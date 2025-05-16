Can you play Dune Awakening solo? 

On a technical level, you can play Dune Awakening solo. It is viable and enjoyable, and at times, even more beneficial than group play. You will have a rather slow start, but you'll learn on the way and experience everything firsthand. Water will become an issue as a solo player, as you will have to supply yourself, which may take a while depending on your class. The same can be said for collecting resources, refining, and crafting, as they all become challenging as you progress.

Ad

On the other hand, in a guild, tasks can be divided. This makes things go faster. However, if you have enough time to dedicate to the game and want to experience the hardships of Arrakis, solo gameplay is a good choice.

How solo-friendly is Dune Awakening?

There are two sides to Dune Awakening: PvE and PvP. With the title being an MMO, both elements are present and part of the game. You don't need to get involved in PvP if you don't want to, but PvE will be essential. For that reason, it's best to break things into two parts and talk about them individually. In short, however, the game is solo-friendly.

Ad

Trending

How would a solo player fare in PvE in Dune Awakening?

PvE as a solo player will be challenging but fair (Image via Funcom)

Solo PvE in Dune Awakening will not be a challenge if you're skillful and using abilities to traverse the sands of Arrakis with ease. As long as you have a steady supply of Water, things should be fine. Even Dungeons can be run solo with a good selection of weapons and classes. It is not always easy, but it is manageable.

Ad

However, being a solo player, you will have to rely heavily on stealth and choose fights you can win. Every target will have to be singled out and handled as effectively and efficiently as possible. This will ensure minimum risk and maximum rewards

How would a solo player fare in PvP in Dune Awakening?

PvP is not going to be fun as a solo player (Image via Funcom)

Things get a bit complicated on the PvP front in Dune Awakening. As a solo player, going up against three or even two other players will be challenging. You could try your luck and fight them, but the odds will be stacked against you. This makes it hard to get good loot and sort of bottlenecks certain resources in PvP zones.

Ad

This is perhaps the only time being a solo player will not be fun. However, it can be said that since PvP is not mandatory to get what you need in Dune Awakening, you don't have to fight to get resources.

Lastly, we have the Landsraad. With the Great Houses fighting to secure certain objectives, this leaves you out of the action as a solo player. Your contribution is rather negligible, and you'll feel left out of everything. You will also lose out on progression rewards.

Ad

In conclusion

You can play solo, but having a team helps (Image via Funcom)

Other than these issues, Dune Awakening can be played solo right until the endgame, but eventually, you will need to be part of something greater than yourself. Given the nature of the game, this is an inevitable necessity. However, for what everything is worth, the solo experience is amazing.

Ad

As long as you know what you're doing and steer clear of PvP zones or pick your fights very carefully, everything should be fine. Use the element of surprise to your advantage and plan an escape route just in case things go awry.

That said, even if you enjoy running solo, it's best to play with a friend, as it will enhance the experience, especially in the PvE zones. As mentioned, tasks can be divided, ensuring you get to make the most of the time spent in-game.

Ad

Read more Dune Awakening articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More