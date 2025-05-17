Dune Awakening Unique gear system, explained 

Dune Awakening's Unique gear system is one of the most impressive and well-fleshed-out aspects of the game. Whether you're a PvE or PvP-oriented player, Unique items grant bonuses to both playstyles. PvP players will arguably benefit more, but it all depends on what Unique items you own.

There is a ridiculous amount of Unique gear that you can acquire. They are named unique versions of certain items, split between different categories such as Copper and Iron. Essentially, as you keep unlocking higher tiers, you'll have access to more Unique gear.

Since the number of Unique items increases with every tier, there are over 300 that you can get your hands on. This number is subject to change once Dune Awakening launches on June 10, 2025. However, based on what we've seen thus far, we can expect it to increase if anything.

How to obtain Unique items in Dune Awakening

Find Schematics for Uniques to sell or craft them for yourself (Image via Funcom)

There are multiple ways to find and/or obtain Unique items in Dune Awakening. The first method is perhaps the most organic. You can find Schematics to craft a Unique item by clearing Dungeons and POIs in-game. Keep an eye out for chests, as they often contain Schematics.

The other method is to outright buy them from other players. Since the economy is player-driven, there will be a lot of items on the market for sale. You can either buy the Schematic or the crafted item; the latter of the two could be more expensive since resources will be needed to craft.

That said, you should note that all Unique items can only be crafted once, as this is the Imperial Permit Limit. If you need to craft it again, you will have to acquire the Schematic from wherever it was you found it the first time. Circling back to the Uniques, each tier has a different number of items you can obtain. Here is the list:

Copper Products: 17

Iron Products: 30

Steel Products: 45

Aluminium Products: 60

Duraluminum Products: 81

Plastanium Products: 91

If you're wondering why the latter tiers have more Uniques, it's because this ensures that the end-game phase of Dune Awakening has a lot of content. Hence, even if you're a PvE-focused player, there's a lot that can be done.

On that note, Uniques encompass just about every piece of gear you can imagine, but there's a lot we don't know about this system yet, and we won't until the game goes live.

How will the Dune Awakening Unique gear system affect gameplay?

Duraluminum Products (Image via Funcom)

For starters, Uniques, as the name suggests, will give players a lot of buffs and bonuses. They are better than normal items, and as they are rare, having a few will give anyone an edge in combat, exploration, and overall survivability. This will tie into the PvP aspects of the Deep Deserts, where Uniques will make or break things.

Since they are rare, PvE players will be able to sell Schematics for a profit. This, in turn, keeps the wheels of commerce spinning. With there being a constant demand, supply will always be needed.

If you want to avoid the PvP aspect in Dune Awakening, this is the perfect in-game role for you. Furthermore, with the Deep Deserts resetting each week, Schematics found that one week may not be possible to obtain the next. This will make them rare and valuable.

In short, Dune Awakening's Unique gear system is focused on Uniques, but it also ties into the economy. This makes Uniques not just valuable on the battlefield but also priceless, even while sitting in your inventory.

You could use the Schematics and craft them for yourself, but selling them is always going to be the best option. If you plan on being a lone wolf in Dune Awakening, this is the perfect role you could play in-game.

