pam Moralde as Driver

Rob Gore as Driver

Karina Palmer as Nun

Mario Valdez as Courthouse Security

Matt Spolnik as MKU

Steve Knoll as BTR Agent

Jeremy Ekalo as Aide De Camp

Brandon Larson as Passerby

Christian Tabor as Lawyer

Telles Alberto Rene as Detective

Justin Higgs as Gathering Local

John Demakas as Driver

Raymond J. Roman as Immigrant Runner

Jose Rico as Immigrant

Scott Jordan as Attorney Outside of Courthouse

Aladria Brown as Courthouse attendee

Anthony Xzavier Estrada as Thief

Samuel Estrada

Val Florez as Immigrant

Alexis Hager as Driver/Neighbor

Sam Hunter as BTR #2

Stephanie Jaramillo as Passerby

Christopher Jensen as Police Officer

Lauren Kravchenko as Party Guest

Eugene Magana as Immigrant

Susan Trishel Monson as Attorney

Vanessa Salgado as Immigrant

Ben Steele as Police Officer

Steven Wiig as Sacramento Local

Valerie Ybarra as Immigrant

One Battle After Another is set to hit the theatres on September 26, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

