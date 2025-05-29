Dune Awakening: Landsraad Decree voting system, explained

The Landsraad Decree voting system in Dune Awakening, in many ways, is going to be the heart and soul of the game. This mechanic will ensure that solo players and Guilds take the initiative to complete certain objectives and/or tasks as quickly as they can to gain favor with the Council of the Great Houses.

Whoever wins, House Atreides or Harkonnen, will receive privileges on the server, which can help turn the tide of control of the Deep Desert and influence other aspects of the game itself. That said, here's a rundown of the Landsraad Decree voting system in Dune Awakening.

Everything you need to know about the Landsraad in Dune Awakening

Complete tasks to gain favor with the Great Houses (Image via Funcom)

To put it simply, this system will provide buffs and bonuses to whichever House earns the most favor with the Council of Houses. However, given that Arrakis is not the friendliest planet out there, ensuring your House wins will be beneficial to you, or perhaps detrimental if you're on the losing side. Here is a deep dive into things.

The Landsraad lasts for a week, which also coincides with the resettling of the Deep Desert, and during this period, each House will have to complete tasks. These are listed on the Landsraad Board, each unique, and progress will be measured not just by tasks completed by Guilds, but even by individual players. Every member of a Great House must contribute to the Landsraad.

Once the time limit is over, the faction with the most objectives completed will win (Image via Funcom)

What's great about the Landsraad is that tasks can be completed in PvE as well as the Deep Desert PvP zones. This ensures that PvE players will not be dragged out of the safe zone or be forced to compete with other players to contribute. You can do your best and play your part from the relative safety of the Shield Wall. Since tasks range from resource collection to combat, there's something for everyone.

Coming to the PvP aspect of the Landsraad in Dune Awakening, this is where things get dangerous and interesting. Each House desires a specific control point within the Deep Desert. Whichever faction, Atreides or Harkonnen, that captures these points and holds them over time will gain favor with the Houses. This is going to be a risky endeavor that your faction will have to undertake to win the Landsraad.

Rewards for winning the Landsraad are very powerful (Image via Funcom)

You can fortify these POIs, but between the enemy faction attacking, having to spend resources to build fortification, and having it all wiped clean in a week, Guilds will have to pick and choose which control points are worth defending. Nevertheless, with great risks come greater rewards.

At the end of the week, whichever faction completes the most objectives will be declared the winner of the Landsraad. Guild leaders will then be able to vote on a Decree that will benefit the winning side. This can range from things such as bonus XP gain, increased melee damage, or a Landsraad Weapon Vendor, who sells exclusive weapons, which could include a few Uniques.

Once the winning faction's term Landsraad Terms, comes to an end, the process repeats all over. This will ensure that both factions and Guilds have plenty to do each week in Dune Awakening. With the Deep Desert changing with each wipe, new opportunities will present themselves every time.

To summarize

Work together to win the Landsraad (Image via Funcom)

If the Landsraad system seems too overcomplicated, I'll simplify it into pointers that are easy to digest:

Landsraad affects everyone on a server, as everyone on the server can contribute to completing tasks. This includes PvE and PvP activities.

At the end of each week, the faction with the most objectives completed will win the Landsraad and hold it for a fixed term.

Guild leaders of the winning faction can vote for the reward that will be activated once their term begins.

The Landsraad restarts once their term ends, and lasts for another week until a faction is crowned the winner.

Based on what has been showcased, the Landsraad system in Dune Awakening will, to a large extent, compel players to work together for the greater good of their faction. Since rewards and bonuses are at stake, it incentivizes gameplay and ensures that even solo players have reason to contribute to their faction. It'll be interesting to see how things play out once Dune Awakening goes live on June 5, 2025, in Advanced Access.

