Superman: All actors who have played Clark Kent ranked

Several actors have embodied the role of Superman over the years. While the man wearing the suit has changed, the character that fans have grown up loving remains the same, including his duality as the slightly awkward Clark Kent and the mighty Superman. The storylines and cast have evolved, but the character's earnestness remains at its heart.

From David Corenswet to Christopher Reeve and beyond, going back to as early as 1948, several iconic actors have graced the screen wearing the familiar blue superhero outfit and the red cape. They share the same origin story of a Kryptonian crash landing on Earth and gaining powers from the Sun, but they subsequently go in different directions.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. This list is ranked based on character depth and performance.

10) Kirk Alyn

Alyn in the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Alyn was the original superhero in blue, before the various trials and errors that made the character who he is today. He had the near impossible task of defining the character for the big screen without any live action versions before him. That, combined with the visual effects of the era, put the actor in a tough spot compared to the other versions. However, he still managed to shine.

In his two film serials set in the late 40s and early 50s, the actor embodies the journey of becoming a superhero and meeting his nemeses. He also came back in a cameo role in Superman: The Movie, where his mammoth contribution as the original superhero was acknowledged.

Appears in: Superman (1948), Atom Man Vs. Superman.

9) John Haymes Newton/Gerard Christopher

Newton in Superboy (Image via Prime Video)

Superboy struggles in its execution, notably because the lead actor changed from John Haymes Newton to Gerard Christopher after season 1. This caused a confusing tonal shift in a show that focused on the superhero in his earlier stages as a college student.

Both actors portrayed the superhero well within the show's bizarre twists and turns, entering the paranormal realm. Superman and Lana Lang then investigate extraterrestrial occurrences. However, the show remained surface-level and did not analyze the psyche of a dual role the way the other versions did, which is why the actors do not rank higher up.

Appears in: Superboy.

8) Dean Cain

The titular duo (Image via HBO Max)

Dean Cain took on an entirely different version of the superhero, with the tonal shift from a superhero action flick to an office rom-com. In Lois & Clark, the focus was more on the Clark Kent side of his alter ego, as a reporter at the Daily Planet. The show focused on his dynamics with Teri Hatcher's Lois and his friends at the workplace.

This compromise meant that the actor could not fully delve into the superhero's psyche, leaving something to be desired. So, although he portrayed the triumphs and tribulations with hope and gave fans an inspiring hero, the lack of depth cost this version of the superhero.

His version also came with more humor. Lois visits Clark's apartment and snoops in his cupboards to find only junk food. A superhero need not worry about calories after all.

Appears in: Lois & Clark.

7) George Reeves

Reeves in the show (Image via Prime Video)

Most actors portrayed a meek and awkward Clark Kent, so the switch-up to Superman is jarring and revelatory in contrast. But Reeves did not shy away from portraying a strong and assertive Kent and an even more confident superhero. He is the champion of the distressed, who had the power to change things and took it.

His unshakeable morality gave hope to a whole generation in the 50s. He played the titular superhero in a movie and a TV show, giving fans a while to grow with the character. Although the script and the visual effects were nowhere close to today's versions, the actor managed to bring magic to the character with his conviction.

The juxtaposition of the plot and writing with the actor's performance is why he ranks number 7 on the list.

Appears in: Superman and the Mole Men, Adventures of Superman.

6) Henry Cavill

Cavill gave a unique twist to the role (Image via HBO Max)

Zack Snyder's version of the superhero resonated with many fans, but veered into a darker, more unexplored territory. Henry Cavill leaned into the darkness, showing what it is like to be burdened by the weight of the world. While the other iterations focused on doing good and the morality of it all, Cavill's version was more brutally realistic.

With infinitely more violence and a controversial end to the duel between General Zod and the hero, Cavill did not get a chance to explore his duality as Clark Kent, which was a major weakness. Snyder's full vision did not come to fruition, so the character's arc remains unfinished, which is why he is so far down on the list.

Appears in: Man of Steel, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, and more.

5) Tyler Hoechlin

Hoechlin played a father of two (Image via DC)

A huge part of being Superman is being Clark Kent. Hoechlin nailed the part as the slightly nerdy man living on a farm in the Arrowverse, making a brief appearance in Supergirl before getting his own show, Superman & Lois. He gave the superhero a modern twist as a sincere, kind man with a righteous anger that fans could not help but love immediately.

Hoechlin's version is a solid middle-of-the-pack, lovable one because he showed a more domestic version of the hero's life, as a partner and a father of two kids. His fiercely protective nature comes through as a parent and a superhero, and the actor embodies the role with an earnestness that far exceeded the script.

It is easy to dismiss his role given how his show might appear shoe-horned into the multiverse, but his commitment to doing the right thing cannot be dismissed. His only weakness was the lack of conviction as a superhero.

Appears in: Superman & Lois, Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, Batwoman, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

4) Tom Welling

Welling was everyone's favorite superhero (Image via HBO Max)

Welling had a decade to perfect his version of the superhero in Smallville, and that makes him one of the best because he is the most drawn-out one. He brought in a whole generation of fans to the DC Universe who grew with his character, so he is a relatable superhero-next-door.

The actor stepped into the role of Clark Kent before he became Superman, and explored his origin story in detail. The show dives into his dynamics with his adoptive parents, his Kryptonian history, and his inner conflict about his identity. From a boyish high-school version to a more confident adult, he showed that a superhero's morality and charm can grow and evolve.

Appears in: Smallville.

3) Brandon Routh

Routh as the titular superhero (Image via HBO Max)

Routh brought an understated intensity and shy confidence to Superman that made fans love his reimagining. His memorable performance was undercut only by the premise and writing of his movie. The actor brought his unique flavor to the role and made the titular character a bit more melancholic.

However, Routh returned as the Man of Steel in Crisis on Infinite Earths, that brought several superheroes together against the villainous Anti-Monitor. This time, he is a well-seasoned Superman and balances out his stoicism with hope, making him well-deserving of topping the list.

He brings versatility and emotional resonance to the superhero.

Appears in: Superman Returns (2006).

2) David Corenswet

Corenswet is the latest in the long list of actors (Image via YouTube/DC)

As the most recent version of the titular superhero whose movie carries the DCU forward, Corenswet had big shoes to fill. However, he brought the emotional depth and balance to the role that surprised and delighted fans. He embodied the original character dynamics of the hero: kindness, compassion, and a quest for justice that goes far beyond just defeating evil.

The eponymous character is on the side of good and is sometimes too good in the movie. But, Corenswet toes the line between believable and cheesy, giving fans a genuine performance, which is why he ranks very high on the list. He is convincing as the awkward Kent and the Man of Steel, reeling fans in from the beginning.

Appears in: Superman (2025).

1) Christopher Reeve

Reeve is the most beloved version of the superhero (Image via HBO Max)

Over four decades ago, Reeve first graced the screen as Superman, inspiring viewers with his memorable performance. He lived and breathed the subtleties of a character with polar opposite alter egos, and the result was an immersive superhero who was just another ordinary man when he was not saving the world.

For the movies in the franchise, the actor carried charm in his portrayal. He showed every emotion through subtle body language shifts or slightly changed expressions. This makes him the best, most memorable version of the beloved superhero.

One of the most underrated scenes is in the second installment, where he trips and falls into the fire, and Lois figures out his true identity. When he goes up the stairs, he physically changes his posture to go from Kent to the superhero, signalling so much with one minor shift. He convinced the world that a man can indeed fly.

Appearance: Superman (1978), Superman II (1980), Superman III (1983), Superman IV: The Quest for Justice (1987)

Fans can watch the various versions of their favorite superhero on HBO Max.

