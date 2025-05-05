FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 20: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

CBS's FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 20, titled Trash Day will premiere on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. In the upcoming episode of the police procedural drama, the Fugitive Task Force will handle a high-stakes case involving the kidnapping of a Mayor and the murder of a federal agent.

The episode is directed by Cory Bowles. As FBI: Most Wanted approaches its finale, airing in two weeks, this case is expected to set the stage for the ultimate showdown with a rogue government operative in episode 22.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 premiered on October 15, 2024. The current season stars Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Dylan McDermott, Edwin Hodge, and Shantel VanSanten in central roles. CBS announced the series' cancellation after six seasons in March 2025.

When will FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 20 be released?

As stated above, FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 20, Trash Day, will premiere on May 6, 2025, at 10 PM Eastern Standard Time.

Below are the release timings for the upcoming episode:

Time Zone Release Date Time Pacific Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025 7 pm Mountain Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025 8 pm Central Standard Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025 10 pm

Where to watch FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 20?

As mentioned, CBS will broadcast FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 20 tomorrow in its scheduled time slot. Paramount+ Showtime will also stream the episode live, and Paramount+ Essential will make it available for its subscribers on May 7, 2025.

Paramount+Essential monthly subscription costs $7.99, and Paramount+ Showtime is priced at $12.99 a month. Other options include accessing CBS through live streaming platforms like Hulu+ Live TV and Sling TV.

A brief recap of FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 19

In FBI: Most Wanted season 6, episode 19, titled Starman, the Fugitive Task Force investigates the mysterious disappearance of astronaut Ace Coleman. Initially celebrated as a national hero, Coleman vanishes during a casual poker night at his home.

As the team digs deeper, they uncover that Coleman’s public image is based on a fabricated story. He took credit for a spacewalk actually performed by another astronaut, tainting his reputation. The investigation leads them to Jacob Miller, a devout Mennonite father whose daughter, Leah, is an online adult content creator.

Enraged by his daughter’s lifestyle and the men who support it, Miller embarks on a twisted mission to punish those he deems immoral. He abducts and tortures men who subscribe to Leah’s content, including Coleman and another victim, Hank McClanahan.

While Hank is rescued in time, Coleman is found dead, having succumbed to Miller’s attacks. The episode ends with Miller being shot and killed during a standoff with agents.

Meanwhile, personal dynamics within the team add depth to the plot. Remy struggles with his feelings for Abby, and the emotional toll of the job begins to show. Starman blends the personal and professional dynamics of the team, setting the stage for the season’s final episodes.

Preview of FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 20

The logline of the upcoming episode reads:

"After a New Jersey mayor is kidnapped, the Fugitive Task Force works against the clock to untangle a web of political conspiracies that may aid their investigation; Ray's camping trip with his father and Caleb takes an unexpected turn."

In the teaser for episode 20, Sheryll debriefs the team that Mayor Yang faked her own kidnapping to evade arrest. In the very next scene, the FTF barges into a house, possibly to follow a lead about the Mayor's location.

However, they are met with the dead body of another federal agent. With only three remaining episodes, fans can expect their favorite FBI agents to uncover a web of complex political conspiracies and save the day, one last time.

Stay tuned for more updates on FBI: Most Wanted.

