Is there a post-credits scene in Thunderbolts? Details explored

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts was released on April 22, 2025, in London at Cineworld Leicester Square before its theatrical release on May 2, 2025. The movie is directed by Jake Schreier and produced by Marvel Studios, and serves as the 36th release in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the last phase of Phase Five.

The movie stars an ensemble cast including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Wendell Pierce, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

With the release of Thunderbolts, audiences have been wondering if the movie has post-credits scenes and what these may reveal in relation to the overall narrative of the MCU. The answer is yes, Thunderbolts has two post-credits scenes, both of which build upon the events of the movie while laying the groundwork for storylines that will continue into Phase Six.

First post-credits scene in Thunderbolts

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

The first post-credits scene is a light-hearted one. It is centered around Alexei Shostakov, aka the Red Guardian. After Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's declaration that the Thunderbolts will now be functioning under the banner 'The New Avengers,' Alexei welcomes the new title with full enthusiasm.

Later on, he and his team appear on a cereal box sold in the same manner as vintage 'champions' breakfast' advertising. Alexei sees this as evidence that he has finally been vindicated as a superhero. The response of ordinary citizens around him indicates that the public is not seeing him or the team as positively as he wishes.

This sequence serves mostly as comic relief. It emphasizes the disparity between how the team sees itself and how the rest of the world views them. It also underlines one of the film's themes: Thunderbolts, or 'New Avengers,' are not universally accepted as legitimate successors to the original Avengers.

Second post-credits scene in Thunderbolts

The second post-credits scene has more significance in regard to the MCU-wide narrative. It is set in Avengers Tower, which has fallen under Valentina's command. The New Avengers gather to consider their unclear status within the larger superhero world.

The scene features Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Ghost, and Bob. From their conversation in the scene, it is apparent that the team does not receive proper acceptance from established heroes. Captain America, currently Sam Wilson, is quoted specifically being reluctant to approve of their new identity.

The action then shifts to a grand reveal. An inter-dimensional tear occurs, and a spacecraft materializes with the Fantastic Four logo on it. This represents the first definite introduction of the Fantastic Four into the main continuity of the MCU. The scene also sets up directly to The Fantastic Four: First Steps, due for release later in 2025, and foreshadows developments that will carry over to Avengers: Doomsday.

Significance of the post-credits scenes

Together, the two scenes depict Marvel Studios' approach to the post-credits scene. The first offers a lighthearted character-driven epilogue, reminiscent of the more light-hearted stingers present in previous MCU movies.

The second is a tangible setup for a narrative, announcing the commencement of prominent new characters and establishing clear connections to upcoming films. Viewers watching through the credits will see both a humorous follow-up to the main story and an important development that connects directly to the MCU’s future.

