7 memorable quotes from James Gunn’s ‘Superman’

David Corenswet's Superman (2025) marked the return of the iconic Man of Steel: dependable, funny, and inherently human. From witty banter to declarations reinforcing what it means to be a true hero, the DC movie features several memorable quotes, showcasing director James Gunn's writing prowess. These dialogues establish the true nature of the characters.

Arch-nemesis Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) finds a way to truly defeat the superhero by weakening public support. Clark Kent leans on his love, Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), and his four-legged companion, Krypto. He is joined by his reluctant allies from the Justice Gang, Hawkgirl, Green Lantern, and Mister Terrific, to save the Earth and become their trusted superhero again.

The tense, emotional, and redemptive premise features plenty of noteworthy quotes.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. Spoilers for the movie ahead.

From hilarious to heroic: 7 most memorable Superman (2025) quotes

1) "Your choices. Your actions. That's what makes you who you are."- Jonathan Kent

Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent (Image via YouTube/DC)

Clark Kent turns to his adoptive father during a crisis of identity and faith. When he returns home to Kansas, he has an emotional conversation with Jonathan Kent. Papa Kent tells him that it is not the parents' duty to tell their children who they're supposed to be, referring to the questionable message his birth parents left him.

He gently reminds him:

"Your choices. Your actions. That’s what makes you who you are.”

This line is a masterclass in emotional resonance, reminding fans that beneath the hypermasculine brawn and charm, Superman's true strength lies in centering the right choices. He wakes up every day and chooses to be good, rather than having his heroism handed to him.

The reminder reinvigorates his courage to stand with humanity. It is also a gentle reminder to the audience to look within.

2) "Hey buddy, eyes up here."- Superman

The fight with a kaiju (Image via YouTube/DC)

James Gunn makes the Man of Steel's personality shine even in chaotic, action-packed moments. Case in point: when Lex Luthor unleashes a monstrous kaiju in Metropolis, getting Superman to the rescue. After checking the smoke and rubble for civilian casualties, he takes the giant head-on, with a humorous spin on a usually flirtatious dialogue:

"Hey buddy, eyes up here."

From the moment the movie's trailer dropped, this iconic line cemented the essence of the superhero's character. He is multi-faceted, fully aware of his physical prowess in impressive aerial fights. Yet beneath that, he is fiercely protective, using his wit to distract his opponent from harming more people. David Corenswet embodies Superman, delivering the line with effortless charm and timing.

3) "My envy is a calling."- Lex Luthor

Lex Luthor's mission is revealed (Image via YouTube/DC)

Every hero needs an antithesis, and no one is better matched for the superhero than Lex Luthor. Across the Superman movies in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), his villainy has grown to match the superhero's emotional resonance. This makes Hoult's Lex Luthor the most convoluted villain ever. He reveals his true motives in a grand monologue as Superman takes on Ultraman:

"My envy is a calling. It is the sole hope for humanity, because it is what has driven me to annihilate you."

His chilling admission goes beyond usual enmity and establishes Luthor as a deluded man. He believes he is turning his negative feelings toward the superhero into a prophetic cause for the greater good of humanity, disregarding the disastrous consequences. A single line adds immense depth to the antagonist.

4) "Krypto, what the heck, dude?"- Superman

Krypto the super dog (Image via YouTube/DC)

One of the highlights of James Gunn's Superman is the introduction of Supergirl's dog, Krypto. Completely unabashed in his mischief, the fluffy white dog is unaware of his full strength. He saves the superhero when he is at his weakest and helps him defeat Lex Luthor, but he also tears up the Fortress of Solitude just for fun, compelling Superman to say:

"Krypto, what the heck, dude?"

This creates a funny, human moment between a man and his best friend, with the superhero returning to the Fortress to realize he cannot leave his dog unsupervised. It also highlights the deep affection he has for Krypto, which escalates to rage when Luthor takes him away.

5) "I didn't actually make it through your writing, Clark. Knowledge is worth many sacrifices. That isn't one of them."- Lois Lane

Lois and Clark share a witty relationship (Image via YouTube/DC)

Clark Kent's relationship with his journalist co-worker, Lois Lane, is an integral part of his storyline. Instead of being a stereotypical female lead who stands by while the superhero does all the talking, Lois asserts herself, treating Kent like any other colleague. When she approaches Clark about a rogue event, he reminds her that the details are in his article. Without missing a beat, she deadpans:

"I didn't actually make it through your writing, Clark. Knowledge is worth many sacrifices. That isn't one of them."

Her playful banter produces some of the best dialogue in Superman. It shows fans from the start that she isn’t afraid to challenge the superhero’s thoughts and morals, which culminates intensely when she interviews him about his actions in Boravia. Their relationship is built on a battle of wits.

6) "They've always been wrong about me. I love. I get scared. But that is being human. And that is my greatest strength."- Superman

The superhero accepts his humanness (Image via YouTube/DC)

The intense build-up to the climax, where Superman battles Ultraman, has every fan on the edge of their seats. But it isn't just the action sequences that remain impactful, but what he said to Luthor afterwards. He poignantly reflects on his identity, making his vulnerability his true strength, saying:

"I am as human as anybody. They've always been wrong about me. I love. I get scared. But that is being human. And that is my greatest strength."

He reshapes what it means to be a superhero, showing that true heroism comes from choosing each day to give your best. It is a succinct summary of what James Gunn's vision for the superhero is all about, and tugs at everyone's heartstrings. After his conversation with his father, he chooses to embrace his human side.

7) "Hope vitalizes our love."- Lara Lor-Van

Superman's parents have a message for him (Image via YouTube/DC)

The crux of Superman lies within the damaged message from Kal-El's parents that he came to Earth with. The superhero replays it in his Fortress of Solitude, holding onto it as his raft of solace. Although the second half of the message eventually becomes his undoing, the first half is a powerful reminder from his mother, Lara Lor-Van:

"Hope vitalizes our love."

Hope is a strong sentiment in his superhero journey towards a safe Earth where everyone is out of harm's way. It helps him sustain every curveball that is thrown his way and defines his purpose. So with one line early on in the film, Angela Sarafyan's Lara powers the entire movie.

James Gunn's Superman is available for rent or purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV. It is expected to premiere for HBO Max subscribers between September and October of 2025.

