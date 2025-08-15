  • home icon
When will One Battle After Another premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

By Suchita Patnaha
Modified Aug 15, 2025 07:04 GMT
One Battle After Another (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)
One Battle After Another (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

One Battle After Another is scheduled to be released on September 26, 2025, in the U.S. and Canada. Written and directed by the BAFTA Award recipient, Paul Thomas Anderson, the action epic follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former revolutionary on a quest to rescue his daughter. Several ex-revolutionaries reunite as a former rival reappears after 16 years.

Besides DiCaprio, One Battle After Another packs an impressive cast lineup. Sean Penn plays the ruthless Col. Steven J. Lockjaw, while Benicio del Toro steps in as the mysterious Sensei Sergio. Regina Hall plays Deandra, and Teyana Taylor plays the stylish yet fierce Perfidia Beverly Hills. Notably, Chase Infiniti makes her film debut as Willa Ferguson-Beverly Hills.

One Battle After Another: what to expect?

A visual from the film&#039;s trailer (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)
A visual from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

The story follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former revolutionary who's done with the chaos and leads a quiet life, until his past drags him back into action. He reunites his former allies for a final, high-stakes rescue attempt after his daughter is abducted. It isn't just any chase: it’s a high-stakes, politically charged manhunt where clashing beliefs fuel violence and long-buried loyalties reignite.

Revolution reignited: One Battle After Another’s thrilling first look

youtube-cover
The trailer for One Battle After Another instantly immerses viewers in the action, set to the upbeat melody of Beyoncé's "Freedom." In the past, Bob was all fire and fury, building explosives with his partner-in-rebellion and the mother of his child, Perfidia Beverly Hills.

After 16 years, that daring revolutionary is now a tired shell of his former self, until the intense Col. Steven Lockjaw shows up, takes Bob's daughter, and promises to hold the family accountable for their past crimes. Bob, compelled to return to the battle, asks for the assistance of a martial arts expert, who delivers the trailer's most memorable phrase:

"You know what freedom is? No fear. Just like Tom Cruise."

With squad cars speeding across Sacramento's Tower Bridge, helicopters flying over Humboldt's redwoods, and a medal ceremony packed with quiet menace, the film promises a political thriller full of biting humor, relentless tension, and the kind of big-screen chaos that only Paul Thomas Anderson can orchestrate.

Cast of One Battle After Another

A visual from the film&#039;s trailer (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)
A visual from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Below is a list of all the cast members appearing in the upcoming action thriller:

  • Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson
  • Sean Penn as Col. Steven J. Lockjaw
  • Benicio del Toro as Sensei Sergio
  • Regina Hall as Deandra
  • Teyana Taylor as Perfidia Beverly Hills
  • Chase Infiniti as Willa Ferguson-Beverly Hills
  • Tracy Todd as Passerby
  • Brenda Lorena Garcia as Arrested Worker
  • Jim Anderson as Sheriff Detective
  • Starletta DuPois as Grandma Jennie
  • Anthony Snow as Driver
  • D.W. Moffett as Bill Desmond
  • Wood Harris
  • Alana Haim
  • John Hoogenakker
  • April Grace
  • Shayna McHayle
  • Mark Meloro Jr. as MKU Driver
  • Genevieve Denny as Immigrant Girl
  • James Raterman
  • Dirk Leatherman as Lawyer
  • Jack Trout as Government Worker
  • Cesar Miramontes as Passersby
  • Alyssa Alonzo as Immigrant
  • Raven Clausen as DP Guard
  • Enrique Covarrubias as Immigrant Boy
  • Raymond Ruiz as Neighbor
  • Justin S. McDavitt as Passerby/Passerby with car
  • Quint Gabriel as Passerby
  • Bogdan Szumilas as Driver
  • Pam Moralde as Driver
  • Rob Gore as Driver
  • Karina Palmer as Nun
  • Mario Valdez as Courthouse Security
  • Matt Spolnik as MKU
  • Steve Knoll as BTR Agent
  • Jeremy Ekalo as Aide De Camp
  • Brandon Larson as Passerby
  • Christian Tabor as Lawyer
  • Telles Alberto Rene as Detective
  • Justin Higgs as Gathering Local
  • John Demakas as Driver
  • Raymond J. Roman as Immigrant Runner
  • Jose Rico as Immigrant
  • Scott Jordan as Attorney Outside of Courthouse
  • Aladria Brown as Courthouse attendee
  • Anthony Xzavier Estrada as Thief
  • Samuel Estrada
  • Val Florez as Immigrant
  • Alexis Hager as Driver/Neighbor
  • Sam Hunter as BTR #2
  • Stephanie Jaramillo as Passerby
  • Christopher Jensen as Police Officer
  • Lauren Kravchenko as Party Guest
  • Eugene Magana as Immigrant
  • Susan Trishel Monson as Attorney
  • Vanessa Salgado as Immigrant
  • Ben Steele as Police Officer
  • Steven Wiig as Sacramento Local
  • Valerie Ybarra as Immigrant
One Battle After Another is set to hit the theatres on September 26, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

