The Boys’ prequel Vought Rising offers first glimpse at cast in superhero suits

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the first official images from Vought Rising, the upcoming prequel to The Boys, showcasing the cast in full 1950s-inspired superhero costumes. The stills feature Jensen Ackles returning as Soldier Boy, Mason Dye as Bombsight, Will Hochman as Torpedo, and Elizabeth Posey as Private Angel.

Announced by Ackles at Comic-Con in July 2024, Vought Rising marks the third spinoff in The Boys universe, following The Boys Presents: Diabolical and Gen V. Set in the 1950s, the series will serve as an origin story for Vought’s first superheroes, focusing on the early exploits of Soldier Boy and Stormfront, and potentially hinting at Homelander’s beginnings.

Who are the main superhero cast members of Vought Rising?

Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Mason Dye as Bombsight in Vought Rising (Image via Instagram/primevideo)

The newly released concept images display unique supersuits made just for the main characters in the prequel, based on their personalities and skills.

Jensen Ackles is back as Soldier Boy, a character he initially played in season 3 of The Boys. The suit still has military influences, but the colors are more muted, the armor plates are more like those from the past, and the cloth is thicker. These changes keep the character's shield and emblematic design while putting him in the mid-century period.

Mason Dye plays Bombsight for the first time. He wears an outfit with big explosive designs and extra armor. The design mixes old-school styles with practical fighting gear, highlighting the character's devastating powers but yet fitting in with the show's Cold War-era style.

Elizabeth Posey's Private Angel is introduced in a spotless white outfit with wing-like decorations. The design blends utilitarian armor with symbolic images to show a balance of beauty and readiness for a fight.

Hochman's Torpedo sports a sleek, water-themed suit that is made for speed and agility. The suit has aerodynamic lines, metallic details, and a helmet with a retro-futuristic look that makes it look like a navy officer from the 1950s.

Aya Cash will play Stormfront again, this time as Clara Vought, the character she played before. Even though her suit hasn't been shown yet, her existence links Vought Rising directly to the events and history of The Boys.

Jorden Myrie, Nicolò Pasetti, Ricky Staffieri, Brian J. Smith, and KiKi Layne are also in the cast.

When is Vought Rising set in?

Elizabeth Posey as Private Angel and Will Hochman as Torpedo in Vought Rising (Image via Instagram/primevideo)

Vought Rising is set in the 1950s and looks at the early years of Vought International. The story is about a murder case that reveals power battles, secret operations, and the beginning of the company's superhuman program.

The time period affects both the plot and the way it looks. The costumes, set designs, and character arcs all come from America after World War II. They include themes of Cold War paranoia, corporate ambition, and the commercialization of superhero culture.

The early adventures of Soldier Boy are the main focus, and they provide viewers a look at how later superteams were formed. At the same time, the fact that Clara Vought is there suggests that the company's officials have been manipulating things for a long time.

Costume design and production

The design team behind Vought Rising worked to merge mid-20th-century influences with the heightened style of the franchise. Military uniforms, pulp comic book heroes, and propaganda imagery from the time were all sources of inspiration.

Soldier Boy's clothing now uses heavier materials and simpler technology, which is more in line with the time period. Instead of current armor composites, Bombsight's costume incorporates stylized explosive designs. It is made of layered materials and metal reinforcements. Torpedo's gear is made to let him move around underwater, and Private Angel's wings and white armor signify that he is both pure and ready for battle.

Designers worked closely with the stunt crew to make sure that all of the clothes let the actors move about during action scenes. Each supersuit not only shows what a character can do, but it also fits in with the story as a whole.

Creative Team and Development

Jensen Ackles stars as Soldier Boy in Vought Rising (Image via Getty)

Prime Video ordered Vought Rising in July 2024. Paul Grellong serves as showrunner and executive producer, working alongside The Boys creator Eric Kripke. Additional executive producers include Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, and Jim Barnes. Ackles and Cash also join as producers.

The prequel is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. Filming has already begun, with the creative team aiming to blend the gritty tone of The Boys with historically grounded visuals.

Place in The Boys universe

Vought Rising is part of the franchise along with Gen V and The Boys Presents: Diabolical. The prequel gives a chronological look into Vought's early years now that the main series has ended after its fifth season. By looking at a certain point in history, it helps us understand how the company got to where it is now and how their ethically gray approach to controlling superhumans has changed over time.

The reintroduction of characters like Soldier Boy and Stormfront connects the show to other stories, and the introduction of Bombsight, Torpedo, and Private Angel gives us new ways to look at Vought's experimental super-soldier programs.

The first look at the cast of Vought Rising in costume gives a clear idea of the show's style and characters from the time period. The prequel, which stars Jensen Ackles, Mason Dye, Will Hochman, and Elizabeth Posey, promises to look into the dark beginnings of Vought International through a mix of murder mystery and historical drama.

