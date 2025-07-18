7 David Corenswet performances to watch if you loved him in 'Superman'

32-year-old David Corenswet is the talk of the town after the release of the new Superman. A Juilliard School alumnus, Corenswet has appeared in several noteworthy movies and TV shows after graduating in 2016. However, it is interesting to note that Corenswet's interest in acting took root early on, as he appeared in several professional theater productions as a child actor.

It is always a tough task to fill the shoes of a beloved superhero on screen, but David Corenswet surprised DC fans with his relatable portrayal of Superman. He embodied the charming and easy-going personality of Clark Kent while simultaneously nailing the courageous and righteous aura of Superman.

Superman hasn't only earned the actor new fans but has also prompted moviegoers worldwide to take an interest in his career. In this list, we take a look at some of the most notable David Corenswet performances that showcase his skills and versatility.

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

Hollywood, The Greatest Hits, and five other titles that David Corenswet fans should add to their watchlists

1) Affairs of State (2018)

This is David Corenswet's first film role after graduating from Juilliard (Image via Eric Bross' website)

This political thriller by Eric Bross is special because it marks David Corenswet's feature film debut. He plays the protagonist, Michael Lawrence, a young congressional aide who brazenly has an affair with his boss's wife, Senator John Baines (David James Elliott). He even goes as far as to threaten Baines' top aide, but he doesn't realize that his actions will have far-reaching consequences.

David Corenswet is believable as the ambitious Michael, who believes he can easily climb the ladder of success with his manipulative tactics and charm. However, he finds out soon enough that he is indeed a small fish in a big pond. Affairs of State is a slow burn, but the well-developed characters help keep the viewers interested in the plot.

Where to watch: Affairs of State is available for streaming on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

2) The Politician (2019)

The third and final season of The Politician is currently in development (Image via Netflix)

Spanning two seasons and 15 episodes, The Politician stars Ben Platt in the lead. He plays Payton Hobart, an ambitious young man who aspires to become the president. Each season, Payton is involved in a different political campaign.

In season 1, when Payton is running for student body president, his opponent is none other than David Corenswet's River Barkley. Immensely popular, Barkley appears to have the perfect life, but it is made evident that the reality is far from it.

The Politician boasts a fast-paced narrative complemented by layered characters. Platt's Payton is smart, sharp, and yet vulnerable and relatable, which prompts viewers to take an interest in his ambitions. Despite having limited screen time, Corenswet also makes an impact on the audience with his emotive performance.

Where to watch: The Politician is available on Netflix.

3) Hollywood (2020)

Fans of the show enjoyed watching David Corenswet's Jack Castello (Image via Netflix)

David Corenswet's fans who are fond of historical dramas shouldn't miss out on this miniseries. In addition to Corenswet, it stars Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Joe Mantello, Dylan McDermott, Jim Parsons, and more. Containing seven episodes in total, the show is set in the post-World War II era.

The narrative follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers who dream of making it big during Hollywood's Golden Age. David Corenswet plays Jack Castello, a war veteran who wants to become a movie star.

Even though the character is not based on a real person, Corenswet's character represents the naive, young men of the time who came back from the war with a renewed vigour to do something different with their lives. Hollywood has a hopeful tone, but at the same time isn't afraid to shed light on the injustices of the era.

Where to watch: Hollywood is available on Netflix.

4) Look Both Ways (2022)

Look Both Ways explores many poignant topics (Image via Netflix)

This romantic comedy, directed by Wanuri Kahiu, stars Lili Reinhart, Danny Ramirez, and David Corenswet, among others. When Reinhart's Natalie falls sick on the night of her graduation, her friend tells her to take a pregnancy test.

This is when her life splits into two parallel realities. One showcases what her life would look like if the test result is positive, and one shows what would happen if it's negative. David Corenswet plays Jake, who comes into Natalie's life in the negative result version.

They work together and form a strong connection. The clever narrative skillfully showcases how one mistake isn't the end, and that it is still possible to chase after one's dreams even when things don't go as planned. Also, the messages of self-worth, resilience, and growth are loud and clear in this rom-com.

Where to watch: Look Both Ways can be streamed on Netflix.

5) Lady in the Lake (2024)

Lady in the Lake will appeal to period drama fans (Image via Apple TV+)

Based on Laura Lippman's novel, this series contains seven episodes and stars Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram in the lead. Set in 1960s Baltimore, it revolves around Maddie Schwartz, an investigative journalist who becomes obsessed with solving two mysteries, one involving 11-year-old Tessie Durst and the other concerning Cleo Johnson.

In the show, David Corenswet plays Allan Durst, Tessie's father. He knows Maddie from high school and accuses her of using his daughter's tragedy to gain fame. Lady in the Lake features an ambitious narrative that comes alive thanks to the impactful performances by the talented cast. The fact that it's hard for viewers to predict the direction of the plot certainly enhances the viewing experience.

Where to watch: Lady in the Lake is available on Apple TV+.

6) The Greatest Hits (2024)

Director Ned Benson handpicked several songs that featured in this movie starring David Corenswet (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

This David Corenswet starrer will particularly appeal to music lovers. In this movie by Ned Benson, Lucy Boynton plays Harriet Gibbons, who is grieving the loss of her boyfriend, Max Enders, portrayed by David Corenswet. To her surprise, she discovers that she can travel back in time whenever she listens to songs that are connected to her memories with Max.

The chemistry between Boynton and Corenswet comes alive in the scenes when she returns to the past with the intent to save him. The sentimental narrative explores how losing someone special can make people consider their lives differently. The catchy soundtrack is certainly one of the movie's highlights and tends to stay with the viewer long after having watched it.

Where to watch: The Greatest Hits can be streamed on Disney+ and Hulu.

7) Twisters (2024)

Twisters grossed $372.3 million worldwide (Image via Official Movie Website)

The standalone sequel to Twister (1996), this Lee Isaac Chung film features Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos. Like its predecessor, the narrative focuses on storm chasers. In fact, two rival groups try to find the cause behind a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma.

David Corenswet plays Scott, the business partner of Ramos' Javi, who used to be a former storm chaser alongside Kate Carter (Jones). Due to its exciting premise, the screenplay is filled with adrenaline-pumping action scenes that are best experienced on a big screen. This sequel packs plenty of heartwarming moments just like its well-loved predecessor.

Where to watch: Twisters is available for streaming on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

Before David Corenswet made headlines as Superman, he enthralled movie lovers with his memorable performances in these binge-worthy TV shows and movies.

