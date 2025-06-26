Watch: The BTS footage of Brad Pitt and the crew talking to the Formula 1 drivers before the beginning of the shooting of 'F1: The movie'

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt and the makers of the "F1" movie could be seen talking to the drivers before starting the principal photography of the project in 2023. The project has been in the news ever since it was announced a couple of years back, owing to the high stakes involved and the names attached to it.

Apart from Pitt, the movie also stars Academy Award winner Javier Bardem and Academy Award nominee Kerry Condon, with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski at the helm.

Not just Hollywood celebrities, but Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton is also serving as the Executive Producer of the F1 movie. The seven-time world champion has been a key part of the project and has assisted the cast and crew in the nitty-gritty details of the sport in their bid to make the "most authentic racing movie ever".

In a video released by Formula 1 on their social media platform X, Kosinski, legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and Brad Pitt could be seen interacting with the drivers and some team personnel ahead of starting shooting in Silverstone in 2023.

The gesture of the crew was appreciated by the drivers, as evidenced by their claps at the end of the briefing.

Brad Pitt expresses his gratitude to the F1 drivers

Academy Award winner Brad Pitt stated that he was thankful to the F1 teams and drivers as they were "gracious" to help the cast and crew of the Hollywood movie in their bid to make the film.

Speaking with F1.com, the 60-year-old actor reflected on the subject and said:

“I’ve got to thank them all [in F1]. The teams have been so generous with us, so welcoming, and they play a part in this film. The drivers, F1 has opened all doors for us. It’s unbelievable the way they’ve let us embed into their season. We’ve tried not to get in the way, and they’ve been really cool with us – I can’t thank them enough.”

Pitt also spoke about Lewis Hamilton's knowledge and the impact of that on the project, adding:

“Everyone has had a hand honing this thing, then Lewis coming in for the ultimate ‘smell test’. I think we’ve got something. It’s really fun, it’s exciting, it’s adventurous, and you feel it. I do. I hope others do too. Lewis’s knowledge has been so immensely helpful."

"He’s been keeping us straight, going, ‘No, that doesn’t fly,’ right down to the sound. He can actually pick it out and go, ‘No, that’s Turn 12, not Turn 16. You need more reverb on the straight’ – he’s that specific.”

The summer blockbuster is out in theaters worldwide and will release in the US on June 27 and is touted as one of the most expensive movies ever made with an estimated budget of over $250 million.

