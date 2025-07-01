James Gunn thinks Adria Arjona has what it takes to be the next Wonder Woman

The Wonder Woman movie is now in the early stages of development, and James Gunn has named the actor who would be great to cast as the Amazonian warrior. While no actress has officially been confirmed to play the character, the DC Studios co-CEO recently made headlines after following actress Adria Arjona on Instagram, leading to speculations that she would be the next Wonder Woman.

In an interview with Extra's Jake Hamilton on Monday, June 30, 2025, the host asked the director about the rumors regarding Arjona's casting for the superhero role. Gunn replied that there's only a "50%" chance of the actress being the next Amazonian warrior because following her on Instagram had nothing to do with the superhero movie.

Gunn said that they worked together seven years ago and have been friends, but he has never followed her on social media until recently. However, he also said that having Arjona play the Wonder Woman character wouldn't be too far off, saying:

"She'd be a great Wonder Woman, by the way."

James Gunn and Adria Arjona worked together in 2016's The Belko Experiment. Gunn wrote the script and co-produced the movie, with Greg McLean as the director.

What has James Gunn said about the status of Wonder Woman in the DCU?

Wonder Woman is getting a reboot following DC's regime change, and Gal Gadot will not be returning to the role. While the details for the new movie remain scarce, including who James Gunn will choose to fill the role of the Amazonian warrior, the DC Studios co-CEO has shared a few details about the project's development.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on June 10, 2025, Gunn confirmed that the new Wonder Woman movie is currently in development. He said:

"Wonder Woman's being written right now."

However, he admitted that he has not yet cast anyone for the role in the new DCU film. It's understandable, as James Gunn has previously shared, per ScreenRant, that movies don't often move forward until there's a final script.

With the screenplay still in the works, there is still no director attached to the project. Likewise, casting is not expected to happen anytime soon.

Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios have also yet to share the release timeline set for the movie. However, James Gunn teased the addition of a Wonder Woman character in the DCU.

In an interview with Pay or Wait to promote the new Superman movie, Gunn was asked if the DCU has any plans to feature Nubia's storyline, to which he replied:

"I'm very aware of Nubia. Yes, we are very much talking about that. I want to have all sorts of people represented in the DCU. And, yeah, you might be happy in the not-so-distant future."

For the unversed, Nubia is Diana's long-lost paternal twin sister, first introduced in 1973's Wonder Woman #204. She's also the first Black female superhero, who later became the Queen of the Amazons.

That said, James Gunn has not confirmed if Nubia's character will be part of the upcoming movie or if it will be part of a separate project.

Stay tuned for more Wonder Woman news and updates as the project moves forward.

