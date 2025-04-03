When did Bill Murray and Selena Gomez work together? Actor showers praise on singer by calling her an "extraordinary person"

Bill Murray is trending online after he was spotted praising Selena Gomez as he appeared on Watch What Happens Live on March 31, 2025. Notably, Bill and Selena shared the screen in the zombie comedy film, The Dead Don’t Die, which came out in 2019.

During the interview, host Andy Cohen addressed the time when Selena and Bill worked together, and questioned if the latter could name three songs by Gomez. Murray responded by saying that he does not know anything about Selena’s songs.

Bill Murray then began appreciating Selena Gomez after clarifying for another time that he does not know the songs released by the singer. Murray recalled the time when he first met Selena and said:

“When I met Selena Gomez and worked with her on the Jim Jarmusch’s movie, I though that’s an extraordinary person. I didn’t know who she was or what she is and she is really a great person. So from that point, everything, that girl can do anything.”

While Bill Murray’s interview video has gone viral, Selena has not shared any response until now. Murray was also accompanied by Naomi Watts in the same episode.

The Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire star commented on Selena Gomez when Andy Cohen questioned him about menopause. After Bill praised Selena, Naomi reminded the actor that he had “dodged” the original question, and when Cohen intervened, Murray and Watts began laughing as Andy said:

“I think he’s trying to say that Selena Gomez will face it head-on. That’s what you were trying to say, right?”

Bill Murray praised Selena Gomez on another occasion, a few years ago

As mentioned, The Dead Don’t Die was released back in 2019 and featured many other popular faces such as Tilda Swinton and Adam Driver. Murray appeared for an interview with People magazine during the film’s premiere in New York City the same year, and opened up on his experience of working with Selena Gomez.

Bill Murray said that he started liking Selena Gomez after they collaborated and that he had the wrong judgment about the actress before the duo was cast in the film. Murray further stated:

“I learned whatever preconception I had about someone that had 55 million, billion followers of something – maybe, I probably thought she was different than she turned out to be. I enjoyed her very much. I like her very much.”

In addition, Bill mentioned that he would have preferred to introduce Selena to his mother if they had come to know each other a long time before collaborating on the film. Murray said that he would have brought Gomez to his home.

Bill and Selena were also spotted together at the world premiere of their film in May 2019. According to E! News, the duo’s appearance grabbed a lot of attention since they whispered into each other’s ears multiple times. Gomez even shared an Instagram post, which included a few photos of her posing with Murray and wrote:

“My first time in Cannes! I’m so honored to have been a part of this movie with Jim and the whole cast. By the way Bill Murray and I are getting married.”

Bill Murray was last seen in the crime comedy film Riff Raff. He will next appear in Wes Anderson’s espionage thriller, The Phoenician Scheme, releasing on May 30 this year.

