9-1-1 set photos reveal a major character death

Fans of 9-1-1 seem concerned after new set photos and videos surfaced online showing what appears to be a funeral for a core character. The images, shared by X user @stllakidd on March 30, 2025, show members of the 118 walking behind a casket draped in a firefighter's gear—specifically Captain Bobby Nash’s. Angela Bassett’s Athena leads the procession with May and Harry, and Bobby’s helmet and coat are visibly placed on top of the casket, making it painfully clear who they’re mourning.

The photos also show returning faces like Eddie Diaz and Vincent Gerrard, along with Ravi, Hen, Buck, and Chimney—all dressed in black. One image shows May holding Bobby’s helmet, sealing the implication that the character may be dead. A video from the same day reveals a slow-moving scene where Athena and the crew follow the 118 truck carrying the casket beneath two fire ladders holding an American flag.

No official plot summary has confirmed this death yet, but 9-1-1 is no stranger to fake-outs.

Everything that 9-1-1 set photos tell us about the future episodes

The first set photo shows a chaotic emergency scene, with firefighters gathered around a stretcher. The jacket reads "Los Angeles F.D." and the name "Sanchez" is visible on one of the responders. Chimney is present, and fans are debating whether he says “is” or “was” while speaking about the victim. The smoke and urgency suggest a high-stakes rescue that didn’t end well. This appears to be a major callout involving the 118 team, filmed on location.

The second image seems to capture the immediate aftermath. Chimney is visibly furious and is seen yelling at Captain Gerrard. This confirms the fan theory that Gerrard was responsible for some mishap on this call, which likely explains the emotional reaction from Chimney. Several firefighters are seen standing near the stretcher again, and multiple cameras are on set filming the confrontation.

In the next photos, the tone shifts drastically. We see cast members dressed in black formal attire standing around a firetruck draped with an American flag. Bobby Nash’s turnout coat is pinned to the back of the truck, clearly labeled with his name.

The revealed pictures seem to imply a funeral scene of a firefighter. Standing in front of the truck are Athena, Buck, Chimney, Hen, Eddie, Ravi, Tommy, and other uniformed firefighters, along with civilians in mourning attire. This includes May and Harry. Everyone is gathered around what appears to be Bobby’s memorial setup.

A later photo shows Eddie Diaz in a black suit, smiling and taking a selfie with a fan. This confirms Eddie is not the one who died and is actively participating in the scenes being filmed, which is significant considering his recent storyline in Texas. This also shuts down any rumors about Eddie being written off.

Another video shows a procession of firefighters walking in formation. Buck, Hen, Chimney, and Athena are front and center, flanked by other uniformed members of the department. Their formation is tight, and the choreography shows this is being filmed for a full-scale funeral parade in 9-1-1.

It can then be seen that May is holding Bobby’s fire helmet as she is joined by Harry and other firefighters. Behind them, Athena is dressed in black, holding Bobby’s arm badge. The group of 9-1-1 is standing in front of a downtown L.A. building. The presence of director monitors and lighting rigs also seemingly confirm this is not a fan event but a production scene.

Another image shows the full 118 lineup walking in a slow, synchronized march. Buck, Chimney, Hen, and the rest wear dress uniforms, alongside officers from other departments in 9-1-1. The staging resembles real LAFD funeral protocol.

