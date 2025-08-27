Did Ryan Reynolds fight Robert Downey Jr. on Avengers: Doomsday set over Blake Lively? Zack Peter reacts after John Rocha debunks viral rumor

American comedian and podcast host Zack Peter has shared an update on the rumors of Marvel actors Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds having an alleged fight on the sets of the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, the content creator shared a video update on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) addressing whether the alleged fight between the actors was true or not.“UPDATE: John Rocha @TheRochaSays debunks the rumor that Ryan Reynolds and Robert Downey Jr got into a fight on the set of Avengers Doomsday over Blake Lively,” Zack Peter wrote on X.As per Zack Peter’s video, content creator John Rocha has clarified that the rumors of a fight between the actors were fake. The media personality also explained that he was going to address this matter on his podcast, No Filter With Zack Peter, but instead, he had to jump on X amid John Rocha’s post.&quot;John Rocha had come out and clarified that he knew what the rumor was and he knew the actors involved, he wasn’t gonna name but he could verify that it was not Robert Downey Jr. or Ryan Reynolds that were the two that got into the fight.&quot;Zack Peter further explained:&quot;I immediately posted on my Instagram story crediting him and showing his video so that people knew that there was somebody that was coming out that knew the rumor, that knew the names, and that can verify that it was not Ryan Reynolds and Robert Downey Jr.”This comes after content creator John Rocha took to X and seemingly called out Zack for his previous video on the alleged fight between Ryan Reynolds and Robert Downey Jr. over Blake Lively. Rocha shared Zack’s video on the social media platform and wrote:John Rocha @TheRochaSaysLINKI can’t correct everybody. But as I “broke” this story, the fight on the Avengers: Doomsday set WAS NOT BETWEEN RDJ AND RYAN REYNOLDS. People like this are getting so much engagement out of this because they don’t want to accept that I won’t reveal the names involved. 🤷🏻‍♂️Zack Peter defends his reporting on Ryan Reynolds' allegedly fighting Robert Downey Jr. on the Avengers: Doomsday setMeanwhile, Zack Peter, in his recent video, also defended his reporting on the rumoured Avengers: Doomsday set fight. He quipped:“My video, and anytime I've addressed it, I've always made it clear that this was a fan rumor and that it came from a blind item and that there was no verifiable source that had run with the story, but now that we do have more details from John Rocha… We can confirm Ryan Reynolds, who I said has not even been confirmed to be on the set of Avengers Doomsday, that's just a rumor.”The 32-year-old media personality noted that he only “ran with the rumor” because several people had allegedly asked him to talk on the matter. He set the record straight that the fight was a “fan rumor” that was running around on Reddit and had originated from a blind item.Oscars Nominees Luncheon 2024 Red Carpet - Source: GettyMeanwhile, Zack Peter, in his previous video, took a dig at Ryan Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively. He noted that the actress is a &quot;pretty easy target right now&quot; due to her ongoing legal drama with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.For the unversed, Robert Downey Jr. will make his return to the MCU with the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. He will play Doctor Doom after saying goodbye to his Avengers superhero, Iron Man. The 60-year-old actor last played Tony Stark in the 2019 film, Avengers: Endgame.Set to be helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the MCU Phase 6 film, as per People, is slated to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.