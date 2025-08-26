When will Thunderbolts release on digital platforms? Details explored

Marvel's Thunderbolts* premiered in theaters on May 2, 2025, and is now available for purchase or rent on digital platforms. It was released digitally on July 1, 2025, and was later made available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 29, 2025. The American superhero film is scheduled to begin streaming on Disney+ on August 27, 2025.

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* features Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus returning as the spymaster Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine sends a group of restored criminals, including Bucky Barnes, Taskmaster, Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, Ghost, and Yelena Belova, on a trap under the guise of a mission to hide her secrets. The group manages to escape and discovers Bob, a failed super-soldier experiment. They come together to stop him when his terrible alter ego, the Void, threatens to destroy New York.

Guide to watch Thunderbolts: Digital launch & Disney+ arrival

The film was released digitally on July 2025 after its theatricaly run. Viewers can rent or purchase the movie in the given platforms:

Apple TV

Google Play

Prime Video

Fandango At Home

It was also released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, which includes a range of extras, such as extended and deleted scenes, gag reels, and unique behind-the-scenes featurettes. Fans also get cast insights and director comments in the physical released version.

From August 27, 2025, the film will be available to stream on Disney+. The platform has been a main hub for several Marvel's shows and movies over the years, hosting major films including Iron Man, Captain America: The First Avenger, Thor, The Avengers, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avengers: Endgame.

What is Thunderbolts* about?

Thunderbolts* follows a team of morally corrupted characters, assembled by the manipulative Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, and U.S. Agent are among the squad members sent on what appears to be an easy assignment. However, they quickly learn that they are a part of a bigger plot and have been taken to a facility to be eliminated.

When trying to escape, they meet Bob, an amnesiac, and it turns out that he is the test subject of a super-soldier experiment: a prototype of a new hero named Sentry. The group learns that Valentina has been attempting to hide her role in the project and is now trying to use Sentry's abilities for her own political gain.

The plot grows thicker when Sentry's unstable alter ego, the Void, is unleashed, threatening to consume New York City in a dark, mind-bending chaos. The team has to enter the Void's mind and face their own personal traumas to help Sentry conquer his own and save the city.

The group eventually succeeds in helping Sentry and foiling Valentina's scheme, but they are tricked into becoming the public-facing "New Avengers," a title that has its own set of issues and a quiet conflict with the original Avengers.

Released on May 2, 2025, Thunderbolts* will stream on Disney+ from August 27, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

