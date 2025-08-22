7 shows to watch while waiting for more episodes of Peacemaker season 2

DC's Peacemaker returned for season 2 on August 21, 2025, with John Cena back on screen as the aggressive mercenary Chris Smith. What started as a spin-off of the character's journey in The Suicide Squad (2021) went on to become a soft reboot of the DCEU, focusing on the events after Superman (2025). James Gunn returned as the showrunner, unveiling his big-picture plans for the titular character.

While there might be a few bumps in the road as the titular character transfers from the "Sydneyverse" to the DCEU, his story arc in the eight-episode run will be crucial. Season 2 will focus on giving him a fresh start within the constraints of the story, putting him in a parallel universe. While fans wait to see how it all unfolds, other superhero shows like The Boys and Doom Patrol might be the next binge.

The Boys, Doom Patrol, and other shows to watch while waiting for Peacemaker season 2

1) The Boys (2019-present)

Hughie and team band against the Supes (Image via YouTube/ Prime Video)

Everyone loves a good superhero, but what if they are secretly corrupt and self-serving people? Welcome to The Boys, a show about the anti-heroes who use their superhero facade as a means to a selfish end. When a common man, Hughie's life is destroyed by the "Supes", he joins hands with Billy Butcher, Frenchie, and Mother's Milk to take them, and their evil corporation, Vought, down.

Fans of Peacemaker's blood, guts, and glory will enjoy the violence-soaked episodes of The Boys. Both shows portray superheroes without the traditional moral compass, prone to mindless violence. Cena's Chris Smith would fit seamlessly with The Seven, especially Homelander's hunger for power.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) Doom Patrol (2019-2023)

The outcast superheroes (Image via YouTube/ DC)

DC's penchant for anti-heroes continues with Doom Patrol, a group of people brought together by the tragic circumstances of their superpowers. Shunned by society, the group of seven navigates the high-stakes and vividly built world of DC, owning up to their outcast status. Meet the crew: Crazy Jane, Elasti-Woman, Cyborg, Robotman, Larry, Madam Rouge, Dorothy, and their leader, Dr. Niles.

Developed by Jeremy Carver, this show is ideal for Peacemaker season 2 fans to get a sense of how DC deals with morally ambiguous yet extremely powerful superheroes. Moreover, both shows are known for their wacky humor and succeed in making fans care deeply for outlandish characters who carry the brunt of their past mistakes.

Where to watch: HBO Max

3) Harley Quinn (2019-present)

Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn (Image via YouTube/ HBO Max)

Fans of Peacemaker's origins will enjoy this superhero dark comedy animated series about another member of the Suicide Squad. After breaking up with Joker for never loving her, the titular character (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) sets off on an adventure with her new crew, consisting of Poison Ivy, Clayface, Doctor Psycho, King Shark, and Sy Borgman.

Resolving to carve a niche for herself in Gotham City's dark underbelly, Harley goes on mega adventures with the crew while grappling with her morality and her past. Both shows tackle identity and growth within an action-packed and violent premise. Peacemaker season 2 focuses on his need to be well-liked, putting him on a different path, which Harley Quinn fans can relate to.

Where to watch: HBO Max

4) Invincible (2021-present)

Invincible is a father-son story (Image via YouTube/ Prime Video)

Being a superhero is not all sunshine and roses, as the newly minted Markus "Mark" Grayson finds out. Not realizing there is a conspiracy threatening to destroy his world, he struggles to live up to his father's legacy as one of the greatest superheroes of their time. The show is critically and commercially acclaimed, with the main voice cast involving Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons.

While Peacemaker weaves comedy into its violent storyline, Invincible is more heavy-handed with the violence. However, both shows focus on keeping things fast-paced and enjoyable, making this the next obvious binge. The crisp writing takes the strange world of superheroes, aliens, and demons, and still adds a realistic human touch to their world.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) Die Hart (2020-present)

John Cena plays a stuntman (Image via YouTube/ Amazon Prime Video UK & IE)

Kevin Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself as he tries to make it big in the action-packed world of Hollywood. But when running his mouth on a talk show all but cancels his reputation, he must start over at an action star training camp, led by John Travolta's Ron Wilcox. This short-form comedy series received seven Emmy nominations for its situational humor and character-driven narrative.

John Cena joined season 2 as Mr. 206, the eccentric and iconic stuntman with long platinum blonde locks and a reputation that precedes him. Fans of his performance in Peacemaker will enjoy this wildly different portrayal and appreciate his versatility. Both the superhero and the stuntman share a love for outrageous humor in a fast-paced setting.

Where to watch: The Roku Channel

6) Stan Against Evil (2016-2018)

John C. McGinley as Sheriff Stanley Miller (Image via YouTube/ IFC)

A town in New Hampshire is plagued by an unexpected problem: built on a witch burial site, they are forced to face the wrath of demons, spirits, and witches who are out for indiscriminate revenge against all authorities, because a select few in the past were responsible for their demise. Retired Sheriff Stanley Miller teams up with current Sheriff Evie Barret to face their music.

Peacemaker and Stan Against Evil push the boundaries of reality, playing with eccentric escapism in the television space. They dance between duality, from action-packed horror to witty humor is what defines their uniqueness. Fans can enjoy morally ambiguous characters, explosive storylines, and a show that entertains without taking itself too seriously.

Where to watch: The Roku Channel/AMC+/Apple TV

7) Watchmen (2019)

A still from the cult classic (Image via YouTube/ HBO)

Superheroes are outlaws, racial violence is the norm, and bloody clashes between a white supremacist group named Seventh Kavalry and the police department underscore the tense air in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Set over three decades after the story in the comics by Alan Moore, the show is told through the exploits of Doctor Manhattan and a superhero team called the Crimebusters.

While Watchmen isn't in the same exaggerated superhero realm as DC's Peacemaker season 2, it focuses on similar themes. Who is a "superhero" beyond the conventional sense of the word? What happens when one peels back the flashy outfits and the heroism? Both shows remind fans that not everything is black and white. Buckle up for nuanced character development and intense themes.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Fans of Peacemaker can also check out Ash Vs. Evil Dead and Marvel's Hit Monkey.

