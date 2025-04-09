FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 17 recap: Who killed Monica Carman?

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 17, Gut Job, aired on CBS on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 10 pm ET/PT. In this episode, the Fugitive Task Force investigated the murder case of Monica Carman, the co-host of a home renovation show.

Her husband, Jake "Carm" Carman, had seemingly been the initial suspect. However, the case took a turn as the team uncovered that Monica was having an affair. Then they identified the killer as Olin, the brother-in-law of Pastor Westin, the person she was having an affair with.

The episode also featured a tense hostage situation involving Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott and a subplot centered around Special Agent Sheryll Barnes at a crossroads.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 17 recap

An overview of the case

In FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 17, the Fugitive Task Force was seen working on a high-profile case concerning popular television show celebrities Jake "Carm" Carman and his wife, Monica Carman.

Both were known for their popular TV show Rosy Hearth where they did free home makeovers for poor families. The second season of their show was about to debut when tragedy struck the family.

Monica was discovered dead in their bedroom by the housekeeper. Carm became the focus of the investigation as the main suspect and later went on the run. Due to the case's high-profile nature, the Fugitive Task Force was deployed.

Progress of the investigation

The episode started with the Task Force interviewing Romy Gilyard, Carm's friend. Gilyard reported that Carm had suspected his wife, Monica, of being unfaithful and had been drinking at the bar on the evening she was murdered before being assisted into a taxi by Gilyard.

The team found the cab driver, who they later discovered had been murdered. Security footage revealed an unknown man observing Carm in front of the bar, making it a possible lead for the team. The timeline indicated a probable different suspect.

Toxicology reports verified that Carm had been drugged. Pastor Westin was later revealed to be Monica's lover, and Olin, Westin's brother-in-law, to be the perpetrator. Olin was found guilty of killing Monica, the cab driver, and Pastor Westin.

Resolution of the case in FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 17

The Task Force intervened in an altercation between Olin and Carm, saving Carm's life and taking Olin into custody. During the altercation with Carm, Olin was shot but survived.

After Olin's arrest, Jake Carman was cleared of all the allegations. Resolving the case gave him the freedom to restart his personal and professional life. The episode had professional and personal ramifications for Carm.

Remy Scott's involvement in the case

Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott held the key operational position in FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 17. During the initial investigation, he interacted directly with the main suspect, Jake Carman.

Scott tried to mediate and gather information as Carm unexpectedly initiated contact. A standoff between Scott and Carm led to a hostage crisis where Carm held Scott at gunpoint. The sequence was marked by tactical delays and limited communication with the outside team.

Scott was held in check until his team found him. A coordinated breach allowed the Fugitive Task Force to locate the area and bring him out safely. This event occurred approximately halfway through the episode and concluded with Carm surrendering.

Sheryll Barnes's personal life

In the episode, Special Agent Sheryll Barnes was faced with personal struggles as she learned to live without her kids, who had moved with their mother, Sheryll's ex-wife, to Washington, D.C.

She ventured into the dating scene but found it unsatisfactory, leaving an evening party early as she preferred being alone. During the episode, Barnes was offered a promotion as a Task Force Supervisor in Washington, D.C., allowing proximity to her children.

She discussed it with Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, who supported her and recommended the promotion.

Catch new episodes of FBI: Most Wanted season 6 every Tuesday on CBS at 10 pm ET.

