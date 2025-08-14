"tucking his career out mean?": Netizens question the reason behind Rachel Brosnahan's husband's liking a potentially shady comment

Rachel Brosnahan, known for her performance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, recently became a topic of discussion on social media. Her husband, actor Jason Ralph, reportedly liked a comment on Instagram about Rachel and co-star David Corenswet.The comment read:It's genuinely sad to see your career being tucked out to be remembered as a cuckold because your wife couldn't handle herself with her co-actor.A screenshot from a Reddit thread reportedly highlighting the comment (Image via Reddit)Jason Ralph engaged with the comment by liking it. He has since turned off the comments on the post, but fans have captured a screenshot, which was shared on Reddit and sparked further discussion. The comment drew immediate attention due to its phrasing and content. Many social media users were puzzled by the expression 'tucked out,' questioning its meaning and intent. On Reddit, users debated the wording, offering various interpretations.“What does the part about tucking his career out mean?” a Redditor added.Another suggested it might be a spelling mistake:“That the commenter can't spell, I assume,” another user added.Some speculated that the phrase could have been intended as 'cucked out,' while others proposed it might be a variation of 'tuckered out,' a term sometimes used in British English to indicate something has fizzled out or exhausted itself.''Are you saying it should say his career has been &quot;cucked out&quot; instead of &quot;tucked out&quot;? a user added.''I think they meant tuckered out, its a common british phrase essentially meaning &quot;fizzled out&quot; or &quot;tired&quot; but in this case its the former,'' another user added.''I think they meant tuck AWAY,'' a user added.The incident sparked broader conversation on social media. Some observers noted that a 'like' does not necessarily indicate agreement, while others pointed out that any visible interaction can lead to public interpretation.Fans and commentators questioned why Ralph would engage with this particular comment. As of now, neither Rachel Brosnahan nor Jason Ralph has issued a public statement regarding the Instagram interaction.About Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRachel Brosnahan is also recognized for portraying Lois Lane in the 2025 DC superhero film Superman. She is married to actor Jason Ralph, with reports of their marriage first going public in 2018. Later in January 2019, the actress disclosed that they had been married for several years before their relationship became public. Both were present at the 76th Golden Globe Awards in 2019, where Rachel Brosnahan referenced Ralph in her acceptance speech.Jason Ralph is an American actor and theater producer. He started his career in theater, appearing in productions such as Peter and the Starcatcher on Broadway and off-Broadway, and also producing The Woodsman. From 2015 to 2019, he portrayed Quentin Coldwater on the Syfy series The Magicians. Additionally, Ralph has appeared in recurring roles on TV shows such as Aquarius and Younger.Also read: Emma Stone movies: The actress' top 10 acting roles.