FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 19: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

The CBS network will broadcast FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 19, Starman, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. The episode will feature the Fugitive Task Force investigating a kidnapping case that reveals connections to an adult entertainment website. In the meantime, Remy and Abby's relationship will continue to create friction on the team.

This episode is part of the sixth and final season of the show, which has been announced to end in May 2025. As the season progresses, each episode builds on unresolved storylines and character developments from earlier.

FBI: Most Wanted started airing on CBS on January 7, 2020. It is an American crime drama series that features the work of a Fugitive Task Force that tracks and captures the most wanted criminals in the FBI's database.

Release date and time of FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 19

As mentioned, on April 22, 2025, CBS will premiere season 6 episode 19, Starman. The show makes its episodes available every Tuesday at 10 pm ET. Below is the list of different time zones across various regions:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, April 22, 2025 10 pm ET Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, April 22, 2025 10 pm PT (Delayed Broadcast) Central Standard Time Tuesday, April 22, 2025 9 pm CT Mountain Standard Time Tuesday, April 22, 2025 8 pm MT Central European Time Wednesday, April 23, 2025 4 am CET India Standard Time Wednesday, April 23, 2025 7:30 am IST Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, April 23, 2025 2 am GMT

Where to watch FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 19?

Streamers of Paramount+ with SHOWTIME can watch the episode as it goes live, while others with the Paramount+ Essential plan can view it on demand the following day.

The Essential plan costs $7.99 per month, and CBS shows can be accessed the day after airing; however, live local CBS stations are absent. If users want live television, ad-free streaming, and the full SHOWTIME catalog, they can purchase the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle for $12.99 monthly.

Besides Paramount, CBS live streaming is also available with FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Amazon Prime Video Channels, but this availability may vary by region and subscription.

What to expect in FBI: Most Wanted season 6, episode 19?

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 19 features the Fugitive Task Force conducting its investigation into the kidnapping of a high-profile astronaut. During the investigation, the team uncovers a connection to individuals involved in the adult content industry.

The discovery changes the case's direction and leads the agents to investigate alternate suspects and events. In addition to the main case work, Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott and Abby experience increasing professional conflicts. Their disagreements begin to influence their interactions during the investigation.

A brief recap of FBI: Most Wanted season 6, episode 18

In episode 18, titled Trust, the Fugitive Task Force investigated the suspicious drowning of Rhode Island socialite Vanessa Van Dyke. While initially ruled an accident, evidence soon points to foul play. Surveillance footage and home access details suggested someone she trusted was involved.

Investigators learned Vanessa was engaged in erotic asphyxiation and had shared her security code with a partner she met online. The case was linked to her husband, Jay Bradford, and the family's nanny, Amelia, who manipulated Kevin Mulvaney into participating. After Kevin's involvement, Jay and Amelia killed him to cover their actions.

Jay tried to flee the country with Amelia and his son, George, as the Task Force uncovered more evidence. The attempt remained unsuccessful, and both adults were taken into custody. Meanwhile, Agent Sheryll Barnes began considering a leadership position that would allow her to supervise multiple Violent Crime Task Forces while spending more time with her family.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 airs new episodes every Tuesday on CBS at 10 pm ET.

