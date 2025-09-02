7 Austin Butler movies to watch if you loved him in ‘Caught Stealing’

Austin Butler's Henry "Hank" Thompson in Caught Stealing (2025) has hit rock bottom as a former baseball prodigy turned bartender in '90s-era New York City. His life takes a chaotic turn when a simple favor for his neighbor, Russ, sends him headfirst into the city's criminal underbelly. Inadvertently, he finds himself caught between Russian mobsters, corrupt cops, and other dangers that lurk in the dark.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the dark comedy crime thriller puts a reluctant hero on a dangerous path to survival. Hank's new reality comes with relatable humor, edge-of-the-seat thrill, and an immersive storyline.

Before Austin Butler brought his Hollywood glam and grit to Hank, he was a household name for portraying the music superstar in Elvis (2022) and the serial killer Tex Watson in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).

Elvis, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and other Austin Butler performances for Caught Stealing fans

1) Elvis (2022)

Butler as the titular character (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Very few artists held their fans in the grip that Elvis Presley did. Austin Butler embodies his charisma and extraordinary talent in Elvis, a Baz Luhrmann biographical drama that details his journey from a small-town kid to a global superstar.

However, over the course of two decades, his astronomical rise is shadowed by his tumultuous relationship with his manager, Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

Butler juggles the duality of a magnetic personality, with the glitz and glam hiding the emotional complexities beneath. He received critical acclaim for his hyper-realistic portrayal of a universally beloved celebrity, from his physical and vocal prowess down to the microexpressions.

Fans of Caught Stealing will enjoy his versatility and conviction, which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Butler at the Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood, Los Angeles Premiere (Image via Getty)

Quentin Tarantino's hit drama follows a fading actor named Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his best friend and stunt double, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), as they navigate their fading careers and a future in 1960s Hollywood. Rick's neighbors, Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) and Roman Palowski, pique their interest, but things quickly spiral out of control with the involvement of a cult.

It is a challenge to make a mark in a star-studded movie, but Austin Butler's chilling portrayal of the infamous cult member Tex Watson creates memorable moments in the film. With his quintessential ’60s long hair, cowboy hat, and even-toned voice delivering the most shocking lines, Butler is the glue of the film's chaotic climax. He represents the brutality and absurd dark humor of the premise.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Apple TV/Fandango At Home

3) The Bikeriders (2023)

Butler in The Bikeriders (Image via YouTube/Focus Features)

The 1960s in the United States were rife with political unrest and cultural rebellion. Amidst the tumult lies the Vandals Motorcycle Club, and its newest member, Benny Cross. His ups and downs underscore the tense premise, with violence always looming on the horizon.

With his leader, Johnny (Tom Hardy), he must navigate the complexities of his marriage, loyalties to the bikers, and personal identity.

Austin Butler's ability to play character-centric roles like Benny makes this movie a must-watch for Caught Stealing fans. He is a typical outlaw who isn't afraid to flirt with fire for his club, and that encapsulates this Jeff Nichols crime drama. Butler's portrayal expertly represented the idea of motorcycle culture in the 60s.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) Eddington (2025)

Butler as Vernon in Eddington (Image via YouTube/A24)

The Ari Aster dark comedy thriller opens in Eddington, New Mexico, right in the middle of a global pandemic. Political ideologies clash with public health concerns, taking center stage. Mayor Ted Garcia's (Pedro Pascal) mask mandate riles up local Sheriff Joe Cross (Joaquin Phoenix), and a tense electoral rivalry ensues.

Ultimately, the film explores the peculiar unraveling of human behavior during times of crisis.

Austin Butler plays Vernon Jefferson Peak, yet another radical cult personality, in one of his most recent escapades. He encapsulates the deeply entrenched socio-political beliefs of the everyman and manipulates the fear and mortality of the human mind, including Joe's wife Louise (Emma Stone).

While his role is minor, he nails the divisive and fear-driven politics that shook the world during the pandemic.

Where to watch: HBO Max (Release TBD)/rent on Prime Video

5) Dune: Part Two (2024)

Butler as the antagonist (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

In the sequel to the epic space opera film by Denis Villeneuve, Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), the exiled Duke of House Atreides, returns as the prophecized leader Muad'Dib, to bring down the tyrannical rule of House Harkonnen. As the desert planet of Arrakis prepares for battle, his alliance with the Fremen people comes in key. Politics underscore his path to galactic peace.

In one of Austin Butler's breakthrough roles, he plays Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Paul's antithesis. His ruthless leadership and thirst for power as a Na-Baron of House Harkonnen make him a formidable enemy who cannot be underestimated.

Butler's enigmatic screen presence as the unempathetic and violent villain makes this movie a must-watch for Caught Stealing fans.

Where to watch: HBO

6) The Dead Don't Die (2019)

Austin Butler as Jack in The Dead Don't Die (Image via YouTube/Focus Features)

Austin Butler stars as Jack opposite Selena Gomez's Zoe in this absurdist zombie comedy. The sleepy town of Centerville wakes up to a confrontation with the walking dead after a polar fracking experiment tilts the Earth's Axis. In Jim Jarmusch's deadpan humor meets philosophical commentary world, two police officers try to save the town from its untimely fate.

While Butler's role is minor compared to the leads Bill Murray and Adam Driver, he toes the line between rebellious humor and horror effectively, making his mark in a unique genre. The movie received mixed reviews for its uneven pacing, but the ensemble cast's performance, including Butler's, was praised.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Yoga Hosers (2016)

Austin Butler (right) as Hunter (Image via YouTube/Kevin Smith)

Colleen M (Harley Quinn Smith) and Colleen C (Lily-Rose Depp) are high school seniors with typical teenage interests: They work at the department store, play in a band, and do yoga in their free time. But their senior year is in jeopardy when they stumble upon an ancient evil, and the only way out is using their yoga-based mobility to destroy it.

Austin Butler plays Colleen M's crush, Hunter Calloway, in the Kevin Smith comedy horror. He plays the role of the high school heartthrob perfectly, with his rougish charm, musical talents, and an outrageous secret that changes the course of the movie.

While it isn't his most critically or commercially appealing role, fans of Caught Stealing will enjoy seeing his range.

Where to watch: Tubi/Prime Video/Apple TV

Fans of Austin Butler in Caught Stealing can also explore his TV shows like The Carrie Diaries (2013-2014), Masters of the Air (2024), and The Shannara Chronicles (2016-2017).

