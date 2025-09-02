7 Zoë Kravitz movies to watch if you loved her in ‘Caught Stealing’

Zoë Kravitz is an acclaimed actress and filmmaker, recognized with nominations for a Critics' Choice Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2022, she has built an impressive career with standout roles in blockbusters like X-Men: First Class and The Batman, as well as acclaimed indie projects such as Dope and Kimi.

On television, she led the series High Fidelity and earned an Emmy nomination for her guest role in The Studio. Beyond acting, Kravitz has voiced animated characters and made her directorial debut with Blink Twice.

In Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing (2025), a dark comedy crime thriller based on Charlie Huston’s novel, Kravitz takes on the role of Yvonne, a central figure whose ties to a struggling bartender pull her into a perilous web of criminals and corruption.

The film features a stellar ensemble cast including Austin Butler, Regina King, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D’Onofrio, Benito Martínez Ocasio, Griffin Dunne, and Carol Kane, with music by Rob Simonsen and contributions from the British post-punk band Idles.

Viewers drawn to Zoë Kravitz in Caught Stealing can look forward to these seven additional films.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Mad Max: Fury Road, Dope, and 5 other Zoë Kravitz movies to watch if viewers loved her in Caught Stealing

1) The Batman (2022)

The Batman is a superhero film directed by Matt Reeves (Image via Apple TV+)

The Batman (2022) is a superhero film directed by Matt Reeves, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman. In his second year fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City while pursuing a mysterious serial killer, the Riddler, whose actions expose secrets tied to the city’s elite.

Zoë Kravitz stars as Selina Kyle, a nightclub worker and cat burglar whose moral ambiguity challenges Batman’s black-and-white view of justice. Her portrayal focuses on Selina’s emotional journey and personal identity, showing her as a mysterious, multifaceted character who forms a compelling partnership with Batman.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu

2) Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

A still from Mad Max: Fury Road (Image via YouTube/@WarnerBros)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) is a post-apocalyptic action film directed by George Miller, set in a desert wasteland where essential resources like petrol and water are controlled by a ruthless warlord.

The story follows Max Rockatansky and Imperator Furiosa as they lead a chase and battle against the warlord’s forces, focusing on survival and rebellion in a brutal, unforgiving world.

Zoë Kravitz stars as Toast the Knowing, one of the warlord’s wives. Toast is portrayed as practical, intelligent, and skilled with firearms, contributing both strategy and resourcefulness to the group.

Kravitz’s performance emphasizes her character’s abilities and determination, making her an essential part of the ensemble of women fighting for freedom and agency in the chaotic wasteland.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Netflix

3) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is an animated superhero film (Image via Apple TV+)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) is an animated superhero film that follows teenager Miles Morales as he discovers his Spider-Man abilities and learns to navigate a multiverse of alternate Spider-People.

Together, they face dangerous threats that endanger their world, combining action, humor, and heart in a visually innovative style that redefines animated superhero storytelling. The film explores themes of responsibility and teamwork as Miles grows into his role as a hero.

Zoë Kravitz voices Mary Jane "MJ" Parker, a character who plays an important role in both Miles’ and Peter B. Parker’s lives. Her performance brings relatability to MJ, showing her as more than just a love interest but a key part of the story’s emotional core.

Kravitz captures MJ’s wit, helping to ground the film’s fantastical elements in genuine human connection and making her a memorable presence in the Spider-Verse.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

4) Dope (2015)

A still from the movie Dope (Image via YouTube/@openroadfilms)

Dope (2015) is a coming-of-age comedy-drama that follows high schooler Malcolm as he deals with life in a challenging neighborhood while striving to achieve his dreams.

The film blends humor and social commentary, exploring themes of ambition and identity as Malcolm faces unexpected challenges and learns to rely on his own resourcefulness.

Zoë Kravitz stars as Nakia, a pivotal character whose relationship with Malcolm shapes the story. Her performance brings authenticity to Nakia, making her an integral part of Malcolm’s journey and the film’s vibrant ensemble.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu

5) X-Men: First Class (2011)

X-Men: First Class is a superhero film set during the Cuban Missile Crisis (Image via Apple TV+)

X-Men: First Class (2011) is a superhero film set during the Cuban Missile Crisis, exploring the origins of the X-Men and the Brotherhood of Mutants. The story focuses on Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr as they confront the mutant supremacist Hellfire Club, blending action, political intrigue, and the beginnings of iconic superhero rivalries.

Zoë Kravitz stars as Angel Salvadore, a mutant with dragonfly wings and acidic saliva. Her role required extensive makeup and visual effects work, as well as stunts using elevated platforms and wires to depict flight, showcasing Kravitz’s dedication and bringing a memorable character to the film.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu

6) Kimi (2022)

Zoë Kravitz plays Angela Childs, a tech worker living with anxiety and agoraphobia (Image via Hulu)

Kimi (2022) is a thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh that follows a tech worker who uncovers a troubling secret linked to her company’s smart device. As she investigates, the situation escalates into a dangerous game of cat and mouse, with increasing suspense and tension driving the story.

The film explores themes of privacy, technology, and the vulnerabilities of modern life, keeping viewers on edge throughout.

Zoë Kravitz stars as Angela Childs, a remote tech worker struggling with anxiety and agoraphobia. Her performance brings nuance to the character, portraying Angela’s determination and vulnerability as she faces a dangerous situation.

Kravitz anchors the film with a mix that makes Angela’s journey both thrilling and emotionally engaging.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Hulu

7) The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

The Lego Batman Movie is an animated superhero comedy (Image via Apple TV+)

The Lego Batman Movie (2017) is an animated superhero comedy that follows Batman as he faces his fears while trying to save Gotham City from the Joker’s latest scheme. The film combines action and a playful take on the superhero genre, expanding the Lego Movie universe with humor and creativity.

Zoë Kravitz voices Catwoman, bringing realism to the character in her first animated portrayal. Her performance highlights Catwoman’s agility and playful dynamic with Batman, setting the stage for Kravitz’s later live-action role as the character in The Batman.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix

Caught Stealing, starring Zoë Kravitz, is showing now in theaters.

