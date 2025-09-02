10 best Justice League animated movies to watch

The Justice League features prominently in the DC Animated Movie Universe (DCAMU), a shared universe of animated films released by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment between 2013 and 2024. The films, based on DC Comics characters, are part of the DC Universe Animated Original Movies line and follow two main story arcs.

The first arc runs from The Flashpoint Paradox (2013) to Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (2020), while the second, known as the “Tomorrowverse,” begins with Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020) and concludes in 2024 with the Crisis on Infinite Earths trilogy.

The franchise includes 25 films, along with five short films, a web series, and two digital comics.

The series features some of DC’s most thrilling animated films, with epic stories and iconic heroes. From darker tales like Apokolips War to classics like The New Frontier and time-twisting adventures like The Flashpoint Paradox, these films show why the team remains a cornerstone of superhero animation.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Justice League vs. the Fatal Five, and 9 other Justice League animated movies to watch

10) Justice League vs. Teen Titans (2016)

Raven, daughter of a demon, struggles with her dark side while joining the Teen Titans (Image via Apple TV+)

Justice League vs. Teen Titans is a 2016 animated superhero film directed by Sam Liu. It serves as the 26th entry in the DC Universe Animated Original Movies and the seventh installment in the DC Animated Movie Universe, featuring voice performances from Taissa Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Stuart Allan, and Jason O'Mara.

Raven, the daughter of a human and the powerful demon Trigon, struggles with her dark heritage while finding family and purpose with the Teen Titans. When supernatural forces threaten the heroes and the Titans, the young champions must come together to face dangers that test their strength and unity.

9) Justice League: Gods and Monsters (2015)

Gods and Monsters is the 24th DC Universe Animated Original Movie (Image via Apple TV+)

Gods and Monsters (2015) is the 24th installment in the DC Universe Animated Original Movies, presenting an alternate universe take on the iconic DC superhero team.

In this universe, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman operate as a controversial force on Earth. When a series of mysterious scientist deaths triggers a government investigation, hidden agendas and dangerous secrets force the heroes to face threats that test their loyalty and vision for humanity’s future.

8) JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time (2014)

Heroes confront Lex Luthor and the Legion of Doom across time (Image via Apple TV+)

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time is a 2014 animated superhero film centered on a team of iconic DC heroes, featuring Diedrich Bader, Travis Willingham, and Kevin Michael Richardson reprising their roles as Batman, Gorilla Grodd, and Black Manta.

In a clash that spans past, present, and future, a team of superheroes faces Lex Luthor and the Legion of Doom after uncovering a powerful artifact capable of altering time. With reality at risk, a new generation of young heroes joins forces with the veterans in a battle that will decide the fate of history.

7) Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (2020)

Apokolips War shows heroes uniting to battle Darkseid (Image via Apple TV+)

Apokolips War is an animated superhero film where members of Justice League Dark, the Teen Titans, and the Suicide Squad join forces to fight Darkseid.

Inspired by Darkseid War, Final Crisis, and Futures End, it is the 42nd DC Universe Animated Original Movie and concludes the first phase of the DC Animated Movie Universe.

After a devastating defeat leaves Earth in ruins, the surviving heroes must regroup and form unlikely alliances. With trust shattered and the planet’s fate hanging in the balance, they face impossible odds in a final, desperate battle.

6) Justice League Dark (2017)

Batman teams up with Constantine and Zatanna to fight global supernatural crimes (Image via Apple TV+)

Justice League Dark is a 2017 adult animated superhero fantasy film based on the DC Comics team created by Peter Milligan and Mikel Janín.

It is the 28th entry in the DC Universe Animated Original Movies and the eighth in the DC Animated Movie Universe, featuring Matt Ryan as John Constantine, Camilla Luddington as Zatanna, and Jason O’Mara as Batman.

When supernatural crimes erupt worldwide, Batman enlists Constantine, Zatanna, and other magic users for help. Together, they confront an ancient dark force, leading to a battle where the fate of humanity relies on the combined power of magic and the heroes.

5) Justice League: The New Frontier (2008)

Set in the 1950s, heroes unite to face threats and form their team (Image via Apple TV+)

The New Frontier (2008) is a PG-13 animated superhero film adapted from the DC Comics limited series DC: The New Frontier, written by Stan Berkowitz with additional material from Darwyn Cooke.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation as the second entry in the DC Universe Animated Original Movies line, it was released on February 26, 2008.

Set in the 1950s, the film follows the origins of heroes like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, and Martian Manhunter as they confront growing tensions, government mistrust, and a mysterious cosmic threat, ultimately uniting to protect humanity and pave the way for the team’s first formation.

4) Justice League vs. the Fatal Five (2019)

Heroes team up with Star Boy and Jessica Cruz to face future villains (Image via Apple TV+)

Justice League vs. the Fatal Five is a 2019 animated superhero film produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment. It is the 37th installment in the DC Universe Animated Original Movies series.

The voice cast includes Elyes Gabel, Diane Guerrero, Kevin Conroy, Susan Eisenberg, and George Newbern, who return as Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman from earlier DC projects.

When a powerful group of villains from the future arrives in the present, a team of heroes must join forces with Star Boy, a troubled hero from the 31st century, and reluctant Green Lantern Jessica Cruz. As the battle escalates, they confront threats that test their courage, teamwork, and determination to protect the future.

3) Justice League: Doom (2012)

Heroes confront supervillains targeting their weaknesses (Image via Apple TV+)

Doom (2012) is an animated superhero film directed by Lauren Montgomery and written by Dwayne McDuffie.

A standalone follow-up to Crisis on Two Earths (2010), it takes loose inspiration from the 2000 JLA comic storyline Tower of Babel. It is the 13th entry in the DC Universe Animated Original Movies series.

The film follows the heroes as they face a coordinated attack from a new alliance of supervillains exploiting their vulnerabilities. With Earth’s fate at stake, the team must confront questions of trust, loyalty, and the consequences of contingency plans to stop the looming threat.

2) Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths (2010)

Heroes face a parallel world ruled by the Crime Syndicate (Image via Apple TV+)

Crisis on Two Earths (2010) is an animated superhero film directed by Lauren Montgomery and Sam Liu.

Originally developed from the canceled project Justice League: Worlds Collide, it was reimagined as a standalone film and marks the seventh entry in the DC Universe Animated Original Movies lineup.

The story follows the heroes as they encounter a parallel world ruled by the evil Crime Syndicate. Drawn into a conflict that endangers both dimensions, they face dark versions of themselves and must make choices that determine the fate of reality.

1) Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (2013)

Barry Allen wakes in a world where heroes and history are completely changed (Image via Apple TV+)

The Flashpoint Paradox (2013), directed by Jay Oliva and written by Jim Krieg, adapts the Flashpoint comic arc by Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert.

The film features the voices of the Flash, Professor Zoom, Cyborg, Batman, and Aquaman, along with several returning DC voice actors.

The story follows Barry Allen as he wakes in a radically altered world where heroes and history are unrecognizable. With reality collapsing and war threatening humanity, he must uncover what went wrong and restore the timeline before it is too late.

These animated films offer tepic battles and unforgettable heroes, making them must-watch entries in the DC Animated Movie Universe.

