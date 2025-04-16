FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 18 recap: Who killed Vanessa Van Dyke?

FBI: Most Wanted season 6, episode 18 Trust, aired on April 15, 2025. In this episode, Fugitive Task Force investigated the death of a Rhode Island socialite Vanessa Van Dyke, who was discovered in her bathtub unresponsive.

The case was initially thought to be an accidental drowning. Homicide evidence was found. Authorities uncovered details about her activities, communication through a private app, and the involvement of individuals close to her.

The case involved her husband, the family nanny, and another individual connected to the crime. The investigation included digital records, surveillance footage, and coordinated efforts to prevent the flight by the suspect.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 18 recap

Inside the crime scene

In FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 18, Vanessa Van Dyke's body was discovered in her bathtub inside her mansion. There were no signs of struggle, forced entry, or robbery at the scene, which initially caused police to suspect an accidental drowning.

A surveillance tape from surrounding security cameras revealed an unknown car with out-of-state tags parked in front of her home at the time of her death. Later, the investigators concluded that whoever had gone inside probably had prearranged access since there were no security breaches.

Coupled with there being no theft or burglary, the evidence indicated that the death did not occur by accident but was an intentional part of a preconceived action.

The secrets behind the surface

Vanessa's background included childhood trauma in which her father drowned while saving her from drowning. The trauma linked to her adult life, with her behavior in terms of engaging in erotic asphyxiation. She used an app to find partners with similar interests.

Through this app, she connected with the individual who would later become the primary suspect in her death. She gave this person the security code to her place of residence, which gave him unrestricted access to her home.

The investigators uncovered text logs in which she told the person to ignore pleas to stop during the encounter, and no safe word was created, contributing to a fatal outcome.

The betrayal within the family

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 18 (Image via CBS)

In FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 18, Jay Bradford, Vanessa's husband, initially assisted with the inquiry. It later turned out he had an affair with the family's nanny, Amelia. It emerged that they had conspired to access Vanessa's property.

Jay and Amelia manipulated Kevin Mulvaney, who had a criminal record, to get him involved in crime. They framed the situation as a consensual encounter between Vanessa and Kevin. Jay and Amelia eliminated Kevin after he killed Vanessa to prevent him from exposing their criminal involvement.

The private investigator's findings

Before her death, Vanessa had engaged a private detective to obtain evidence about Jay. The detective uncovered the affair and evidence of other financial discrepancies indicative of motivation. Upon being investigated, Jay attempted to thwart what had been revealed.

Despite this, the FBI recovered private investigator files during the case review. The evidence included surveillance photos and financial documents, which helped in reconstructing the timeline and events that culminated in Vanessa's murder. The documents played an essential role in incriminating Jay and Amelia in the conspiracy and murder.

The pursuit and capture

In FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 18, Jay and Amelia tried to escape to the Bahamas by boat. They were foiled by the Fugitive Task Force of the FBI, who detained them before they had left U.S. waters.

While arresting him, Amelia understood that Jay would leave her and his son, George, behind. This revelation caused her to assist in the law enforcement action and provide more information that contributed to closing out the investigation.

What followed the arrests?

After the arrests, the family lawyer handled George's custody with assistance. There were legal arrangements in place to secure his future and protect his safety, given his mother's death and his father's arrest.

Another subplot in the episode

In FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 18, Agent Sheryll Barnes was seen contemplating a job offer in Washington, D.C., for a supervisory role responsible for various Violent Crimes Task Forces in the Northeast.

The opportunity would give her more time at home with her children and career development. She was considering her prospects, balancing her work in the field with her obligations in the family.

New episodes of FBI: Most Wanted season 6 air every Tuesday on CBS at 10 pm ET.

