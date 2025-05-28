Dune Awakening release time countdown (advanced access and global)

The Dune Awakening release time has been officially revealed. The game will be going live in just a few days – those with advanced access will have to wait less. The MMO is based on Arrakis and draws inspiration from the Dune novels by Frank Herbert and the Dune films.

However, it is set in a different reality – it has its complexities and mysteries for you to unravel. Paul Atreides was never born, the Fremen have vanished, Duke Leto Atreides survived, and House Atreides is now locked in brutal combat with House Harkonnen over Arrakis and the precious Spice.

Here is everything you need to know about the Dune Awakening release time, countdown, and the difference between advanced access and global release.

Dune Awakening release time countdown for all regions – advanced access

Advanced access goes live on June 5, 2025, at 10 am EDT (Image via Funcom)

Dune Awakening will go live in two phases. The first is advanced access for all regions. If you own the Deluxe or Ultimate edition, you will gain access to the game five days ahead of global release.

You can also preload the game, starting June 4, 2025, an entire day before the intended release date of June 5, 2025. Thus, you need not worry about long download times or the download size. Here is the Dune Awakening release time and countdown for advanced access across all regions:

Region/Location Time Los Angeles, USA 7:00 AM PDT Mexico City, Mexico 8:00 AM CST Chicago, USA 9:00 AM CDT Santiago, Chile, and New York, USA 10:00 AM CLT/EDT São Paulo, Brazil 11:00 AM BRT London, UK 3:00 PM BST Berlin, Germany 4:00 PM CEST Beijing, China 10:00 PM CST Seoul, South Korea, and Tokyo, Japan 11:00 PM KST/JST Sydney, Australia 12:00 AM AEST (June 6, 2025)

Aside from Australia, all regions can access the game on June 5, 2025. You will then have five days of advanced access to make the most of your playthrough and progress in-game. There will be multiple servers/worlds to choose from, although most are reserved for the global launch.

Dune Awakening release time countdown for all regions – global launch

Global launch goes live on June 10, 2025, at 10:00 AM EDT (Image via Funcom)

The second phase of Dune Awakening's release is the global launch. This is applicable if you own the Standard edition of the game. You will be jumping into the fray (or should we say desert) on June 10, 2025. Here is the Dune Awakening release time and countdown for global launch across all regions:

Region/Location Date and Time Los Angeles, USA 7:00 AM PDT Mexico City, Mexico 8:00 AM CST Chicago, USA 9:00 AM CDT Santiago, Chile, and New York, USA 10:00 AM CLT/EDT São Paulo, Brazil 11:00 AM BRT London, UK 3:00 PM BST Berlin, Germany 4:00 PM CEST Beijing, China 10:00 PM CST Seoul, South Korea, and Tokyo, Japan 11:00 PM KST/JST Sydney, Australia 12:00 AM AEST (June 11, 2025)

Besides Australia, all regions will gain access to the game starting June 10, 2025. You won't need to compete with players who have advanced access if you don't want to, as there will be multiple new servers/worlds added for global release. You can start your adventures on Arrakis alongside other first-timers.

That's everything we know about the Dune Awakening release times and countdown for all regions. With all that being said, May thy knife chip and shatter, and may your adventures on Arrakis be bountiful. If you plan on playing solo, you need not worry, unless you want to take part in PvP, in which case, you'll need to be part of a guide.

