Invasion was created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil in 2021 for Apple TV+ and is currently premiering its third and final season. The show stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, and Billy Barratt in the leading roles.
The show follows the events after an extraterrestrial species visits Earth and poses a threat to humankind. Five regular people from around the world watch events unfold in real-time as they try to make sense of the chaos happening all around them.
Many other shows, like Invasion, follow different perspectives on global crises, compelling the audience with their storylines. The list includes shows like The Expanse, Falling Skies, and more. Below are 7 shows to watch if you loved Apple TV’s Invasion.
Falling Skies, Sense8, and 5 Other TV Shows To Watch If You Liked Invasion
1) The Expanse (2015–2022)
Created by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, The Expanse is based on a series of novels of the same name. Starring Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, and Shohreh Aghdashloo in the leading roles, the plot surrounds a colonized solar system where a conspiracy unfolds that threatens human survival.
It combines existential danger, mental power, and political intrigue. Its mix of grounded emotion and expansive sci-fi is similar to Invasion's well-balanced narrative.
Where to Watch: Prime Video
2) Falling Skies (2011–2015)
Created by Robert Rodat, the show follows Tom Mason, a history professor, who leads a resistance group against the remaining alien forces after an alien invasion destroys Earth.
Falling Skies explores how common people come together and fight against chaos, much like Invasion. It was produced by Steven Spielberg and is equally about alien warfare and family survival.
Where to Watch: Prime Video
3) Colony (2016–2018)
Starring Josh Holloway, Sarah Wayne Callies, and Isabella Crovetti in the lead roles, Colony is set in a future where Earth has been taken over by alien forces. In this scenario, the Bowman family faces a choice between alien overlords (“Redhats”) and a local resistance movement.
The show is created by Carlton Cuse and Ryan J. Condal. It provides a gripping look into moral decision-making, family, and loyalty under alien control, exactly like Inavsion.
Where to Watch: Prime Video
4) The Walking Dead (2010–2022)
Based on the comic book series of the same name, The Walking Dead stars Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, and Melissa McBride in the primary roles. The show focuses on Rick, who, after a zombie apocalypse, leads a group and helps his team with survival, leadership, and the remnants of humanity.
Unlike Aliens, the show centers around Zombies, but explores how characters stay true to humanity during global collapse, which Invasion also does.
Where to Watch: Prime Video
5) War of the Worlds (2019–2022)
Adapted from the novel of the same name by HG Wells, the show focuses on the survivors, who come together to fight the aliens after they launch a devastating attack on humanity.
War of the Worlds is directed by Gilles Coulier and Richard Clark, and stars Gabriel Byrne and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the leading roles. Like Invasion, the show centers on survival and the unknown, and how people adapt to irreversible change.
Where to Watch: Prime Video
6) Jericho (2006–2008)
The post-apocalyptic American series stars Skeet Ulrich, Ashley Scott, and Lennie James in the primary roles. Jerico follows the inhabitants of a small, quiet Kansas town, who are plunged into chaos by the sudden appearance of a nuclear mushroom cloud. It leaves them utterly alone and wondering if they are the only Americans still alive.
The show resonates with emotional motifs of Invasion and shows how ordinary people unite and adapt when the world falls apart.
Where to Watch: Prime Video
7) Another Life (2019–2021)
Netflix's Another Life, created by Aaron Martin, stars Katee Sackhoff and Justin Chatwin in the leading roles. The show follows astronaut Niko Breckinridge, who leads a mission into space to resolve the mystery of an alien artifact. Meanwhile, her family and colleagues on Earth work together to fight the threat.
Like Invasion, the show also features the exploration of alien contact from both space and home.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Other shows to watch if you loved Apple's Inavsion are Defiance, Debris, Calls, and Sense8.