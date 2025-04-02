FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 16 recap: Who was behind the poisonings?

FBI: Most Wanted season 6, episode 16, Toxic Behavior, aired on April 1, 2025, on CBS. The Fugitive Task Force investigated a string of poisonings in New York, including a pregnant woman and a man renovating his apartment.

With no clear connection between victims, they traced the source to a hospital orderly, Cormac McClure, who targeted happy people while demanding a $10 million ransom. Meanwhile, Remy balanced the case with his new dive bar venture.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6, episode 16, opened with chaos. A pregnant woman and a man named Carlos Hernandez both died from sudden, unexplained poisoning. NYPD quickly realized the cases were connected and called in the FBI. The team learned that Carlos had been fixing up his apartment while Maisy Durst, the pregnant woman, was setting up her baby’s nursery.

There was no connection between the victims on paper, but both were in a good place in life—one renovating a home, the other preparing for motherhood. That pointed Remy to motive. Someone was targeting people for being happy. The poison wasn’t airborne—it had to be ingested—which made the investigation even messier. Then came the next wave.

Four more people were hospitalized after drinking contaminated beverages. The team traced the source to St. Michaels Hospital, where Remy suspected the killer worked.

They found a poisoned lemonade jug linked to Dazzling Water, a water delivery company. Some containers had small punctures used to inject DMN—a deadly, incurable chemical. The case escalated from random poisonings to a full-blown terror threat.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 16: How did the killer think he could get away with it?

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 16 (Image via CBS)

The killer wasn’t just harming people—he wanted money. After poisoning multiple victims, he demanded $10 million from a news outlet, threatening to continue if unpaid. His poison, DMN, was deadly and hard to trace, made from stolen hospital chemicals.

As victims increased, a contaminated drink was found at a basketball game, putting many at risk. The killer grew sloppy, leaving a cipher in his message. His own son, Jason, recognized it, leading to his downfall.

The moment Jason saw the code, he knew his father was behind the deaths. Cormac McClure, a hospital orderly with a record of failed job applications and a chip on his shoulder, had snapped. He felt like the world owed him. Instead of trying to rebuild his life, he decided to kill strangers to get paid. He was bitter, lazy, and dangerous, and his son was the only one who stood between him and more chaos.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 16: Why did the killer’s own son turn him in?

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 16 (Image via CBS)

Jason McClure wasn’t part of the plan, but he became the turning point. As soon as he saw the cipher in the ransom message, he knew it had to be his dad. Cormac had always been strange, always bitter, but this was different. Jason confronted his father directly.

He begged him to stop, to think about the damage he was doing. But Cormac wasn’t hearing it. He tried to justify everything, saying he was doing it “for them,” to make their lives better. Jason didn’t buy it. Still, he didn’t call the cops. He tried to reason with him again, this time in person.

What he didn’t know was that the FBI was already tracking him. When he met his dad, the agents followed. The sting ended in a shootout. Cormac was killed before he could carry out his final plan. In his last moments, he told his son the world would never give them anything—they had to take it.

That message stuck. After the shooting, Jason vanished, making the team realize he might continue his father’s deadly plan. Though Cormac was gone, his influence lived on.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 16: Could Jason really go through with poisoning an entire building?

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 16 (Image via CBS)

After the shootout in FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 16, the team thought it was over—until Jason went off the grid. His father’s last words messed him up. Jason didn’t see it as terrorism. He saw it as revenge. They traced his next move to one of the apartment buildings that had rejected Cormac for housing. The plan became clear. Jason was going to poison the building’s water supply.

He had the chemicals. He had access. And he was ready to do it. Remy’s team moved fast. They contacted Cormac’s father, who pointed them to the exact building. When they arrived, Jason was already in the basement. He hadn’t done it yet, but he was close. Ray talked to him. He didn’t treat him like a threat—he treated him like a kid who lost his way.

Jason wasn’t like his dad. He still had a conscience. Ray convinced him to walk away before it was too late. Jason broke down. He didn’t want to be a killer. He just wanted the pain to stop.

The team stopped the attack in time, but it was clear the damage had already hit deep. Jason was arrested, but there was still hope that he could be saved. He just needed someone to finally show up for him. That's how FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 16 ended.

Watch FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 16 on CBS.

