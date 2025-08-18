a superhero in my 60s": Alan Cummings says as he returns as Nightcrawler in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie

Nightcrawler is making his comeback in Marvel's forthcoming movie Avengers: Doomsday. Alan Cumming, who originally played the character in X2: X-Men United in 2003, is returning to the role after over twenty years. His comeback signifies an important crossover point as the X-Men characters integrate into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie, succeeding Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, is scheduled to premiere in 2026 and features well-known characters from various Marvel franchises.In a conversation with People on August 17, 2025, Cumming stated,“I just came back. It was amazing. It was actually really… in a sort of ooey, gooey way, it was really healing and really nice to go back to something that it was a terrible experience when I did it the first time.”He added, “it was actually really great to go back. And especially, I'm 60 years old. I did not think I would be doing stunts, playing a superhero in my 60s. So that was great,”contemplating the journey of returning to the role after so many years. He characterized the journey of returning to Nightcrawler as therapeutic and voiced appreciation for the chance to reengage with a role he initially portrayed during a much different period in his life.Although specifics of his plot in Avengers: Doomsday are not revealed, initial reports indicate that the character will play a significant role and could be featured alongside many of the film's main heroes. Marvel Studios has not disclosed the complete extent of Nightcrawler’s role, but excitement regarding his return has increased gradually since the announcement made earlier this year.Alan Cumming on returning as Nightcrawler View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCumming first played Nightcrawler in 2003’s X2: X-Men United. In multiple interviews, including People, he revealed that his first time making the film was difficult. However, Cumming said the process for Avengers: Doomsday has been very different.“I just came back. It was amazing. It was actually really… in a sort of ooey, gooey way, it was really healing and really nice to go back to something that it was a terrible experience when I did it the first time,” he told People.He explained that this time the filming schedule was shorter, the makeup process quicker, and the overall environment more supportive. He added that at 60 years old, being asked to return as a superhero felt unexpected but rewarding.“It's been a blast. It really has,” he later added of working on Doomsday.“It's been a nice little homecoming to a role that really put me on the map. It was the first real event project that I was ever a part of and a very beloved character, this icon from the comics.”Cumming has been open about the difficulties he faced while playing Nightcrawler in 2003’s X2: X-Men United. In the interview with People, he admitted that he was “miserable” during production. The reasons included spending long hours in the makeup chair, sometimes up to five hours each day, and creative tensions with director Bryan Singer.He also wrote about these struggles in his memoir Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life, where he explained how the heavy prosthetics and intense filming schedule made the process challenging. Cumming described the entire experience as “awful for a variety of reasons” and noted that it shaped how he felt about superhero films at the time.Nightcrawler’s role in Avengers: DoomsdayAlan Cumming as Nightcrawler ready to attack in X2: X-Men United. (Image via Disney+)According to EW on May 11, 2025, Cumming hinted at a fight sequence involving Nightcrawler and Pedro Pascal’s character. He joked about the challenges of learning choreography at 60 years old, saying he could not believe he was back doing stunts more than two decades later. Pascal will appear in the MCU as Mister Fantastic, and Cumming said he was told he would be “hitting Pedro Pascal against the head” during one scene.IGN reported on August 13, 2025, that Nightcrawler may appear in his classic red-and-black comic costume. Cumming shared behind-the-scenes images on social media, including a box design featuring the new look. The design also matches Nightcrawler’s appearance in the animated series X-Men ’97.Nightcrawler in Marvel’s larger universeHalle Berry as Storm stands beside Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler in a scene from X2: X-Men United. (Image via Disney+)Nightcrawler's presence in Avengers: Doomsday emphasizes Marvel Studios' larger strategy to bring together the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the original X-Men. Kevin Feige announced that all three groups will appear together on screen for the first time.Cumming’s comeback occurs 22 years after he first portrayed Kurt Wagner, ranking it among the longest intervals between superhero roles in Marvel history. For longtime enthusiasts, this acts as a connection linking various periods of Marvel cinema.Nightcrawler, known as Kurt Wagner, made his debut in Marvel Comics in 1975’s Giant-Size X-Men #1. In the comics, Nightcrawler is frequently portrayed as a deeply religious figure who grapples with his looks yet stays true to his principles. His belief, nimbleness, and abilities have established him as a significant character in X-Men arcs like The Dark Phoenix Saga and God Loves, Man Kills.In the movies, the character debuted in live action in X2: X-Men United, portrayed by Alan Cumming as a talented fighter and a character with significant moral complexity. The character was subsequently brought back in a younger version by Kodi Smit-McPhee in X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019).What to expect from Avengers: DoomsdayRobert Downey Jr. attends the Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H at SDCC in San Diego, California on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)Avengers: Doomsday is set to premiere on May 1, 2026. Helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie will advance Marvel’s multiverse narrative and take place after Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Reports indicate that the film will feature characters from both the Avengers and X-Men, with the Fantastic Four also participating. Marvel has confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. will portray Victor Von Doom, positioning Doctor Doom as the main antagonist for the narrative.The movie will feature a vast cast, with Anthony Mackie portraying Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes. From the X-Men side, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, and James Marsden are back, representing one of the franchise's largest reunions.Cumming stated he had “just completed” filming his scenes in August 2025. He mentioned that the shooting was &quot;quite discreet&quot; because of time constraints but noted that he liked collaborating with the stunt crew. He clarified that a significant portion of his work was compressed into brief shoots with green screen arrangements, enabling him to film even with scheduling issues.Other actors making a return include James Marsden, who stated in a Vanity Fair interview on August 7, 2025 that his return as Cyclops was “special” and resembled a “homecoming.”Also read: Is Travis Scott in &quot;Avengers: Doomsday&quot;? Viral post debunkedAlan Cumming’s return as Nightcrawler in Avengers: Doomsday adds another layer to Marvel’s growing multiverse saga. His reflections show how different the experience has been compared to his time on X2. With Avengers: Doomsday set to arrive in May 2026, audiences will soon see how Nightcrawler connects with the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the original X-Men on screen.