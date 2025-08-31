Marvel Studios reveals a multiversal team-up at Destination D23 for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday featuring X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more

Avengers: Doomsday opens with a reveal that spans many universes. The film will feature a team-up of X-Men, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, Wakandans, New Avengers, and more. This was shown at Destination D23 on August 30, 2025, through a teaser and a behind-the-scenes video. The teaser used lines from past MCU entries. It did not share new dialogue or plot. It showed clips of Thor, Sam Wilson, Shuri, Ant-Man, Yelena, Falcon, Red Guardian, Loki, Professor X, Cyclops, Mister Fantastic, and a Wakanda call-to-arms.

Each line came from an earlier film. The Russo brothers spoke about filming in London. They noted the film is larger than their previous work. Paul Rudd spoke about sets and cast. Neither the teaser nor the behind-the-scenes video revealed the story. The reveal raised questions about how these groups will connect. It showed scale and scope without giving away details. The teaser creates anticipation. It leaves the team-up open to interpretation. It shows what is coming. It does not show how it will come.

The Russo brothers, directing the project, shared a video message with the audience from the London set, while Paul Rudd discussed the current production. Collectively, these presentations highlighted the film's magnitude while keeping its plot under wraps.

Avengers: Doomsday multiversal team-up revealed

Robert Downey Jr. attends the Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H at SDCC in San Diego, California on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Destination D23 featured the teaser for Avengers: Doomsday. It showed a rapid montage of voices. Thor’s line from Love and Thunder stated,

“We could pull together the greatest team ever.”

Sam Wilson’s line from Brave New World said,

“if we can’t see the good in each other, we’ve already lost the fight.”

Shuri’s voice said,

“Now is our time to strike.”

Ant-Man’s line followed,

“Will I be there when the Avengers need me? Absolutely.”

Yelena said,

“We stick together from now on.”

Falcon said,

“That pressure, that responsibility? I want that too.”

Red Guardian said,

“This has the makings of a team that can bring light from the darkness.”

Loki said,

“Razing things to the ground is easy. Trying to fix what’s broken is hard.”

The teaser then shifted to voice lines from X-Men. Professor X said,

“There are forces in this world, both mutant and human alike, who believe that a war is coming.”

Cyclops said,

“If anything happens, I’ll take care of them.”

Mister Fantastic said,

“Today we are your defenders. We will protect you.”

The clip ended with Shuri’s battle cry, “Yibambe!” The montage did not include new filmed footage. It reused lines from earlier films and spotlighted characters from the live-streamed cast chair reveal.The presentation worked less as a plot reveal and more as a showcase of Marvel’s legacy. It reminded audiences that the studio is assembling a broad, multigenerational roster of characters, which the Russo brothers described as their biggest film to date.

Avengers: Doomsday filming update from london

(L-R) Joe Russo and Anthony Russo attends the world premiere of Netflix's "The Electric State" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

The Russo brothers spoke in a video from London during Destination D23 as reported by The Direct on August 30, 2025. They explained that London was chosen because it has served as a central hub for large-scale Marvel productions in recent years. The city offers access to extensive studio space, including facilities at Pinewood and Shepperton, which have been used for earlier MCU titles.

London also provides proximity to visual effects teams and crews experienced in handling expansive ensemble shoots. The production of Avengers: Doomsday involves a wide roster of actors, so the location supports efficient scheduling and international coordination.

They said,

“right now we are in London shooting Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. This movie is to say the least, a big one for us. It is bigger than anything we have ever done. We are bringing together so many of your favorite heroes to face one of the greatest threats to the MCU.”

Paul Rudd also appeared and said,

“We’re surrounded by jaw-dropping sets and some truly incredible talent, many of who you just saw teased in that great video. Bringing this story to the big screen means the world to us and we couldn’t do it without your support.”

His presence at the event also highlighted his role in the film, with many reports indicating that Ant-Man will have a significant part in the narrative. The scale of the story and the multiversal threat suggest that his character could be central to the events of the film.

Avengers: Doomsday cast and character scope

(L-R) Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn attend "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" UK Launch Event (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

The cast includes returning Avengers, new members, and introductions from other universes. Confirmed cast features Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, and Robert Downey Jr. returning as Victor Von Doom.

The Fantastic Four actors Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing) appear following The Fantastic Four: First Steps. X-Men stars include Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, and Channing Tatum as Gambit.

The Thunderbolts lineup includes Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and Sebastian Stan. Additional appearances include Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, and Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor.

Kevin Feige on Fantastic Four in Avengers: Doomsday

(L-R) Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios and Matt Shakman attend The Fantastic Four: First Steps World Premiere. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Disney)

In an interview with Marvel.com published on July 25, 2025, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige spoke about the Fantastic Four joining the MCU. He said,

“It means everything. I’ve said before it was a dream we had stopped dreaming for many years. To be able to bring them into the MCU, when that became possible with the Fox acquisition that Disney made, it felt incredible. The truth is they have been a missing element for years. No Marvel universe is complete without Marvel’s First Family.”

He added that the Fantastic Four’s Baxter Building set was designed for both First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday, noting, “It’s a thrill to see that interaction” with Avengers and X-Men.

Avengers: Doomsday release status, context, and teaser availability

Avengers: Doomsday was rebranded from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in July 2024. The change followed Marvel’s shift away from Kang the Conqueror after actor Jonathan Majors’ exit. Robert Downey Jr. now plays Victor Von Doom as the central antagonist.

The film is set to release on December 18, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027. The teaser shown at Destination D23 is not yet available to the public. It was shown in person and to press attendees. No date was provided for wider release, and it remains exclusive.

Upcoming Marvel movies for 2025 and 2026

Official Avengers: Doomsday logo first unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con. (Image via Youtube/Marvel Entertainment)

Marvel Studios has outlined a clear plan for the coming years, with projects designed to expand both theatrical releases and Disney+ programming. The focus is on balancing returning heroes with new characters while building toward the climactic events of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The strategy includes live-action films, animated series, and follow-up seasons for established shows, all forming part of Phase 6 of the MCU.

The current lineup of Marvel projects confirmed for 2025 and 2026 includes Marvel Zombies (October 2025), Wonder Man (December 2025), Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31, 2026), and Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 (March 2026). Other Disney+ projects on the schedule are Vision Quest (2026), Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 (2026) with a third season planned for a later date, and The Punisher Marvel TV Special (2026).

The major theatrical releases are Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (December 17, 2027). Additional titles in development include Blade, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 2, Armor Wars, and the animated X-Men '97 season 2, all with dates to be determined.

Marvel Studios is building toward its largest crossover yet. The inclusion of the Fantastic Four and X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday signals a new era for the MCU. With production underway and a clear roadmap for upcoming films and series, the studio continues to expand its multiversal saga. Fans now wait for the official release of the teaser and further updates from the set.

