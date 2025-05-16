Is there PvE content in Dune Awakening endgame?

Given that most MMOs are focused on PvP towards the end, you might be wondering if there is any PvE content in Dune Awakening. If you're skeptical of things (which is never bad), you can rest easy knowing that the endgame will have enough for you to do as a PvE-focused player.

There will be a few limitations in terms of the zones you can venture into, namely the Deep Desert. But other than that, you'll have more than enough on your plate. Here is a breakdown of things you can do in the endgame of Dune Awakening.

Dune Awakening's endgame has a lot of PvE content

PvE has a lot to offer in Dune Awakening (Image via Funcom)

If you thought that PvP is the only thing the endgame has to offer, you're wrong. While PvE will not be as entertaining as PvP, that's just how things are and will be. However, this doesn't mean you won't have enough to keep busy.

As a PvE player, the endgame for you is the start of endless possibilities. While Guilds battle it out in the Deep Desert, you can make your fortune by supplying weapons and resources to them to earn Solari.

You can craft unique Schematics that can be found in Hagga Basin and sell them to the highest bidder. The same goes for other resources. With the player-driven economy, there is much profit to be made. Since Hagga Basin will be a safe zone, you can even focus on creating the perfect utopian base in the blistering heat.

Working together in PvE zones can be rewarding (Image via Funcom)

Think of PvE in the endgame as an Arrakis simulator without the bloodshed and violence, unless you choose to join in on PvP. There's more to it as well. You can also participate in the Landsraad. Help either of the Great Houses complete objectives to get bonus rewards and perks.

You can become a Messiah to new players who join your guild or one that you're part of by helping them learn the ropes. Of course, this ties into more of the role-playing perspective, but it won't be boring in the least. There are Dungeons to explore, things to craft, and profits to be made.

If you're smart and lucky, you can even explore the Deep Desert for precious resources after a server wipe. If you're fast enough, you can get in and out before other players can claim their stake. That said, PvE in the endgame does slow down, but it's still a viable option for you.

In conclusion, with Dune Awakening releasing in a few days, this is just the start of things to come. In time, we will see more content for PvE and PvP added to the game. We could also see more PvP-oriented events, where guilds must compete for kills.

Also, PvE content, such as players controlling the markets and earning fees on trades made within the server. There's a lot that can be done, and if possible, even within the confines of the game's mechanics, the developers will do it for certain.

