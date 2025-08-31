Frankenstein (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored

Frankenstein (2025) is an American gothic science fiction horror film directed by and written by Guillermo del Toro, based on Mary Shelley's 1818 novel. The film screened at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on 30 August 2025, and it is set for limited theatrical release on 17 October 2025, followed by global streaming on Netflix on 7 November 2025.
The film is about a very brilliant but egotistical scientist, Dr. Victor Frankenstein, who produces a being during an experimental process. The experiment results in unforeseen outcomes and has profound consequences on both Victor and the Creature in profound and tragic ways.
The tale explores his relationship with his creation, the Creature, and the consequences of loneliness, rejection by society, and ambition. The cast brings to life Victor's family, scientific peers, patrons, and those who encounter the Creature, creating an emotionally compelling world.
Frankenstein (2025): Cast and characters list
Below is the main cast list of the movie:
1) Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein
Oscar Isaac, known for his roles in Ex Machina and Dune, stars as Victor Frankenstein, an ambitious scientist curious to explore the mysteries of nature. His experiments lead him to bring a sentient being to life and unleash a series of actions that influence all the people around him.
2) Christian Convery as Young Victor Frankenstein
Christian Convery known for known for his roles in Sweet Tooth and The Christmas Chronicles 2, stars as Victor in his early life, emphasizing defining moments that shape his scientific endeavors.
3) Jacob Elordi as The Creature
Jacob Elordi known for known for his roles in Euphoria and The Kissing Booth, plays the role of the Creature, depicting the character's journey towards acceptance, emotional growth, and moral depth.
4) Mia Goth as Elizabeth Lavenza
Mia Goth, known for her roles in X and Pearl, plays Elizabeth, William's fiancée and the leading lady in Victor's emotional life.
5) Christoph Waltz as Henrich Harlander
Christoph Waltz, known for his roles in Inglourious Basterds and Spectre, portrays Henrich Harlander, a wealthy arms trader and sponsor of Victor's experiments.
6) Felix Kammerer as William Frankenstein
Felix Kammerer, known for his roles in All Quiet on the Western Front and Barbarians, plays Victor's younger brother, William, whose presence adds the story's personal stakes.
Supporting cast of the movie
Below is the supporting cast list of the movie:
- Lauren Collins as Claire Frankenstein: Lauren Collins plays Victor's deceased mother, whose memory drives his motivations and moral choices.
- Charles Dance as Leopold Frankenstein: Charles Dance plays Victor's father, an oppressive and strict man whose expectations determine Victor's upbringing.
- Lars Mikkelsen as Captain Anderson: Lars Mikkelsen plays Captain Anderson, a character who interacts with the Creature and directs sections of the story.
- David Bradley as Blind Man: David Bradley portrays a blind man who shows sympathy and guidance to the Creature.
- Ralph Ineson as Professor Krempe: Ralph Ineson plays Professor Krempe, Victor's scholarly mentor and an individual symbolizing scientific power.
- Burn Gorman as Fritz: Burn Gorman portrays Fritz, Victor's experimental assistant.
- Sofia Galasso as Little Girl: Sofia Galasso appears as a little girl who is shown in scenes depicting the Creature's interactions with mankind.
The movie adapts Mary Shelley’s story with a focus on character-driven narrative and moral complexity.
