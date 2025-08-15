Who is Rachel Brosnahan married to? ‘Superman’ star's husband raises eyebrows by liking a comment shading her and David Corenswet 

American actress Rachel Brosnahan, who recently played Superman's love interest Lois Lane, is currently trending after a clip from the set of her recent movie, Superman, circulated online. In it, she was allegedly seen kissing her co-star David Corenswet (who played the titular role), despite the director James Gunn calling “cut” from behind the camera.However, social media users are now concerned with Brosnahan’s husband, Jason Ralph, liking a comment under his June 2 Instagram post, shading his wife and Corenswet, and accusing them of seemingly having an affair, off-screen. Ralph is also an actor and theater producer.“It’s genuinely sad to see your career being tucked out to be remembered as a cuckold because your wife couldn’t handle herself with her co-actor. Like bro... let’s have some self-love and stand up for yourself, man, leave her to be with him if she wants that much at the end of the day,” the comment by @duelewar read.Jason Ralph has since turned off his comments for the particular post that showed a smashed banana and its peel lying on the ground, with a portion of his brown shoes visible. However, an X user @corensfilm shared a screenshot of Ralph liking the comment with the caption:“Rachel Brosnahan’s husband… you’re gonna be dealt with. Watch your back.”It has since circulated across platforms and amassed diverse reactions from fans of the actress and Corenswet. While some considered Ralph's comment passive-aggressive, others thought he was sarcastic and mocked the commentator.W @live4gaLINKone thing about men is that they will always be insecure bc rachel has been nothing but gracious for entire superman promo cycleStart The Apocalypse DEADA**! @DollRuinedLINKthat's more embarrassing than anything she could do omgAJ @777AngelNumbersLINKembarrassing yourself and your hot wife publicly bc you’re insecure is a…choiceArt is a way of survival @yourfavnookLINKLiking comments like that publicly is weird...Others continued by defending Ralph.Kahnjutsu @TheCaramelKahnLINKYou can’t decipher someone’s intention over liking a silly postDyl @floridakiloz673LINKYou know they're on the couch giggling while they read that comment tooTYRANT @ioutsoulduLINKI feel like he just found the comment funny…Neither Rachel Brosnahan nor Jason Ralph has responded to the fan reactions. David Corenswet has also continued to maintain his silence on the matter.All you need to know about Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph’s relationshipJason Ralph is an actor and theater producer. He was born in West Palm Beach, Florida, and grew up in McKinney, Texas. The 39-year-old rose to fame by acting in the Broadway production of Peter and the Starcatcher and producing the play The Woodman.Ralph appeared as Quentin Coldwater in the Syfy TV series, The Magicians, between 2015 and 2019. He has also had recurring roles on the shows Aquarius, Madam Secretary, Manhattan, and Younger. Jason passed out of the State University of New York at Purchase with a BFA degree in 2010.Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph crossed paths on the set of the 2013 indie dramedy movie, I’m Obsessed With You: But You’ve Got to Leave Me Alone. While it remains undisclosed when they began dating, it was confirmed in 2019 that the pair secretly walked down the aisle a year before.Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. &quot;Superman&quot; - Arrivals - Source: GettyLater, they shared screen in the fourth and fifth (final) seasons of the Prime Video series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. During a 2019 interview with People, Rachel Brosnahan spoke about being married to Jason Ralph “for years.”“I’ve been quite private about my personal life for a few reasons. The first being that it’s just that: personal. Jason and I also noticed early on that, while we are both the leads of successful television series, he has almost never been asked about our relationship while I have been asked on almost every red carpet I have walked in the last two years,” she said at the time.The 35-year-old Milwaukee native added, “We both find this double standard problematic and frustrating and opted to redirect those conversations to our work.”Us Magazine reports suggest, the pair has been married since 2016. The couple made their first official appearance on the Golden Globes red carpet in 2019, followed by that year’s Emmy Awards. Since then, Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan have appeared in events together, including the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the 2022 Venice Film Festival, the 2025 Milan Fashion Week, and most recently, the Los Angeles premiere of Superman.Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet during their onscreen kiss (Image via X/ @FearedBuck)As for David Corenswet, who played Clark Kent/ Superman in the recent DC Universe film, he has been married to Julia Warner since March 2023 and shares a daughter, born in 2024.During a July 2025 marketing panel with director/ writer James Gunn, Brosnahan also joked about her first onscreen kiss with Corenswet.“It did help that our first scene together, we made out for like four hours and then shot the rest of it,” she quipped, to which Gunn added, “On screen, yes!”Last month, Rachel Brosnahan further told People during a press tour that she developed his onscreen chemistry with David Corenswet by spending “some time together” off-screen, including having breakfast together.