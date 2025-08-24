When will A Big Bold Beautiful Journey premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is all set to release in theaters across the United States and Canada on September 19, 2025. Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, the film is directed by Kogonada (known for Pachinko and After Yang) and written by Seth Reiss, the mind behind The Menu.
The film follows Sarah and David, strangers who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding. What starts as a brief encounter leads to a mysterious and emotional journey, driven by magical GPS directions and hidden doors that open into their past. As they step through these time-traveling portals, they are forced to re-live formative life events, confront old wounds, and possibly reshape their futures.
The cast is led by Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, who portray Sarah and David, respectively. Lily Rabe steps into the role of Sarah’s mother, Kevin Kline. Additional cast members include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jodie Turner-Smith, Billy Magnussen, Sarah Gadon, Chloe East, and Brandon Perea.
First look of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey's trailer was first unveiled at CinemaCon in March 2025, followed by its release on Sony's YouTube channel on June 3, 2025. A new trailer was later released on August 21, 2025.
It introduces Sarah and David’s serendipitous meeting at a wedding. The story quickly takes a turn as they follow a GPS that leads them to doors or portals, transporting them into emotionally significant moments from their pasts. The concept of physically walking through memories brings a unique visual element to the screen.
According to an exclusive interview with People magazine, published on August 21, 2025, Colin Farrell has described the film as a “heart opener,” and this sentiment reflects in the trailer. Scenes show laughter, tears, childhood reflections, and moments of love and loss.
Meanwhile, Margot Robbie calls the project a “visual spectacle” and that comes through clearly—lush landscapes, dreamlike lighting, and surreal sequences. Director Kogonada’s style is evident in every frame, as the trailer combines his artistic vision with the emotional core of the narrative.
The film's synopsis defines the two protagonists' journey as:
“They re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present - and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures.”
Cast and production of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey
Below are some cast details of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey -
- Margot Robbie plays Sarah
- Colin Farrell plays David
- Lily Rabe as Sarah’s mother
The supporting cast includes Kevin Kline, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jodie Turner-Smith, Billy Magnussen, Sarah Gadon, Chloe East, Brandon Perea, Hamish Linklater, Lucy Thomas, Yuvi Hecht, Calahan Skogman, Jacqueline Novak, Jennifer Grant, and Shelby Simmons.
The movie first gained attention in December 2020 when it was listed on The Black List, which showcased top unproduced scripts. For the uninitiated, The Black List is an annual survey of "Hollywood's most-liked unproduced screenplays."
Seth Reiss then wrote the screenplay of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, and in February 2024, director Kogonada joined the project. Filming started in California in April 2024. As reported by Deadline, Sony Pictures acquired the distribution rights in a $50 million deal at the European Film Market.
The movie is produced by Imperative Entertainment and 30West. Key producers include Bradley Thomas, Ryan Friedkin, Seth Reiss, and Youree Henley. The executive producers are Kogonada, Ilene Feldman, Gino Falsetto, Ori Eisen, Paul Mezey, Micah Green, Dan Steinman, and John Atwood.
