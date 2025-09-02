7 black comedy superhero movies to watch if you loved ‘The Toxic Avenger’

Macon Blair's The Toxic Avenger, also known as The Toxic Avenger Unrated, had premiered back in 2023, but received wider theatrical release only recently, on August 29, 2025, to be specific. The black comedy superhero movie starring Peter Dinklage in the lead is considered a reboot of The Toxic Avenger film series. The new film also stars Jacob Tremblay, Elijah Wood, Kevin Bacon, and many others.

The Toxic Avenger revolves around Dinklage's Winston Gooze, a janitor. His life takes a drastic turn when he meets with a freak accident and turns into a mutant vigilante known as Toxie. He then uses his newfound powers to challenge dangerous gangsters and corrupt CEOs. Whether it be as a human or a mutant, Dinklage leaves a deep impression with his strong delivery and emotive acting.

Like The Toxic Avenger, there are other black comedy superhero movies, mentioned on this list, that are as engrossing and amusing.

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

Super, and six other black comedy superhero movies like The Toxic Avenger that boast witty storylines

1) The Toxic Avenger (1984)

The success of The Toxic Avenger led to a media franchise (Image via Official Movie Website)

It is important to remember that there wouldn't be a new Toxic Avenger movie without this well-liked original. Directed by Michael Herz and Lloyd Kaufman (credited as Samuel Weil), the 1984 movie follows the transformation of Melvin Ferd, a socially awkward janitor. He accidentally falls into a drum of toxic waste and turns into a mutant with superhuman size and strength.

In terms of production value, The Toxic Avenger doesn't score very high, but that doesn't mean it is not worth watching. The premise is creative and quirky, but the main highlight has to be the well-developed main character. The audience feels sympathy for Melvin because of all the things he has been through, and so, they feel compelled to root for him when he decides to teach the evildoers a lesson.

Where to watch: The Toxic Avenger can be streamed on Tubi and Plex.

2) Kick-Ass (2010)

This movie won the Empire Award for Best British Film (Image via Official Instagram)

Fans of The Toxic Avenger will enjoy watching this action-packed black comedy superhero movie. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, it is a very violent film, and yet it is hard to look away from the screen thanks to the clever writing.

Based on the comic books, the story centers around Aaron Johnson's Dave Lizewski, who wants to be a superhero and refers to himself as "Kick-Ass". However, things get serious and considerably more dangerous when Dave gets involved with Nicolas Cage's Big Daddy and his vigilante daughter, Hit-Girl, portrayed by Chloë Grace Moretz.

Like The Toxic Avenger, Kick-Ass features well-executed stunts, eccentric characters and witty dialogues, all of which come together to create a cinematic experience that leaves a lasting impression.

Where to watch: Kick-Ass is available for streaming on Hulu, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

3) Super (2010)

Super premiered at the 2010 Toronto International Film Festival (Image via Cold Iron Pictures Instagram )

Similar to The Toxic Avenger's Winston, the main protagonist of this movie isn't a typical superhero, but he still manages to do good in his own way. Directed by James Gunn, Super stars Rainn Wilson in the lead role. He plays Frank Darbo, a short-order cook who becomes depressed after his wife leaves him. Just when he is about to give up all hope, he has a life-changing vision.

He starts to believe that God wants him to become a superhero and fight injustice. And so, he looks to comic books for inspiration and designs his own superhero costume. His method of dealing with criminals is unorthodox and violent, which is why he starts to make headlines.

Super, like The Toxic Avenger, grows on the viewer. The gory narrative is quite dark and grim for the most part, and yet there are poignant moments that enhance the overall viewing experience.

Where to watch: Super can be viewed on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

4) Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool, like The Toxic Avenger, thrives on witty dialogue and quirky characters (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The Toxic Avenger never takes itself too seriously, and the same is the case with Deadpool. A spin-off of the X-Men film series, Deadpool stars Ryan Reynolds in the titular role. The movie also marks Tim Miller's directorial debut.

The narrative showcases how Reynolds' character, Wade Wilson, is lured in by Ajax's (Ed Skrein) promise of curing his cancer. Even though he gets accelerated healing powers, the experiment leaves him heavily disfigured. He then dons the iconic red and black suit to seek revenge.

Deadpool was able to amass fans all over the world because of the fact that it is quite different from the typical superhero movies that viewers are used to. Not only does Deadpool constantly break the fourth wall, he has no filters when he speaks and isn't afraid to take extreme measures to get the job done. However, it is all these qualities that make him distinctive and memorable.

Where to watch: Deadpool can be viewed on Disney+, Hulu and Prime Video.

5) Suicide Squad (2016)

This is the third installment in the DC Extended Universe (Image via Warner Bros)

In The Toxic Avenger, Winston Gooze is catapulted into the life of a hero quite by accident. Similarly, in Suicide Squad by David Ayer, the main characters don't start out as heroes, but they still end up saving the day. It stars Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Viola Davis, and others.

The narrative revolves around a group of imprisoned supervillains who are given a mission to neutralize a powerful threat. Even though they are not particularly motivated to save people as such, the prospect of reduced sentences does give them the motivation they need.

This black comedy superhero movie introduces many different supervillains, and every viewer will have their own favorites. The pacing does fluctuate a bit, but the movie is still a good watch because of its witty lines and fun action sequences.

Where to watch: Suicide Squad is available on HBO Max, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

6) Hectic Knife (2016)

This underrated movie will appeal to fans of The Toxic Avenger (Image via Troma Entertainment)

Like Toxie from The Toxic Avenger, the main character of Greg DeLiso's Hectic Knife is an unlikely hero who goes up against dangerous criminals. The titular role is portrayed by Peter Litvin. A knife-wielding vigilante, Hectic Knife, goes up against a new supervillain, Piggly Doctor (J.J. Brine), who wants to take over the world.

This black comedy superhero movie falls into the "its-so-bad-its-good" category. After watching it, viewers will realize that there is something charming about the clichéd lines and outrageous plot progressions that keep them glued to the screen from beginning to end.

Like Deadpool, Hectic Knife features several moments where the fourth wall is broken. However, the writers ensure that it is never done in the same format twice, which helps keep things interesting.

Where to watch: Hectic Knife can be viewed on Prime Video and Tubi.

7) Birds of Prey (2020)

This movie serves as a spin-off and sequel to Suicide Squad (Image via Warner Bros)

Like Dinkalge, who is the main highlight of The Toxic Avenger, Margot Robbie is the glue that holds Birds of Prey together. Directed by Cathy Yan, the movie follows Harley Quinn (Robbie) after her devastating breakup with Joker.

Things get complicated when Ewan McGregor's Roman Sionis starts targeting her. She also feels compelled to help Ella Jay Basco's Cassandra Cain, another target of Roman. In order to save Cassandra, Harley joins forces with Helena Bertinelli (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Dinah Lance (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), who later form Birds of Prey.

One of the main highlights of this black comedy superhero movie has to be the costumes - colourful, detailed and distinctive. Even though the narrative introduces many endearing characters, Harley Quinn tends to stand out. Eccentric, unstable and vulnerable, Robbie's Harley is heavily flawed, but that's what makes her so interesting.

Where to watch: Birds of Prey is available for streaming on Apple TV+, HBO Max and Prime Video.

Viewers who enjoyed The Toxic Avenger should check out these engaging black comedy superhero movies that boast a good mix of comedy and action.

