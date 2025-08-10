Who is David Justice married to? All about Halle Berry’s ex-husband’s family life as he breaks silence on divorce from Oscar winner  

David Justice, the former MLB star and ex-husband of Halle Berry, is making headlines after speaking up for the first time in years about his separation from the Oscar-winning actress in the 1990s.

Following his divorce from Halle Berry in 1997, David Justice married jewelry designer Rebecca Villalobos in 2001. Justice and Villalobos live in San Diego and share three children: David Justice Jr., Dionisio Justice, and Raquel Justice. Unlike his short and highly publicized marriage to Berry, Justice's marriage to Rebecca has remained largely out of the spotlight for over 20 years.

Rebecca Villalobos was a model before she started designing furniture after their home burned down in the 2007 wildfires. Her Villa de Justicia Collection blends elements from European heritage. Justice has occasionally spoken about their life together, emphasizing their focus on family and community involvement.

David Justice and Halle Berry tied the knot in 1993 after dating for five months. During an appearance on the All the Smoke podcast on August 7, 2025, Justice commented on the development of his marriage with Berry.

"She asked me to marry her after knowing me for five months. And I mean, I said, 'okay,' but 'cause I couldn't say no. You know, and I said, 'okay,' but I don't know if my heart was really into it, but...I didn't want to make her feel bad and say no," he told host Matt Barnes.

David Justice denies abuse claims, opens up on marriage with Halle Berry

In the podcast, Justice discussed how his understanding of relationships at the time was not "vast" enough.

"My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships, just wasn't vast. So, I'm looking at my mom, and I'm a Midwest guy. So in my mind, I'm thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, you know," he said.

The retired baseball player also spoke about the rumors circulating at the time that he was involved in the alleged domestic violence that Berry spoke of.

Although Berry had addressed the issue of an ex-partner allegedly being the cause of her hearing loss, she never publicly identified the person who assaulted her. During the podcast, Justice denied being involved in the same, saying:

"But for people to think, 'Oh, it had to be David Justice.' Because the only person they associated her with was me...She let the world think that it was me. And that I never appreciated with her. I thought she was dead wrong for that. I thought she should have handled that better."

Justice has been out of the public eye since retiring from professional baseball in 2002. He has since been involved in youth sports coaching and charity work, alongside supporting his wife’s business endeavors.

As reported by People in November 2015, he had expressed a desire to protect his family’s privacy, particularly as his daughter Raquel pursued an acting career.

Halle Berry has not publicly responded to David Justice's recent comments. The actress has been in a relationship with musician Van Hunt since 2020.

