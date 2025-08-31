7 action movies to watch if you loved Eenie Meanie

Eenie Meanie throws viewers straight into the heart of a modern heist. Directed and written by Shawn Simmons, the film serves up Edie, once a genius behind the wheel, now hoping to leave that life in the rearview. Those plans screech to a halt when her unreliable ex-boyfriend lands in hot water with a crime boss, and Edie is forced to jump back into the driver’s seat.

The story winds through quick getaways, tense alliances, and a whole lot of trouble. Samara Weaving drives the plot as Edie, backed by Karl Glusman, Jermaine Fowler, Marshawn Lynch, Randall Park, Steve Zahn, and Andy Garcia. Each brings a distinct energy, mixing chaos and charm that ramps up the drama and sets off more than a few fireworks.

Fans latched onto Eenie Meanie’s fast pace and unpredictable twists. The blend of tension and wit hits just right for those hooked on the thrill of escape.

Logan Lucky, Ambulance, and 5 other movies like Eenie Meanie

7) Baby Driver (Stream on Tubi)

Still from Baby Driver (image via Sony Pictures)

Edgar Wright directed an action film revolving around a music-obsessed getaway driver named Baby, portrayed by Ansel Elgort, titled Baby Driver. Now, with the addition of an impeccable actor lineup featuring the likes of Eiza González, Jamie Foxx, Lily James, and Jon Hamm, the film handles the complexities of Baby’s life, which is a tussle between fulfilling his desires and meeting his criminal obligations.

In light of the story, which touches on matters of identity, allegiance, and facing one’s previous life, the film now centers on the challenges of a driver known as Baby, who is pulled back into helping others through crime, similar to the plot of Eenie Meanie.

Both films shed light on main characters who are dependent on their driving skills within the bounds of criminal undertakings and the challenges that compel them to return to their line of work.

6) Drive (Stream on Philo)

Still from Drive (Image via FilmDistrict)

Drive introduces the audience to an unnamed driver, a role inhabited by Ryan Gosling. An expert stuntman in Hollywood, Gosling becomes a getaway driver after hours. This movie, also starring Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Oscar Isaac, and Albert Brooks, is directed by Nicolas Winding Refn.

While establishing a rapport with his neighbor Irene, played by Carey Mulligan, the driver gets drawn into her family’s problems, which plunges him into the criminal underworld. Drive sheds light on the ideas of loyalty, solitude, and the boundaries of violence, all while the leading character stays detached from an emotional perspective, yet he is intensely driven by the well-being of unfortunate individuals.

Similar to Eenie Meanie, Drive focuses on an expert driver whose talents pull him into perilous predicaments from which he can’t fully break away. Both films combine high adrenaline sequences and action with a spotlight on the characters' deeply thoughtful choices.

5) Logan Lucky (Stream on Netflix)

Still from Logan Lucky (Image via Bleecker Street)

The story of two brothers, Jimmy (Channing Tatum) and Clyde (Adam Driver) Logan, to execute a heist in a NASCAR race in North Carolina, is the focus of the film, Logan Lucky. Steven Soderbergh directed the film, which also features Daniel Craig, Riley Keough, and Katie Holmes. The movie shows how the brothers try to form a group to pull off a complicated and challenging robbery while trying to outperform everyone in a heist race.

The movie focuses on family, determination, and a smart and cunning strategy. As in Logan Lucky, characters who were once victims coming together to overcome the odds is the central focus of Eenie Meanie.

In both films, the team of characters works against a ticking clock and other variables. At the same time, the competing characters and their personal relationships serve as the motivation. A mix of action, humor, and suspense serves as the backdrop to the focused heist tale, just like Eenie Meanie.

4) Good Time (Rent or buy on Apple TV)

Still from Good Time (Image via A24)

Good Time tracks Robert Pattinson’s portrayal of Connie Nikas and his struggles to get his brother, Nick, out of jail after a botched bank robbery. Benny Safdie and Taliah Webster also feature in the film. The scenes shift briskly through New York with Connie plunging from one perilous situation to the next in a frantic attempt to save Nick before his court date.

The story flows on the themes of loyalty, survival, and the limits of desperation. Good Time relates to Eenie Meanie in the sense of crime, fast action, and people in desperation.

3) Last Night In Soho (Stream on Peacock)

Still from Last Night in Soho (Image via Universal Pictures)

Set in two worlds at the same time, Last Night in Soho whirls the narrative of Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), a young fashion designer who has never quite fit in with the modern world. Then, in a flash, she’s catapulted backward into the excitement of London in the 1960s, the city pulsing with promise and mystery.

Anya Taylor-Joy plays Sandie, a big-singing aspirant with bigger problems visible only just beyond the horizon. Eloise becomes swept up in glitter and starlight, but where wonder takes hold at first, it quickly becomes eerie. Everything from opulent nightclub scenes to dark alleys compels her further into questioning the kind of person she is and what is and is not true.

The movie walks a tightrope of mystery, nostalgia, and suspense, and explores the predicament of the past refusing to stay dead and buried. Last Night in Soho and Eenie Meanie both yank lead protagonists into perilous, unexpected situations.

2) Wheelman (Stream on Netflix)

Still from Wheelman (Image via Netflix)

Frank Grillo stars in the movie Wheelman. After being hired to drive the getaway vehicle for a bank robbery, he soon finds himself in hot water. Directed by Jeremy Rush, showcases the Wheelman as he uncovers the identity of the person who set him up, all the while evading capture and escaping the city. The movie is told in real time, giving the movie a spirited pace as he tries to fight for his survival and protect the people around him.

Trust, betrayal, and survival are the key motifs of this movie. Wheelman can be compared to Eenie Meanie because both movies revolve around a competent driver who gets drawn into crime and has to think on the spot to avoid trouble.

1) Ambulance (Stream on Peacock)

Still from Ambulance (Image via Universal)

The film follows two brothers (Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who hijack an ambulance after a heist goes wrong. Directed by Michael Bay, the film depicts their frantic getaway from law enforcement through the streets of Los Angeles.

The ambulance becomes both a means of escape and a perilous trap for the robbers as the police close in, raising the stakes to explosive levels. The themes of family, desperation, and survival are intertwined in the story. Ambulance bears similarity to Eenie Meanie in that it also features high-risk criminal undertakings, fast-paced action, and characters placed into life-threatening situations.

Both films rely heavily on adrenaline and tension as the main character has to accomplish a certain task while chaos ensues. The film’s emphatic pursuit of the escape sequence links it to other action-oriented capers.

Eenie Meanie is currently streaming on Hulu.

