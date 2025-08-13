What did David Justice say about Halle Berry? Rachel Lindsay hopes a man like the actress' ex-husband never finds her

Higher Learning hosts Rachel Lindsay and Van Lathan reacted to David Justice's remarks about his former wife, actress Halle Berry, on their latest episode. The podcast episode, which aired on YouTube on August 12, featured Lindsay sharing her thoughts on some comments Justice made about why his marriage to Halle ended.In the podcast, the hosts first played a clip of Justice talking about his divorce on another show. Then, Lindsay said:&quot;I, as a single person, I pray this type of man never finds me. I really do... I pray this type of man doesn't find me for two reasons. One, because I do want somebody who looks at me more than just a moment...&quot;joebuddenclips/fanpage @Chatnigga101LINKRachel Lindsay told Van Lathan she hopes a man like David justice who recently criticized Halle Berry for not cooking, cleaning, or having motherly instincts as reasons for their divorce, never comes into her life.For the unversed, David Justice made an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast on Thursday. On the podcast, he opened up about his marriage and divorce from actress Halle Berry. Justice revealed that at the time, he felt that he wanted a traditional wife who could do cooking and cleaning, just like his mother. He continued:&quot;Then I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’ At that time, as a young guy — she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like, motherly, and then we start having issues.&quot;Justice further blamed their busy careers as factors contributing to their separation. According to David Justice, they were always shooting in different locations and had to spend a great deal of time apart. He concluded by stating that had they known about the concept of therapy at the time, they possibly could have saved the marriage.Justice shed more light on his relationship with Halle Berry, stating that they did not have any significant problems in their relationship. According to Justice, he was pretty young at the time and had been in a &quot;real relationship&quot; only once before Halle.Exploring more about Halle Berry and David Justice's relationshipPremiere of &quot;The Flintstones&quot; - Source: GettyAccording to Unilad, in 1992, Halle Berry attended a charity baseball game where Justice had also participated. The reports claimed that it was a reporter who told Berry that Justice was interested in her. This apparently prompted the actress to slip in her contact number for the athlete. Only a few months after dating, the former couple got engaged. In the recent podcast episode, David Justice had opened up about the time when Halle asked him to get married. He claimed that he wasn't sure about it when she asked him about five months after they started dating. He continued:&quot;I said OK, because I couldn't say no. But I don't know if my heart was really into it, but I didn't want to make her feel bad and say no, you know. I was just in the moment.&quot;David Justice claimed that another reason he did not reject her proposal was that he didn't want to make her feel bad. The Monster's Ball actress tied the knot with Justice in January 1993. It was in 1996 that Justice decided to leave the actress. The divorce was, however, finalized in June 1997.Meanwhile, Berry filed for a restraining order against Justice. She reportedly claimed that she feared for her &quot;personal safety and well-being.&quot; According to Unilad, Justice had denied being a threat to his ex-wife.David Justice opened up about the Halle Berry's abuse allegations against a partnerHalle Berry had previously opened up about being physically assaulted by a partner. While the actress had never named the partner to be David Justice, he had always been speculated to be that partner. Justice now spoke about the same on the podcast and tried to clear his image.On the podcast, Justice pointed out that while Halle never took his name, particularly, she also never bothered to clarify that it was not him who abused her. He said:&quot;For people to think, ‘Oh it had to be David Justice,’ because the only person they associated her with was me … she said it was a former boyfriend, I’m not a former boyfriend, I was her husband.&quot;He continued:&quot;From ’96 until even today, sometimes I’ll see someone on social media, ‘He hit her in the head’… that’s just a quick google search.&quot;Yashar Ali 🐘 @yasharLINKHalle Berry had to get a restraining order against him as their marriage fell apartJustice believed that Halle Berry could have handled the situation better. According to him, she could have just given a clarification to keep his name out of it. He believed that while Halle had the right to conceal the name of the boyfriend in question, she could have handled the matter differently.Shedding further light onto the incident, Justice stated that the actress was hit so hard that she lost some hearing.As of now, Halle Berry has not responded to the statements given by her ex-husband on the podcast.