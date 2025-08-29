Invasion was created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil in 2021 for Apple TV+ and is currently premiering its third and final season. The show stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, and Billy Barratt in the leading roles.

Ad

The show follows the events after an extraterrestrial species visits Earth and poses a threat to humankind. Five regular people from around the world watch events unfold in real-time as they try to make sense of the chaos happening all around them.

Many other shows, like Invasion, follow different perspectives on global crises, compelling the audience with their storylines. The list includes shows like The Expanse, Falling Skies, and more. Below are 7 shows to watch if you loved Apple TV’s Invasion.

Ad

Trending

Falling Skies, Sense8, and 5 Other TV Shows To Watch If You Liked Invasion

1) The Expanse (2015–2022)

The Expanse (Image via Netflix)

Created by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, The Expanse is based on a series of novels of the same name. Starring Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, and Shohreh Aghdashloo in the leading roles, the plot surrounds a colonized solar system where a conspiracy unfolds that threatens human survival.

Ad

It combines existential danger, mental power, and political intrigue. Its mix of grounded emotion and expansive sci-fi is similar to Invasion's well-balanced narrative.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

2) Falling Skies (2011–2015)

Falling Skies (Image via Prime Video)

Created by Robert Rodat, the show follows Tom Mason, a history professor, who leads a resistance group against the remaining alien forces after an alien invasion destroys Earth.

Ad

Falling Skies explores how common people come together and fight against chaos, much like Invasion. It was produced by Steven Spielberg and is equally about alien warfare and family survival.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

3) Colony (2016–2018)

Colony (Image via Prime Video)

Starring Josh Holloway, Sarah Wayne Callies, and Isabella Crovetti in the lead roles, Colony is set in a future where Earth has been taken over by alien forces. In this scenario, the Bowman family faces a choice between alien overlords (“Redhats”) and a local resistance movement.

Ad

The show is created by Carlton Cuse and Ryan J. Condal. It provides a gripping look into moral decision-making, family, and loyalty under alien control, exactly like Inavsion.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

4) The Walking Dead (2010–2022)

The Walking Dead (Image via Prime Video)

Based on the comic book series of the same name, The Walking Dead stars Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, and Melissa McBride in the primary roles. The show focuses on Rick, who, after a zombie apocalypse, leads a group and helps his team with survival, leadership, and the remnants of humanity.

Ad

Unlike Aliens, the show centers around Zombies, but explores how characters stay true to humanity during global collapse, which Invasion also does.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

5) War of the Worlds (2019–2022)

War of the Worlds (Image via Prime Video)

Adapted from the novel of the same name by HG Wells, the show focuses on the survivors, who come together to fight the aliens after they launch a devastating attack on humanity.

Ad

War of the Worlds is directed by Gilles Coulier and Richard Clark, and stars Gabriel Byrne and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the leading roles. Like Invasion, the show centers on survival and the unknown, and how people adapt to irreversible change.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

6) Jericho (2006–2008)

Jericho (Image via Prime Video)

The post-apocalyptic American series stars Skeet Ulrich, Ashley Scott, and Lennie James in the primary roles. Jerico follows the inhabitants of a small, quiet Kansas town, who are plunged into chaos by the sudden appearance of a nuclear mushroom cloud. It leaves them utterly alone and wondering if they are the only Americans still alive.

Ad

The show resonates with emotional motifs of Invasion and shows how ordinary people unite and adapt when the world falls apart.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

7) Another Life (2019–2021)

Another Life (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's Another Life, created by Aaron Martin, stars Katee Sackhoff and Justin Chatwin in the leading roles. The show follows astronaut Niko Breckinridge, who leads a mission into space to resolve the mystery of an alien artifact. Meanwhile, her family and colleagues on Earth work together to fight the threat.

Ad

Like Invasion, the show also features the exploration of alien contact from both space and home.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Other shows to watch if you loved Apple's Inavsion are Defiance, Debris, Calls, and Sense8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jaisu Muskan Jaiswal is a journalist specializing in pop-culture, lifestyle, and Korean entertainment at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a Master's Diploma in Journalism, she began writing as a form of creative expression during the pandemic-related lockdown. She has about four years of experience, working at Otakukart, Movieweb, The Times of India, Aeroplay Entertainment, and Lifestyle Asia, among other organizations.



As a Pop-culture writer, she values presenting reports after a robust fact-checking process on celebrities and other trending topics, which interest people. Among her professional achievements is a feature on eco-friendly practices in K-pop album production. This write-up, which took a week of research, covered a range of sub-topics such as the export-import history of K-pop albums, and shifts in music marketing in that industry.



When not working, she enjoys watching films and discovering indie artists across several music platforms. Her favorite bands include Coldplay, BTS, and CAS. Know More