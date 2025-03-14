FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 Episode 15: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

CBS's FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 Episode 15 will premiere on March 18, 2025. The upcoming episode of the police procedural drama will focus on a serial killer case. The Fugitive Task Force will try to catch the meticulous killer who has a unique weapon of choice.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 premiered on CBS on October 15, 2024. The cast of the current season includes Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Dylan McDermott, Edwin Hodge, and Shantel VanSanten. The series was led by Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix till Season 3, and Dylan McDermott's Remy Scott took over from him.

When will FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 Episode 15 be released?

Still from the show (Image via X/@MostWantedCBS)

As stated above, FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 Episode 15 titled Four Bodies, will be released on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Due to the difference in time zones, the release time may vary in different regions.

Below are the selective release timings for the upcoming episode:

Time Zone Release Date Time Pacific Time Tuesday, March 18, 2025 7 pm Mountain Time Tuesday, March 18, 2025 8 pm Central Standard Time Tuesday, March 18, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, March 18, 2025 10 pm

Where to watch FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 Episode 15?

FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 Episode 15 will premiere on CBS next Tuesday at its scheduled broadcast time. The episode will be available to stream live on Paramount+ Showtime. It can be accessed through Paramount+ Essential the next day, March 19, 2025.

The Paramount+Essential monthly subscription costs $7.99, and Paramount+ Showtime is priced at $12.99 a month. Other live streaming platforms like Hulu+ LiveTV and Sling TV also provide access to CBS with a subscription.

A brief recap of FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 Episode 14

In FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 Episode 14, the Fugitive Task Force handles a hostage situation. Hana goes with her ex-boyfriend Ethan McPherson to the Veterans Affairs office to help him get into rehab. While they are there, two veterans, Dani and Carver, take everyone hostage at gunpoint.

Dani demands that Carver's disability pay be raised to 100% in exchange for the hostages. Hana secretly uses her phone to inform the FBI Team about the situation. The S.W.A.T team tries to infiltrate the building but are injured by IEDs. This leads to Sheryll taking control of the situation.

She tries to negotiate, but the government refuses, saying they don't interact with terrorists. Meanwhile, Dani gets to know that there is an FBI agent among the hostages. She threatens to kill everyone if the agent doesn't come forward. Carver warns her that she has gone too far, and it is clear that her actions are a result of her traumatic military life.

Hana owns up, and Dani tells Sheryll that she will kill Hana if her demands are not met. This is Sheryll's breaking point, and she orders the snipers to shoot. Unfortunately, the snipers miss Dani, and Carver is killed. Dani's mental state worsens, and Ethan takes this opportunity to save Hana. He finds Hana's phone and claims that he is the real FBI agent.

Dani takes him outside to kill him, but Ethan keeps convincing her that this is not what she really wants. His words are finally heard, and Dani spares him. At the same time, the FBI team's infiltration is successful, and all the hostages are saved by the end of the episode.

Preview of FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 Episode 15

The trailer of the upcoming episode teases an action-packed hour for the FBI's Fugitive Task Force. Remy is back after his absence from the previous episode, and the team is tasked with catching a serial killer.

The trailer opens with the dialogue:

"He was murdered using an aluminium knitting needle."

And Remy is heard saying:

"That's an odd choice for a murder weapon."

This interaction hints at the complexity of the case. The team will have to get creative to catch a killer who has murdered four people in a month in such a unique pattern.

Stay tuned for more updates on FBI: Most Wanted.

