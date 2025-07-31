Was Halle Berry's menopause misdiagnosed as Herpes? Actress opens up about being put in "sex symbol box" after making Forbes 2025 50 Over 50 list

Halle Berry was named in Forbes' '50 over 50' list, which was unveiled on July 30, 2025. Berry's profile, titled How Halle Berry Became The New Face Of Menopause, extrapolates on her work as a women's health advocate and aims to shed light on her entrepreneurial endeavors focusing on women's wellness.In her profile, the Oscar-winning actress explained that she began championing for women's health and raising more awareness for menopause after her perimenopause was misdiagnosed as herpes. The Cleveland Clinic's website describes perimenopause as the &quot;transitional period before menopause.&quot;Furthermore, Halle Berry added that she wanted to speak out about such issues in hopes of destigmatizing menopause and inspiring more women to be open about their health, saying:“For so long people have put me in this sex symbol box. For someone like me to speak about going through menopause, which has been so stigmatized, if I can say, ‘Hey, it’s sexy to arrive at this time of our life, it’s actually a privilege to age.’ . . . I hope I’m giving [women] the courage to stand tall and accept that we don’t have to stay eternally 30. I mean, who wants to stay eternally 30?”In 2024, Berry joined bipartisan senators outside the Capitol to advocate for legislation for a $275 million research fund for menopause. The actress, then 57, loudly proclaimed that she was in menopause, adding:“I’m in menopause, OK? The shame has to be taken out of menopause. We have to talk about this very normal part of our life that happens. Our doctors can’t even say the word to us, let alone walk us through the journey.”Halle Berry said her misdiagnosis left her feeling &quot;a lot of despair&quot;This isn't the first time Halle Berry has talked about her perimenopause misdiagnosis. In her September 2024 interview with Oprah Daily, the actress revealed that her perimenopause was misdiagnosed twice, with one doctor claiming she had herpes and another claiming she had Sjögren’s syndrome, an autoimmune disease.The actress reportedly found out she had perimenopause at 54. Furthermore, she revealed that her misdiagnosis left her feeling very low and depressed, saying:&quot;I wasn’t always optimistic about menopause. When I was misdiagnosed, that was a real low for me. I felt a lot of despair. I thought, Where can I go for answers? Who understands what’s happening to me? I felt very alone and was starting to feel depressed. I wasn’t sleeping well, either, so there was a sense of feeling crazy, out of control, and grateful.&quot;She emphasized the importance of education, adding that she understood that her feelings were a symptom of menopause through research, which made her realize, &quot;Oh, I can survive this period of time.&quot;In her profile for the Forbes 50 over 50 list, Halle Berry spoke about her entrepreneurial venture, Respin. The business first started as a wellness and exercise website during the pandemic and relaunched itself as a &quot;menopause-focused health care company&quot; in February 2025.Halle Berry hailed Respin as her &quot;greatest act,&quot; hoping to build the brand to become a &quot;one-stop shop for all things menopause.&quot; Respin currently offers memberships for women to chat with other women and healthcare professionals about menopause. The website has also partnered with intimacy company Joylux, selling intimacy gel and vaginal wands with red light therapy.Forbes' '50 over 50' list is categorized into &quot;impact, innovation, investment and lifestyle&quot; with further sub-categories. The 200 women included in the list were reportedly hand-picked from 500 original contenders through &quot;an extensive round of fact-checking and tire-kicking.&quot;