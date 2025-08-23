7 Movies to Watch if You Loved Sydney Sweeney's Americana

Americana is a crime thriller that premiered in 20123. The movie had Tony Tost as the director and writer of its narrative. The story's premise follows a chase sequence that results from a rare Native American item being stolen.

Syndey Sweeney plays the protagonist in the film and presents the story with a renowned ensemble cast including Zach McClarnon, Eric Dane, Simon Rex, and Hauser Halsey.

Every actor does a spectacular job in their part. The film blends funny moments and crime scenes. This creates a compelling watch for the audience. The South Dakota setting makes the narrative feel authentic. Americana is an entertaining blend of humor and serious themes.

Viewers who liked this movie will appreciate other films that do the same thing. These movies also combine dark comedy and crime thriller in their narratives.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the writer.

Snatch, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and four other movies to watch if you liked Sydney Sweeney's Americana

1) Pulp Fiction

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This thriller drama was created by Quentin Tarantino in 1994 and became a cult classic in no time. This story changed viewers' perspectives on crime movies. The story's premise is in Los Angeles, where criminals make a living through illegal actions.

Jules Winnfield (portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson) and Vincent Vega (portrayed by John Travolta) are the main leads of the story and work as hit men. They operate for crime boss, Marsellus Wallace. The film also follows a boxer named Butch Coolidge (portrayed by Bruce Willis). All these characters cross paths in the movie in the most adventurous fashion.

The boss's wife plays a crucial role in escalating the stakes and drama and is portrayed by Uma Thurman. The film highlights people trying to explore life and luck. The elements of dark humor accompany the violent sequences that keep the viewers hooked.

The witty dialogues used by characters while they take out people in the film turned legendary. Like Americana, this film puts comedy and crime together in a way that works out well.

This classic crime movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Seven Psychopaths

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Martin McDonagh created this movie, which follows a struggling writer, Marty Faranan, portrayed by Colin Farrell, in Los Angeles. His friend Billy accidentally steals a Shih Tzu belonging to renowned gangster Charlie Costello.

This minor accident triggers a series of violent sequences and events. Marty learns he is surrounded by actual psychopaths while working on fictional characters in one of the projects. The movie features a compelling ensemble cast portraying realist misfits and criminals.

Sam Rockwell portrays the role of unpredictable Billy with a lot of energy. The narrative blurs the line between reality and fiction as the chaos unfolds. A surreal humor emerges from Marty's attempts to write drama while fighting his own thriller. Like Americana, this movie blends satirical comedy with thriller elements that grow from difficult situations.

Seven Psychopaths is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie, created by Shan Black, focuses on Harry Lockhart, a struggling thief who accidentally turns into an actor. Harry collaborates with a private detective, Perry Van Shrike, in Los Angeles. They investigate the murder of Harry's childhood pal's sister.

The case highlights the corruption in Hollywood and the threat of criminals. Robert Downey Jr. as Harry also brings vulnerability and charm to the story. Michelle Monaghan plays Harry's friend, who is caught between past and present mysteries.

The movie pays homage to classic noir while maintaining the urban sensibilities just like Americana did. The dialogue crackles with humor and intelligence throughout. The investigation leads through Hollywood's hidden secrets and seedy underbelly.

Like Americana, this neo noir thriller balances serious crime storytelling with fast humor that emerges naturally from character interactions.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) The Nice Guys

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie pairs mismatched partners in 1970s Los Angeles corruption. Law enforcement officer Jackson Healy teams with private investigator Holland March with reluctance. They embark on a mission to search for a missing girl, Amelia Kutnes, who is connected to the adult film industry.

Their investigation uncovers a conspiracy involving government officials and auto industry executives. Ryan Gosling portrays the role of March as a bumbling but determined detective. Meanwhile, Russell Crowe portrays Healy as the more competent and serious enforcer.

March's teenage daughter, Holly, often adds more nuance than the adults. The movie captures the 1970s Los Angeles setting with raw period details. The narrative's central mystery is driven by corporate conspiracy and criminal elements.

This film shares Americana's ability to blend serious crime investigation with organically occurring satire between an unlikely team. This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Snatch

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie weaves together different crime stories in London's underworld. An amateur boxing promoter, Tommy, and his partner Mickey accidentally buy a caravan from Irish travelers.

Meanwhile, a lot of criminals search for a stolen diamond worth millions. The boxer Mickey becomes central to both narratives in an unexpected manner and is played by Brad Pitt.

Jason Statham plays Tommy, and the actor brings out the tough guy persona to the character. The movie, like Americana, features other characters, adding to the drama and high stakes.

Every character pursues their own goals, and their path crosses unexpectedly. Much like Americana, Snatch showcases how minor incidents can spiral into big-scale criminal chaos and unexpected consequences.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this movie follows four friends in London as they lose a rigged poker game to a crime boss called Hatched Harry Lonsdale. The friends go into debt of £500,000 and have only one week to pay off. They plan to rob their drug-smuggling neighbours to raise the money within the given time.

The orchestrated plan involves multiple criminal groups with conflicting goals and interests. Nick Moran, Jason Statham, Dexter Fletcher, and Jason Flemyug portray the desperate friends in the movie. Moreover, Vinnie Jones brings a chaotic presence as Harry's debt collector, also known as Big Chris.

The witty dialogues and fast pace create vibrant storytelling throughout. A lot of criminal plots intersect in increasingly complicated ways as the stakes rise. Like Americana, the movie displays how ordinary people get drawn into criminal situations beyond their control.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Free Fire

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie by Ben Wheatley confines the entire narrative to a single warehouse location. The premise follows an arms dealer meeting an IRA representative for the transaction of weapons in 1970s Boston. As the story progresses, personal grudges between crew members escalate into violence during the conversation, just like it did in Americana.

A minor dispute triggers a massive shootout lasting most of the movie. The confined setting intensifies claustrophobia as bullets fly in every direction. Additionally, Brie Larson portrays the role of Justine, the lonely woman caught in the man-dominated field.

The movie maintains the high stakes while bringing humor from the character developments. Americana shares this story's talent of extracting comedy from high-stakes and explosive fights where survival becomes the primary concern.

These seven movies offer similar thrills to Americana through their careful blend of comedy and crime. Every movie demonstrates how chaos can create both unexpected humor and tension. For viewers seeking similar entertainment, these productions satisfy their appetite for brilliant crime thrillers.

