FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 17: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

FBI: Most Wanted season 6, episode 17, Gut Job, is scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 10 PM ET on CBS. In this episode, a celebrity couple that stars in a show on home renovation is the subject of the Fugitive Task Force's inquiry; a woman is murdered, and her husband is the suspect.

The episode explores the themes of deception and public image, challenging the team's investigative skills.

FBI: Most Wanted premiered on CBS television on January 7, 2020, as an American crime drama series. The show follows the work of the Fugitive Task Force, whose mission is to track down and arrest the FBI's most notorious criminals.

Release date and time of FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 17

As mentioned, on April 8, 2025, CBS will premiere season 6 episode 17, Gut Job. The show makes its episodes available every Tuesday at 10 pm ET. Below is the list of different time zones across various regions:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, April 8, 2025 10 pm ET Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, April 8, 2025 10 pm PT (Delayed Broadcast) Central Standard Time Tuesday, April 8, 2025 9 pm CT Mountain Standard Time Tuesday, April 8, 2025 8 pm MT Central European Time Wednesday, April 9, 2025 4 am CET India Standard Time Wednesday, April 9, 2025 7:30 am IST Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, April 9, 2025 2 am GMT

Where to watch FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 17?

The CBS network broadcasts FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 17, live on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET/PT. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can view it live, and Paramount+ Essential subscribers can stream the episode on demand after broadcast the next day.

The Paramount+ Essential plan offers on-demand shows without ads at $7.99 per month for basic access only, but does not include a CBS local station or a streaming option. For $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year, the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan offers streaming without ads, the SHOWTIME catalog, and local live CBS stations.

Some platforms, such as FuboTV, allow users to access CBS for live content, while both Amazon Prime Video Channels and YouTube TV let users watch episodes depending on their region and plan type.

What to expect in FBI: Most Wanted season 6, episode 17?

In FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, Episode 17, Gut Job, the Fugitive Task Force works on the investigation of a celebrity couple from a home renovation TV show. The police discover a dead wife with her husband under formal investigation as their primary suspect.

Rather than running away, the husband meets Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, calling him out to prove his innocence. As they meet, the husband holds Remy captive in a cage, which changes the dynamics of the investigation.

Special Agent Barnes is depicted questioning her life in New York, considering potential professional or personal overhauls. The show touches on public image and deception issues and how this applies to publicized relationships.

The activities during this episode may change the standard procedures and operations of the Fugitive Task Force.

A brief recap of FBI: Most Wanted season 6, episode 16

In season 6, episode 16, Toxic Behavior, the Fugitive Task Force investigated a poisoning pattern across New York City. One victim was a pregnant woman, while the other was an apartment renovator who had no interaction with the other.

The agents traced all poisonings back to tainted beverages found at a hardware store and a basketball game water cooler. Through their work, the team found Cormac McClure as the suspect who blackmailed them for $10 million and stated he would poison more people.

The son, Jason, learned that his father is behind these crimes and stepped in to stop him. During his confrontation with the Fugitive Task Force, McClure died. After thinking about it, Jason picked up his father's mission, but the team prevented him.

At the same time, Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott partnered with Abby to invest in a dive bar, which was programmed as a subplot of the episode.

Catch new episodes of FBI: Most Wanted every Tuesday on CBS at 10 pm ET.

