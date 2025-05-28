Dune Awakening preload unlock time and how to get it

Dune Awakening is perhaps one of the most anticipated MMOs releasing in 2025, and with good reason. It is one of those rare titles that stays true to the source material and gives fans a run for their money — and their water supply. The title releases on June 10, 2025, but you can play the game five days ahead of the global release if you'd like.
There's no trick, and everything you need to know about it can be found here in the Dune Awakening pre-order guide. Basically, you can pre-load Dune Awakening by purchasing the Deluxe or Ultimate edition. That said, here is more on the topic at hand.
Dune Awakening's preload unlock time is 24 hours before advanced access
If you own the Deluxe or Ultimate edition of the title, you will be able to preload it on June 4, 2025, 10 AM EDT onward. The game will then be playable on June 5, 10 AM EDT. Keep in mind that you will only gain advanced access if you pre-order the game before June 5, 2025.
Aside from the release time, you should also note that there will be multiple worlds/servers available for the head start. However, the majority of them will only go live on June 10, 2205, once the title releases globally. Even if you miss out on advanced access, you won't need to play on a server that already has high-level players — you can start anew with others.
Do you need advanced access in Dune Awakening to stay ahead of the competition?
If you have the funds or want to experience Arrakis first-hand as soon as possible, advanced access is great. You get to jump into the game five days ahead of global release and enjoy everything it has to offer. However, in the grand scheme of things, you will not be missing out on anything if you join later.
With multiple servers/worlds being added for the global release, you will be jumping into the game for the very first time with others. As for competition, even if you're focusing on PvP, everyone will be starting from scratch, so there's nothing to worry about. If you're skilled enough, you'll find a way to become the Lisan al Gaib in this reality and perhaps even create the largest guide on the server.
Read more Dune Awakening articles here:
- Mentat class guide: Skills and playstyle explained
- Swordmaster class guide: Skills and playstyle explained
- Planetologist class guide: Skills and playstyle explained
- Trooper class guide: Skills and playstyle explained
- Bene Gesserit class guide: Skills and playstyle explained