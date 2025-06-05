Dune Awakening: A quick summary of Arrakis lore you need to know

Dune Awakening is set on Arrakis, the same planet written into existence by Frank Herbert, and showcased in Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two. However, this version is different. Though this is the same desert planet, there are subtle differences. In this "what if" situation, several nuances are hidden to the naked eye and to those who don't read the storyline and merely want to get into the thick of it (I don't blame you).

On this iteration of Arrakis, several key events that occurred in the original storyline are absent. The fate of certain characters has been changed, and entire civilizations have gone missing.

With that being said, here's a quick summary of things in the Dune Awakening setting.

What to expect from Dune Awakening in terms of lore



To address the sandworm in the room, if you're wondering about Paul Atreides, well, you may want to sit down for this one. Unlike the original timeline, in this reality, Paul Atreides was never born. He doesn't exist, and there's no Lisan al Gaib or "Voice from the Outer World" coming from House Atreides.

Based on the lore, Lady Jessica obeyed the Bene Gesserit and gave birth to a girl. We could theorize that this is Alia Atreides, but we cannot say this for certain. This is because in the books and films, Alia Atreides is born nearly a decade and a half after her brother. Nevertheless, it's too soon to say, as the developers have not revealed the entire storyline.



Although Paul Atreides was never born, there is some good news. His father, Duke Leto Atreides, survived the assault on Arrakeen. We do not know if Baron Vladimir Harkonnen and Emperor Shaddam IV conspired to overthrow House Atreides, but we do know that they were not successful. As a result, both of these Great Houses are now locked in brutal conflict over Arrakis, and of course, Spice Melange.

In-game, their rivalry and conflict are well-showcased and orchestrated through the Landsraad. Players will be able to choose either House Harkonnen or Atreides to pledge their allegiance to and complete tasks to gain favor with other Great Houses. Whoever wins the Landsraad will get to vote for one decree that will provide a buff to the winning House across the server.



Circling back to the lore, the last on the list is the Fremen, who have mysteriously vanished. There's no trace of them in-game and barely any mention. We could theoretically state that the conflict between House Harkonnen and Atreides drove them to extinction, but that would be hubris. They've inhabited Arrakis since time immemorial, and a war is the last thing that would have caused them to go extinct.

Whatever the reason, this is where your role in Dune Awakening takes shape. You arrive on the planet as a prisoner sent to uncover the mystery of the Fremen’s disappearance. You will follow in the footsteps of the desert tribe and learn the true meaning of "Desert Power" - rising from a nameless survivor to an agent for one of the Great Houses or perhaps becoming the Lisan al Gaib...

Last but not least, it would seem that Chani and Stilgar are well and alive in this reality. Quotes spoken by them in the film are featured on Dune Awakening's Steam page. They could mean something, or maybe the developers just wanted to add the famous lines. Either way, we can speculate on the role they play in the storyline.

