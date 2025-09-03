When will The Threesome premiere? Release date, cast details and more

The Threesome is a 2025 American romantic comedy-drama film written by Ethan Ogilby and directed by Chad Hartigan. It revolves around a sound engineer, Connor, whose effort at a serious relationship with Olivia goes awry after a night out with Jenny ends up in a threesome. Things get complicated when both the women realize they are pregnant, resulting in a series of battle on love, and commitment.Featuring Zoey Deutch, Ruby Cruz, and Jonah Hauer-King, the movie navigates contemporary relationships with humor and emotional tension. It premiered at the South by Southwest Film &amp; TV Festival on March 7, 2025, and will be released in the United States on September 5, 2025.When is The Threesome releasing and who stars in it? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDistributed by Vertical Entertainment, The Threesome will open in U.S. theaters on September 5, 2025. Previously, during its screening at the South by Southwest Film &amp; TV Festival in March, it reportedly garnered intense reactions among festival attendees for its interpretation of contemporary relationships.The cast includes Zoey Deutch as Olivia, an independent woman who is hesitant to commit emotionally. She is paired opposite Jonah Hauer-King as Connor, 30, a sound engineer who is hopelessly in love with Olivia. Ruby Cruz stars as Jenny, a grad school student. Her meeting with Connor and Olivia by chance alters their lives forever.The supporting cast members are Jaboukie Young-White, Josh Segarra, Robert Longstreet, Arden Myrin, Kristin Slaysman, Allan McLeod, and Julia Sweeney. The film is directed by Little Fish fame Chad Hartigan. Ethan Ogilby has written the screenplay, marking his first script for a feature film after years of experience on TV. He has previously worked as production coordinator and editor at The Simpsons.The production is led by Tim White and Trevor White of Star Thrower Entertainment, with Vince Jolivette for Filmopoly and Steven Shapiro for Jupiter Peak.Filming started in Arkansas during early 2024 under the title Three's a Crowd. Production wrapped in February 2024. Vertical Entertainment acquired the North American rights by May 2025, preparatory to its September theatrical run.Read More: 7 Austin Butler movies to watch if you loved him in ‘Caught Stealing’What is The Threesome about?A still from The Threesome (Image via Instagram/@verticalentertainment)The Threesome is a love story, a tale of jealousy and the complicated nature of contemporary relationships. It tells the story of Connor, who is completely besotted with Olivia but cannot seem to encourage her to be emotionally vulnerable. On one particular evening, the couple encounters Jenny, and a surprising sequence of events sweeps them into a spontaneous threesome.Events take an unexpected turn when Jenny and Olivia both discover they are pregnant. Olivia, reluctant at first to commit, is won over by Connor's persuasion to create a future together. Their happiness is soon destroyed, however, when Jenny reveals her news too, leading to disagreements.As the story progresses, Connor is pulled in between two women: Olivia, the one he is deeply in love with but can't quite relate to, and Jenny, who presents a more straightforward but more traditional route.The movie depicts the emotional turmoil that results from unplanned outcomes, complicated relationships, and the dilemma of settling for love or responsibility.Read More: 7 memorable quotes from James Gunn’s ‘Superman’Watch The Threesome in theaters on September 5, 2025.