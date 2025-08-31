Disney announces 'Hexed', a fantasy animated film set to premiere in November 2026

Disney has officially unveiled its next original animated feature, which is titled Hexed. The studio made the announcement at this year's Destination D23 event at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, where the leaders of the studio previewed upcoming projects for film, TV, and theme parks.As part of the jam-packed presentation, the company revealed that Hexed will hit theaters in November 2026, which will be the studio's 64th animated feature.The announcement was made by Walt Disney Animation Studios' Chief Creative Officer, Jared Bush, at a presentation hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown. Joining him were directors Josie Trinidad and Jason Hand, as well as producers Roy Conli and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster-Jones, who will bring this new fantasy adventure to life.What is Disney's new animated movie Hexed? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to the logline shared during Destination D23, the animated film follows an awkward teenage boy and his high-strung, Type-A mother. Their already complicated relationship takes an unexpected turn when they discover that the boy’s quirks are actually magical powers.The official synopsis reads:&quot;Coming to theaters in Fall 2026, Disney’s #Hexed is an all-new original film that follows an awkward teenage boy and his Type - A mom, who discover that what makes him unusual, might just be magical powers that will turn their lives and a secret world of magic, upside down. #DestinationD23&quot;The discovery doesn’t just change their family dynamic; it also pulls them into a hidden world of magic that promises to flip their lives upside down.The company has characterized Hexed as a fresh story of humor, fantasy, and emotional depth. It is produced by Josie Trinidad, who worked on Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Jason Hand, who worked on Moana and Big Hero 6.Producers Roy Conli (Big Hero 6, Tangled) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster-Jones (Encanto) lend additional cred to the production staff.The movie will debut in theaters in November 2026, extending the company's decades-long tradition of theatrical releases for its animated fare. It will come after Zootopia 2, which opens in November 2025, and precede Frozen 3, another big sequel already on the pipeline. For audiences, that makes Hexed a central original entry between the company's big franchise installments.Also read: Frankenstein (2025): Full list of cast and characters exploredWhat else did Disney reveal at Destination D23?Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw (Image via Disney)The release of Hexed was just one portion of a packed presentation at Destination D23, a two-yearly event that gathers enthusiasts for unique insights and experiences. In addition to the new movie, it also shared news on a number of other big-name projects.This included updates about Zootopia 2, bringing back Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde; Toy Story 5, the continuation of one of the studio's most recognizable franchises; Tron: Ares, the expansion of the much-loved sci-fi franchise; and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw, which will resume the animated series based on the bestselling book series.The studio also greenlit Ice Age: Boiling Point and an original feature called Hoppers.Destination D23 takes place at the company's Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando. The convention gets thousands of fans into a multi-day event packed with panels, exclusive toys, and peeks at what comes next for the company's extensive empire.From park expansions to content streaming on Disney+, the convention serves as a roadmap of what's to come in the years to follow.Also read: Marvel Studios reveals a multiversal team-up at Destination D23 for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday featuring X-Men, Fantastic Four, and moreIn the meantime, interested viewers can catch up on other animated movies on the Disney+ app.