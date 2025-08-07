"Halle Berry was dead wrong for that" - Braves legend David Justice reveals one thing he never appreciated in his ex-wife after acrimonious divorce

Braves great David Justice was among the crop of players that transcended the into the mainstream during the 1990s. Apart from his excellent play on the field, Justice gained fame by being in a relationship with a rising actress named Halle Berry. In 1992, the couple met and just a few months later, they decided to tie the knot on New Year's Day 1993.

At the time of their marriage, both Justice and Berry were just 26 years old. This led to a series of misunderstandings rooting from immaturity as explained by Justice during a podcast with ex-NBA player Matt Barnes. The former Braves player also revealed his frustrations about a certain allegation that has followed him to this day ever since his relationship with the Hollywood star.

"Halle Berry was dead wrong for that," said Justice on Matt Barnes' All The Smoke podcast. (35:25-35:27)

Justice explained how Berry's hearing impairment, that she acquired when she was in a previous relationship, got the former in hot water as rumors festered that it was the ex-MLB star who was pinned with the blame for the incident.

"She never made him public, and I'm not going to make him public. But I know who it is. But for people to think 'oh it had to be David Justice' the only person they associate her with was me. Now she said it was a former boyfriend, I wasn't a former boyfriend, I was her husband." (34:33-34:48)

"Literally, from [1996] until today, sometimes I'll see someone on social media [say]: 'well he hit her in the head.' The think I didn't like was [Berry] let [people] think that [way]." (34:49-35:14)

After a messy separation in February 1996, the couple ultimately divorced in June 1997. Justice would go along and embark on a productive MLB career that merited him an induction to the Braves' Hall of Fame. As for Berry, she would become a Hollywood icon and gain acclaim for her roles in movies such as Monster's Ball, Die Another Day, and Catwoman.

Braves legends Brian Jordan and David Justice spearhead HBCU Swingman Classic

MLB organized the HBCU Swingman Classic that brought 50 Division I HBCU players for an exhibition contest on July 11, 2025. Leading the two sides were Braves greats Brian Jordan and David Justice with the former being in charge of the NL squad while the latter represented the AL.

The competitive but lighthearted affair saw the NL come away with the 7-4 victory at Truist Park courtesy of Alabama State catcher DeMarkus Smiley whose groundout drove in Trey Bridges.

