5 best cameos in ‘Superman’

James Gunn's Superman (2025) tells the story of the titular superhero while introducing the broader DC Universe. So the action-packed movie had several cameos. From blink-and-you-will-miss-it character appearances to ones that fans were surprised to see on screen, the premise had space for it all.

David Corenswet's Superman is tested when tech billionaire Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) turns the public against him. The superhero, his loyal sidekick Krypto, reporter and partner Lois Lane, and the Justice Gang—Green Lantern, Hawk Girl, and Mister Terrific—band together to restore order and justice against Luthor's evil supervillains.

These notable cameos made the movie's immersive premise more entertaining.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. Spoilers ahead.

Milly Alcock, Will Reeve, and other cameos on Superman (2025)

1) Milly Alcock as Supergirl

Alcock was cast as Supergirl (Image via Instagram/@jamesgunn)

The titular character's cousin Kara Zor-el, AKA Supergirl, makes a surprising cameo at the end of Superman. She drunkenly gatecrashes the superhero's recovery in the Fortress of Solitude to get her dog, Krypto. Her appearance signals the arrival of the bigger DCEU story arc and adds a funny family moment with Corenswet's character.

Milly Alcock was cast as Supergirl for the upcoming 2026 movie Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in January 2024 after many screen tests and auditions. She is a part of James Gunn's new DC universe and has previously appeared in House of the Dragon. Gunn took to Instagram on January 29, 2024, to give a shout-out to the actor:

“Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I’m incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU."

2) Will Reeve as a news correspondent

Will Reeve at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. "Superman" (Image via Getty)

Apart from cameos within the DC universe, Superman also paid homage to the original live-action superhero, Christopher Reeve. He portrayed the role in the first four installments, bringing a mix of humble charm and confidence to every movie. The actor passed away in October 2004.

His son, Will Reeve, makes a brief appearance in the movie. With an uncanny resemblance to his late father, the ABC journalist appears as a news correspondent in the movie, too. His addition to the movie is a great way to connect the old movies to the new as DC moves forward with a bigger story arc for its characters.

3) Michael Rosenbaum voices a raptor

Rosenbaum was Lex Luthor in the TV show (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Rosenbaum is most popularly known for playing Lex Luthor in another iteration of the superhero's story, the TV show Smallville. He is a fan-favorite version of the villain, so having him in a zippy cameo in Gunn's iteration was an entertaining aspect in the movie. He voices one of the raptors that the movie's Lux Luthor commands, making for a meta moment.

Gunn and Rosenbaum's collaboration goes back to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where the actor played the cameo role of Martinex, the futuristic scientist from Pluto. This means that there is a potential for more in the future of the DCEU.

4) Bradley Cooper as Jor-El

Bradley Cooper (Image via Getty)

Superman crashes into his Fortress of Solitude in the opening scene of the movie. While he heals, his robot replays a message that his parents, Jor-El and Lara, sent him when he came to Earth for the first time. This farewell video is later stolen by the Engineer and Lux Luthor in hopes of decoding it and using it against him.

The video features the familiar face of Bradley Cooper as the superhero's dad, Joe-El. Alongside him, the Angela Sarafyan of Westworld fame plays his mother. Cooper has previously collaborated with Gunn, as the voice of Rocket the raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

5) John Cena as the Peacemaker

A still from Peacemaker season 1 (Image via YouTube/HBO)

John Cena's character already has an established presence in the DC Universe, which made his appearance in Superman unexpected yet exciting. After the Engineer fixes the end of Jor-El and Lara's farewell message to the superhero, the world gets to know his parents' wish for him: To build a "harem" of weak Earth women and rule over humankind.

This turns public opinion against the hero, and every news channel is abuzz with opinions and interviews. In a blink-and-you-will-miss-it cameo, the Peacemaker appears as a talking head in one of the news interviews, playing as Clark and Lois have a conversation. Previously, he appeared in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and HBO's Peacemaker season 1.

With Peacemaker season 2 premiering in August 2025, fans can expect this cameo to tie into the bigger DCEU in some way.

James Gunn brings together several actors he previously collaborated with for Superman, and that resulted in some entertaining cameos.

Watch the movie in theaters worldwide.

